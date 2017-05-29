Weekend Sports In Brief

AUTO RACING

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday to give owner Michael Andretti a second consecutive victory in ''The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'' An Andretti driver has now won the 500 three times in the last four years.

Last year, it was with rookie Alexander Rossi. This time it is with Sato, who joined the team just this season and had largely been overlooked at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the Andretti camp expanded to six cars for the 500 with the addition of Formula One driver Fernando Alonso.

Sato had to hold off Helio Castroneves, who was trying to win for a record-tying fourth time, in the closing laps. Castroneves, in a Chevrolet for Team Penske, briefly took the lead but couldn't make it stick as Sato grabbed it back. The margin of victory was 0.2011 seconds - and it was redemption for Sato, who crashed while trying to beat Dario Franchitti on the final lap of the 2012 race.

Pole sitter Scott Dixon, already having a rough week because he was robbed at gunpoint at Taco Bell hours after turning the fastest qualifying effort in 21 years, was knocked out of the race in a terrifying crash in which his car sailed through the air and landed cockpit-first atop the inside safety fence. Dixon's car was split in two amid sparks and flames. The tub of the car remained intact and the 2008 champion was able to climb out on his own to a roar from the crowd. He walked to a waiting ambulance while the race was placed under red flag and crews began to clean up debris scattered over hundreds of feet.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Austin Dillon passed an out-of-gas Jimmie Johnson two laps from the end in the Coca-Cola 600 for his first NASCAR Cup victory, returning the iconic No. 3 car to Victory Lane early Monday.

Dillon, the grandson of Hall of Fame car owner Richard Childress, was among several drivers who chose not to pit down the stretch. Johnson ran out of fuel on Lap 399, and Dillon was able to cruise to victory over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., who led the most laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the third straight season.

Dillon did his signature belly slide celebration in the damp grass at Charlotte, outlasting a rain delay of nearly 1 hour, 40 minutes and several established drivers to take his first checkered flag. Dillon is the 10th driver to pick up his first Cup win in the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR's longest race.

MONACO (AP) - Sebastian Vettel beat his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen to win the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and comfortably extend his lead at the top of the standings to 25 points.

It was the four-time F1 champion's third win of the season and 45th of his career, as well as Ferrari's first in Monaco since Michael Schumacher - Vettel's childhood idol - in 2001.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo finished third, ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas. It was a bad weekend for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton - who is second behind Vettel in the standings - finishing seventh after starting from 13th following a poor qualifying session.

TENNIS

PARIS (AP) - Angelique Kerber was the first women's No. 1 seed to lose in the French Open's first round in the Open era.

Kerber lost 6-2, 6-2 to the 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova of Russia on Sunday.

Makarova broke Kerber's serve twice in the opening set and did so again in the second, racing into a 3-0 lead.

Kerber appeared to get back into the match when she recovered one break, but the German immediately dropped her serve again. There was another rapid exchange of breaks before Makarova sealed the result on her first match point with a forehand down the line after recovering from 40-0 down.

Kerber now has just two wins from her past four tournaments.

GOLF

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Kevin Kisner birdied the first three holes on the back nine to take the lead and held on to win at Colonial despite a Sunday charge by defending champion Jordan Spieth.

Kisner shot a 4-under 66 to finish at 10-under 270, including a clutch par save on the 18th hole after a wayward tee shot and an approach that was off the back side of the green and well below the hole. He finished a stroke ahead of Spieth, Sean O'Hair and Jon Rahm.

Spieth shot a bogey-free 65, and was standing on a chair to see over the crowd at the 18th green when Kisner putted up the mound to 5 feet of the cup and then made the winning putt. That came right after Rahm's 10-foot birdie chance skirted just to the left of the hole.

