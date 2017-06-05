Weekend Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Albert Pujols hit his 600th career homer, delivering a grand slam to become the ninth player in major league history to reach the mark.

The Los Angeles Angels slugger connected in the fourth inning against Minnesota's Ervin Santana, driving a high fly into the short left-field porch at Angel Stadium.

The milestone homer is the latest superlative in the 17-year career of Pujols, a 13th-round draft pick who became one of the greatest hitters of his generation.

The 37-year-old Pujols is the fourth-youngest player to hit 600 homers behind Alex Rodriguez, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. Pujols joins home run kings Barry Bonds and Aaron as the only players to hit 600 homers and 600 doubles.

The Dominican veteran is the first player to hit his 600th homer since Jim Thome in August 2011. With his ninth homer this season, Pujols has joined the club with Bonds (762), Aaron (755), Ruth (714), Rodriguez (696), Willie Mays (660), Ken Griffey Jr. (630), Thome (612) and Sammy Sosa (609).

MIAMI (AP) - Edinson Volquez threw the sixth no-hitter in Miami Marlins history, facing the minimum 27 batters and beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0.

Volquez (2-7) struck out 10, and the two baserunners who reached on walks were erased by double plays. He needed 98 pitches, the last of those striking out Chris Owings to complete the masterpiece.

It's the first no-hitter in the majors this season, and the first time Arizona was no-hit since the Marlins' Anibal Sanchez threw one on Sept. 6, 2006.

Volquez was nearly knocked out of the game after only three pitches, when he collided with Diamondback leadoff man Rey Fuentes as he covered first and rolled his ankle.

PRO BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after the former NBA player and coach flipped his vehicle on a California freeway.

Fisher and his passenger, girlfriend and former ''Basketball Wives'' reality star Gloria Govan, were not injured in the early morning crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player and ex-New York Knicks coach was driving on U.S. 101 in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles when his 2015 Cadillac veered onto the right shoulder while approaching an interchange. The car hit the shoulder's concrete curb and guardrail, overturned and came to a rest on its roof, blocking two lanes of the freeway, the highway patrol said.

Officers discovered that the 42-year-old Fisher had been drinking and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a DUI test, authorities said.

SEATTLE ARENA

SEATTLE (AP) - One of two groups that submitted plans for a possible renovation of KeyArena withdrew from the process because of concerns about how the city of Seattle has conducted review of the proposals.

Seattle Partners - a group that combined arena giant AEG and Hudson Pacific Properties - announced it is pulling out of the process after submitting plans in April for a proposed $521 million renovation of KeyArena.

Seattle Partners was one of two groups to submit proposals for the privately-financed renovation of the arena. Oak View Group was the other group to submit a proposal - a $564 million plan - and has appeared to be the favorite in the process.

In a letter to Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, Seattle Partners says it believes it has the best plan, but raised significant questions that the project can be completed by either group.

ROCK CLIMBING

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - An elite rock climber has become the first to climb alone to the top of the massive granite wall known as El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without ropes or safety gear.

National Geographic documented Alex Honnold's historic ascent, saying the 31-year-old completed the ''free solo'' climb Saturday in nearly four hours.

A photo on the magazine's website shows a grinning Honnold wearing just a pair of black pants after reaching the summit.

The climb up 3,000-foot (914-meter) El Capitan used to take days to complete with the help of ropes, safety gear and a partner.

In the past few decades, speed climbers working in tandem and using ropes have set records in reaching the top of the cliff.

Honnold is first to climb the iconic rock alone without protection.