Weekend vandalism ‘a targeted, violent attack ... on everything we stand for,’ owner says

Vandals last weekend struck a Bellingham business whose owner, staff and others have faced repeated harassment and threats over the past year.

Video of the incident shows a group of five young men throwing rocks into the windows about 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug, 7, at WInk Wink Boutique, a “woman-owned inclusive all-ages not creepy sex shop” at 1302 Commercial St. in Bellingham, said owner Jenn Mason.

“It’s certainly a targeted, violent attack, not only on us but on everything we stand for,” Mason told The Bellingham Herald.

“I can see from my cameras that they stood outside and timed throwing them through all my windows. They took nothing, they didn’t go in the store. I was the only business hit,” Mason said.

A damage estimate wasn’t complete, Mason said.

Bellingham Police didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking additional information about the incident.

WInk WInk’s social media accounts said the store would be closed until further notice.

Dozens of well-wishers left comments of encouragement and outrage on the store’s Instagram page, including neighboring businesses and the Downtown Bellingham Partnership.

“We’ll be in touch to help with repairs and do our best to remind folks to #bkind. You are loved downtown,” the business group said.

Donations to help cover the cost were being accepted through Venmo @winkwinkboutique.

Volunteers helped clear the mess, and a city crew placed plywood over the windows of the store, which is part of the Commercial Street Parking Garage and Wink WInk is a tenant.

Doug Starcher of Bellingham was among about a dozen local residents who lent a hand Sunday.

“Everybody’s initial reaction was anger, but it quickly turned to defiance,” Starcher told The Herald.

Mason, who is an elected member of the Bellingham Public Schools board, has been the persistent target of right-wing media criticism. Reports on Fox News, The Federalist and others have prompted harassing phone calls aimed at school district employees, Mason and some of her staff at Wink Wink, according to previous Herald reporting.

Story continues

Most recently, right-wing media has been targeting an upcoming series of sex-education classes that Mason is offering for youth called “Uncringe Academy.”

Those classes were planned this week for WInk WInk’s activity room, which has a separate entrance from the store, and the “Uncringe Academy” is not part of the school curriculum.