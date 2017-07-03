Weekend Sports in Brief

BASKETBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- About as quickly as they can blow games open with big runs, the high-flying Golden State Warriors are keeping their roster intact for another championship chase.

Key reserve Andre Iguodala announced his own re-signing on Twitter, reaching agreement on a $48 million, three-year contract in which all the money is guaranteed, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms hadn't been publicly disclosed.

Fresh off his first career title, David West is coming back for what is expected to be his final NBA season. Reserve guard Shaun Livingston has a new deal, too.

Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP and a menacing defender who generated major interest, posted on his Twitter account late Saturday a reference to sticking around: ''Sources close to Andre Iguodala reporting agreed to terms to return to the bay....''

BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is blaming his own fans for not turning out the All-Star vote for his teammates.

The National League leaders don't have a starting player on the NL squad for the game in Miami on July 11. Jansen, left-hander Clayton Kershaw, shortstop Corey Seager and first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger made the team via the player ballots, but starters are elected by the fans.

''I'll say it loud and clear again: It's the Dodger fans' fault,'' Jansen said.

Jansen is especially upset that Seager and third baseman Justin Turner weren't picked as starters. He added that Seager should have beaten out Cubs shortstop Addison Russell for the starting spot last year, and that Turner - who has never made an All-Star team - should have been selected in 2015, 2016 and this year. Turner is one of five candidates in the online fan vote for the final NL spot this year.

''We should have voted for those two guys,'' Jansen said. ''They deserved to be the starters.''

NEW YORK (AP) - Two of the most prized items of Babe Ruth memorabilia - both owned by actor Charlie Sheen - sold for more than $2 million each at auction.

Ruth's 1927 World Series ring had a winning bid of $2,093,927 at the first Lelands.com Invitational Auction. The 1919 contract of Ruth's sale from the Red Sox to the Yankees went for $2,303,320. Both started with bids of $100,000.

Leland's said the winning bidders had not come forward as of Saturday. Earlier in the week, Sheen revealed himself as previous owner.

HOUSTON (AP) - Astros pitcher David Paulino received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Major League Baseball announced the rookie right-hander tested positive for Boldenone. His penalty began with Saturday night's game against the New York Yankees.

Paulino was called up from the minors May 30 to fill a hole in Houston's injury-ravaged rotation. He is 2-0 with a 6.52 ERA in six starts.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he spoke to the 23-year-old pitcher and had a meeting with the team to give players the news.

HOCKEY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators took care of an area of concern and added to an area of depth, signing center Nick Bonino away from the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins with a $16.4 million, four-year contract and acquiring defenseman Alexei Emelin in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights

Bonino was a key player for the Penguins during the past two postseasons, contributing a total of 25 points to help them hoist the Cup twice - including against the Predators last month. He averaged 33 points during two regular seasons in Pittsburgh.

The trade for Emelin cost the Predators a 2019 third-round pick - and just over $1.9 million in salary with Vegas retaining just under $1.2 million - but gives them an even stronger defense behind the top four of Roman Josi, P.K. Subban, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis.