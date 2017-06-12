Weekend Sports in Brief

HOCKEY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Stanley Cup is returning to Pittsburgh after Patric Hornqvist scored the go-ahead goal on a bad-angle shot with 95 seconds left in a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6.

Carl Hagelin sealed the win by scoring into an empty net with 14 seconds left in leading the Penguins to become the first NHL team in nearly two decades to win consecutive championships. Penguins goalie Matt Murray stopped 27 shots to register back-to-back shutouts following a 24-save outing in a 6-0 win in Game 5.

The Penguins won their fifth title - all of which have been clinched on the road - to tie the Wayne Gretzky-Mark Messier-era Edmonton Oilers for sixth on the all-time list. The Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and '98 were the last champion to defend their title.

The loss ended the upstart Predators' deepest playoff run in the franchise's 19-year history. Having won just three of 12 playoff series before this year, Nashville opened this postseason by eliminating the top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks in four games. In doing so, the Predators became the first eighth-seeded team to sweep a first-round series since the current playoff format was introduced in 1994.

GOLF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Daniel Berger shot a 4-under 66 to erase a three-shot deficit and win the St. Jude Classic for a second straight year.

The 24-year-old is the fourth back-to-back winner at St. Jude and the first since David Toms did it in 2003 and '04.

Berger played a bogey-free round on Sunday, avoiding trouble on a fast, firm course at TPC Southwind. His 17-foot birdie putt on No. 15 put him ahead for good and he finished at 10-under 270. Now he'll take quite a bit of momentum into next week's U.S. Open.

South African Charl Schwartzel shot a 66 and South Korean Whee Kim shot a 67 to finish in second, one shot behind Berger. Amateur Braden Thornberry and Billy Horschel were among five players two shots back.

Stewart Cink, Ben Crane and Rafa Cabrera Bello started Sunday with a one-shot lead on a crowded leaderboard that included 12 players within three shots of the lead.

Things became even more jumbled once the final round began. At one point, there were nine players tied for the lead at 8-under before Berger finally emerged from the pile.

Phil Mickelson briefly had a share of the lead during the final round, but a triple bogey on No. 12 - which included a shot into the water - knocked him out of contention. He still shot a 68 and finished at 7-under, three shots behind the leaders.PRO BASKETBALL

TENNIS

PARIS (AP) - His clay-court prowess as unassailable as ever, Rafael Nadal won his record 10th French Open title by dominating 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the final Sunday.

No other man or woman has won 10 championships at the same major in the Open era, which began in 1968.

Call it a Perfect 10.

The 31-year-old Nadal was overwhelmingly good from start to finish against Wawrinka - and over the past two weeks en route to La Decima, Spanish for ''10th.'' Not only did Nadal win every set he played in the tournament, he dropped a total of only 35 games, the second fewest by any man on the way to any title at a Grand Slam tournament in the Open era with all matches being best-of-five-sets.

Along with improving to 10-0 in finals at Roland Garros, Nadal increased his career haul to 15 Grand Slam trophies, breaking a tie with Pete Sampras for second place in the history of men's tennis, behind only rival Roger Federer's 18.

It marked a stirring return to the top for Nadal at his preferred event and on his preferred surface: Over his career, he is 79-2 at the French Open and 102-2 in all best-of-five-set matches on clay. SAILING

Emirates Team New Zealand overcame a mistake by helmsman Peter Burling and barely held off Sweden's Artemis Racing at the finish of Race 6 Sunday to reach match point in the America's Cup challenger finals on Bermuda's Great Sound.

The Kiwis' 50-foot catamaran came off its foils and slowed dramatically as Burling misjudged his approach to the final mark, allowing Artemis to catch up.

Team New Zealand regained its speed on the short reach to the finish, had a better angle to the line and held off the Swedish boat by one second to improve to 4-2 in the best-of-nine series.

Team New Zealand won two of three races Sunday and needs one more win to set up a rematch of the epic 2013 America's Cup match against Oracle Team USA. The Kiwis reached match point at 8-1 before Oracle Team USA staged one of the greatest comebacks in sports, winning eight straight races to retain the Auld Mug.

The final three races are scheduled for Monday. The America's Cup match starts Saturday.

The Kiwis had a big lead on the sixth leg of Sunday's final race. Burling said he thought he could lay through the final gate and then gybe to the finish, but he misjudged it and had to make an extra maneuver, slowing the boat.