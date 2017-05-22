Weekend Sports In Brief

HORSE RACING

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Cloud Computing ran down Classic Empire in the final strides Saturday to win the Preakness by a head. The 13-1 long shot was one of five fresh horses in the Preakness that didn't run two weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby.

Derby winner Always Dreaming and Classic Empire dueled throughout most of the race before Classic Empire stuck his nose in front midway on the far turn. It looked as if Classic Empire would go on to win, but Cloud Computing ran him down on the outside.

Ridden by Javier Castellano, Cloud Computing ran 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.98 and paid $28.80 to win. It was just the dark brown colt's second career victory. Senior Investment, a 30-1 shot, finished third. Lookin At Lee was fourth.

PRO BASKETBALL

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romania's foreign minister said his country had no choice in detaining Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter in the capital's airport. Teodor Melescanu said Romania could not ''proceed otherwise'' in comments made to news.ro. He declined to comment further.

Kanter was detained at Henri Coanda Airport on Saturday before departing to the United States via London.

Kanter, who is Turkish, said in a video Saturday on his Twitter account that the Turkish embassy canceled his passport and that he'd been detained for several hours at a Romanian airport.

Kanter said he believed he was held because of his political views. He has been a critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter supports Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, who opposes Erdogan. Melescanu spoke Sunday from the summit of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, taking place in Istanbul.

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James won the Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award given annually for ''outstanding service and dedication to the community.''

Cleveland's superstar is being honored for his educational work in Akron, Ohio, his hometown. James has helped more than 1,100 at-risk students through his LeBron James Family Foundation. The group partnered with the University of Akron in 2015 to provide full scholarships to students who meet eligibility requirements. He is also starting a new public '''I PROMISE'' school to aid students and their families.

James mentors students by writing letters, calling their homes and rewarding them with tickets to Cavs games. He has also bought groceries, supplied uniforms and arranged outings to expose the youngsters new experiences.

SOCCER

MADRID (AP) - Real Madrid won the Spanish league for the first time since 2012 with a 2-0 win over Malaga on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two minutes into the match and Karim Benzema sealed the victory in the second half. That gave Madrid a three-point advantage over second-placed Barcelona, which rallied from two goals down to beat Eibar 4-2 at the Camp Nou.

Madrid entered the last round needing a draw to avoid its worst title drought since the 1980s and keep Barcelona from its third straight championship.

Zinedine Zidane's team won its 33rd league title.

ROME (AP) - Juventus clinched a record sixth straight Serie A title with a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Crotone in the penultimate round on Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic gave Juventus the lead 12 minutes in by redirecting a cross from Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala scored with a precise free kick shortly before the break and Alex Sandro added another with a header near the end.

Juventus moved four points clear of second-placed Roma, which last Sunday handed the Bianconeri their first Serie A loss since January.

Since Serie A was founded in 1929, no club had previously won more than five straight titles.

AUTO RACING

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Scott Dixon had the fastest lap and the fastest four-lap qualifying average in 21 years Sunday to win his third Indianapolis 500 pole.

The New Zealander finished with a qualifying speed of 232.164 mph, the best since Arie Luyendyk's track record of 236.986 in 1996. Dixon's first lap of 232.595 also was the fastest since Luyendyk's record lap of 237.498 in 1996. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will be joined on the front row next Sunday by Ed Carpenter, a two-time pole winner who finished second at 231.664. Defending race champion Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport will start on the outside of Row 1 after going 231.487.

