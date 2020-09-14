Weekend Sports in Brief

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) -- Dominic Thiem became the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final.

Thiem earned his first Grand Slam title Sunday with a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) comeback victory against Alexander Zverev.

Pancho Gonzalez made the same sort of turnaround against Ted Schroeder in 1949 to win the event then known as the U.S. Championships.

Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who entered Sunday with an 0-3 career record in major title matches. This was Zverev's debut in a Grand Slam final.

On Saturday, Naomi Osaka won her second U.S. Open title, rallying to beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Osaka, just 22, won her third Grand Slam title by turning around the match after playing poorly in the first set.

Azarenka fell to 0-3 in U.S. Open finals, all in three sets. She lost to Serena Williams in both the 2012 and 2013 final.

ROME (AP) - Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals, organizers at the Foro Italico announced on Saturday.

Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday.

The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins on Monday.

In the men's tournament, U.S. Open finalists Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev withdrew, as did Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Thiem in the semifinals in New York.

MLB

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Alec Mills cruised through baseball's second no-hitter this season, shutting down the Milwaukee Brewers for the Chicago Cubs' 16th no-hitter in a 12-0 victory Sunday.

Mills got Jace Peterson - who replaced star slugger Chritsian Yelich late in the blowout - to hit a routine grounder to shortstop Javier Baez with two outs in the ninth. Baez completed the play, and the Cubs swarmed around Mills, tearing off his cap and pulling at the smiling right-hander's uniform.

Mills (5-3) threw 114 pitches and hardly had any close calls.

Mills struck out five and walked three. His five strikeouts are the fewest in a Cubs no-hitter since Ken Holtzman in 1969.

DENVER (AP) - Albert Pujols tied Willie Mays for fifth place on the career homer list with a two-run shot in the eighth inning Sunday, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 5-3 win over the slumping Colorado Rockies.

Trailing 3-2, the 40-year-old Pujols lined a fastball from Carlos Estevez (1-3) into the empty seats in left for his 660th homer. The ball was quickly retrieved.

It was his first homer since Aug. 4. Pujols now trails only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez on the career home run list.

NBA

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Mike D'Antoni has told the Houston Rockets that he will not be back as coach with them next season, essentially choosing free agency over a return to the club with whom he has spent the last four seasons.

D'Antoni told the Rockets on Sunday - not even a full day after the team's season ended with a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers - that he would seek coaching options elsewhere for next season and not return to Houston. Team owner Tilman Fertitta confirmed the move later Sunday.

ESPN first reported the 69-year-old coach's decision.

D'Antoni was with the Rockets for four seasons. Houston went 217-101 in his regular-season contests, a .682 winning percentage.

NHL

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders is the winner of the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award.

The league announced Saturday night that Lamoriello finished ahead of fellow finalists Julien BriseBois of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars. Colorado's Joe Sakic was fourth and Vegas' Kelly McCrimmon fifth in voting by GMs, league executives and media members after the second round of the playoffs.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State are among 10 new teams ranked in the first regular-season Associated Press college football poll, which was stripped of the schools not yet scheduled to play a fall season.

After all Division I teams were eligible to be voted on for the preseason Top 25, the panel of 61 voters was permitted to consider only teams playing in the fall now that the season has started. That meant preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, slipped out of the rankings.

