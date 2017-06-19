Weekend Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Celtics will get the No. 3 pick, plus an additional first-rounder in either 2018 or 2019, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been formally approved by the league. The agreement between the Celtics and 76ers was struck not long after Fultz worked out for Philadelphia on Saturday evening.

Once the trade goes through, Philadelphia will own the NBA's No. 1 selection for the second straight season.

Fultz - donning a Philadelphia cap as he arrived at the team's practice facility - visited the 76ers in a hastily arranged get-to-know-you session, with the workout and meeting with team officials on his itinerary. That visit was essentially the final hurdle to clear before Boston and Philadelphia could decide to actually consummate the trade.

UNDATED (AP) -- The Indiana Pacers' timeline for making a decision on star forward Paul George just kicked into overdrive.

George's camp has informed the Pacers that the four-time All-Star intends to leave in the summer of 2018 when he becomes a free agent, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side publicly discusses unresolved personnel matters.

George has spent all seven of his NBA seasons in Indiana, emerging as one of the league's top players. He averaged a career-high 23.7 points and shot 46 percent last season, but the seventh-seeded Pacers were swept by Cleveland in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The steady decline in competitiveness of the franchise, and LeBron James' dominance of the conference, has led George to look elsewhere as he nears free agency next summer.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Diana Taurasi became the WNBA's career scorer leader, passing Tina Thompson's mark of 7,488 against Los Angeles.

Taurasi needed 14 points coming into the game, and broke Thompson's record late in the first half on a layup with the Phoenix Mercury trailing big.

The game was stopped and the crowd, which included former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, gave Taurasi a warm ovation.

It only took the Mercury's star 13 seasons to become the league's top scorer. Thompson needed 17 seasons to achieve her total.

Earlier in the season, Taurasi set the career 3-pointer record, passing Katie Smith.

PRO HOCKEY

Three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Nashville forward James Neal and Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen are among the high-profile players available for the Vegas Golden Knights to select in the NHL expansion draft.

Now it's on Golden Knights general manager George McPhee to spend the next three days poring over the list of available players and select one from each of the NHL's 30 teams.

Fleury was left unprotected by Pittsburgh after he agreed to waive the no-movement clause in his contract. The Penguins instead protected Matt Murray a week after the second-year goalie led them to win their second consecutive championship.

The Predators were put in a bind in when exposing Neal, a 10-time 20-goal-scorer, because they elected to protect a fourth defenseman.

Vatanen was the odd-man out in being left unprotected from a deep and talented group of Ducks defensemen. The fifth-year player, however, won't be ready for the start of the season after having surgery to repair a shoulder injury.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The LSU baseball team has named Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise an honorary coach for the College World Series, and he will be given the game ball from the Tigers' opening game against Florida State.

Scalise was upgraded from ''critical'' to ''serious condition'' Saturday and continued to show signs of improvement after he was wounded in a shooting at a baseball field outside Washington on Wednesday. Scalise, among five people shot, was practicing with the House Republican team for the charity game against Democrats at Nationals Park on Thursday.

After Alex Lange's first pitch to Florida State's Taylor Walls, the ball was taken out of play. It will be sent to Scalise.

According to Scalise's House website, he earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from LSU in 1989.