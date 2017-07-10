Weekend Sports In Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will miss the rest of the NBA summer league because of a sprained left ankle.

The Philadelphia 76ers say Fultz is expected to return to basketball activities in one to two weeks. Fultz tweeted Sunday : ''I'm ok, thank you for all who where worried!''

Fultz appeared to roll his ankle in Saturday night's game and was helped to the locker room by two teammates.

He had just signed his contract earlier in the day and was taken for X-rays. The former Washington star had eight points in 15 minutes.

It was the last thing the Sixers wanted to see just when they appeared ready to put years of misery behind them. They have dealt with significant injuries to center Joel Embiid and last year's No. 1 pick, Ben Simmons, over the last three years.

The 76ers pulled off a trade with Boston before the draft to move up from No. 3 to No. 1 to take Fultz, the dynamic scoring point guard that team president Bryan Colangelo felt was the perfect piece to put with Simmons and Embiid.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Beard has the richest contract in NBA history.

The Houston Rockets signed guard James Harden to a four-year contract extension for about $160 million Saturday, giving him a total six-year deal with $228 million guaranteed. With Harden under contract on his existing deal for another two seasons, the extension will not affect Houston's aggressive pursuit of free agents this summer as the Rockets try to make a run at the Golden State Warriors.

Harden is coming off of his finest season. Moving to point guard for new coach Mike D'Antoni, Harden averaged 29.1 points, an NBA-leading 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds and finished second in the MVP race to former Oklahoma City teammate Russell Westbrook.

Harden's do-it-all season helped the Rockets bounce back from a massively disappointing 2015-16 season that collapsed under the weight of chemistry issues with the All-Star guard and big man Dwight Howard. With Howard gone, the Rockets put Harden at the center of everything they do on offense, and it paid off in a major way.

Houston went 55-27 in the regular season and beat Westbrook and the Thunder in the first round of the Western Conference semifinals.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Three people with knowledge of the dealings tell The Associated Press that the Toronto Raptors have made two trades, sending DeMarre Carroll to Brooklyn for salary cap relief and landing C.J. Miles in a sign-and-trade with Indiana for Cory Joseph.

The Raptors agreed to the Carroll deal late Saturday night, then quickly moved to fill his spot as a shooter and wing defender with Miles on Sunday morning. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trades have not been officially announced.

Carroll has two years and $30 million left on his deal, and the cap-strapped Raptors will save millions in tax penalties by making the move. They sent future first- and second-round picks to Brooklyn and also received Justin Hamilton. Miles agreed to terms on a three-year, $25 million deal with Toronto.

ESPN first reported the trades.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Robert Whittaker won the UFC interim middleweight title Saturday night, surging in the late rounds to earn a unanimous decision over Yoel Romero at UFC 213.

Whittaker (20-4) recovered from a hyperextended knee in the first round with a strong striking performance, peppering Romero (12-2) with punches and kicks over the final three rounds. The Australian won his eighth consecutive fight, earning the victory 48-47 on all three judges' scorecards at T-Mobile Arena.

The main event of the UFC's traditional July showcase in its hometown was canceled earlier in the day when bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was hospitalized. She was scratched from her second title defense against Valentina Shevchenko, who criticized the champion's preparation for the bout.

Alistair Overeem also beat Fabricio Werdum by narrow majority decision in the third career meeting of two veteran heavyweights, and former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis also returned to the division with a unanimous decision victory over Jim Miller.

BASEBALL

MIAMI (AP) - Houston Astros prospect Derek Fisher scored the first run and hit a two-run double Sunday to lead a well-balanced United States side past the World team 7-6 in the All-Star Futures Game.

