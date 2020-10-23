Weekend Watch: 'Parinda' & Other Gangster Films to Binge

There's nothing quite as fascinating and engrossing as the gritty underworld of dons and goons and violence. A genre attempted by many, but audiences still don't get bored! With the release of Mirzapur 2, we take a look at some of the most critically acclaimed and entertaining gangster films you can stream online.

1. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur is a two-part crime film that follows the lives of three crime families in Dhanbad. The film's ensemble cast includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia. The story spans across almost seven decades, from 1941 to 2009.

Gangs of Wasseypur is streaming on Netflix.

2. Agneepath (1990)

Directed by Mukul Anand, Agneepath gave birth to the iconic caracter Vijay Deenanath Chavan, essayed by Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari, Rohini Hattangadi and Danny Denzongpa. The film follows the story of Bachchan's character Vijay as he takes on the underworld don, Kancha Cheena. Over the years, Agneepath has become a cult film that was also a milestone in Bachchan's career. In 2012, Agneepath was rebooted with Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Both the Agneepath films are streaming on Netflix.

3. Apaharan (2005)

