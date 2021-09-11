Tornado warning in northern Ontario as severe storms flare up

3:20 p.m. EDT – Saturday dawned with some severe storm risk in northern parts of the province, which erupted into the first tornado warning of the day in the mid-afternoon, in the Elliot Lake area.

"A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located near Tunnel Lake, moving southeast at 70 km/h," a tornado warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada reads.

Areas affected include: Matinenda Provincial Park, Tunnel Lake, Smokey Lake, Williamson Lake, Little Chiblow Lake, High Lake, Chiblow Lake And Cataract Lake.

CURRENT TORNADO WARNINGS:

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

lind River - Thessalon

CURRENT TORNADO WATCHES:

Greater Sudbury And Vicinity

Temiskaming Shores - Temagami

Espanola - Killarney

North Bay - West Nipissing

SATURDAY: WIDESPREAD WARMTH, STORM RISK WITH TORNADO THREAT IN THE NORTH

Saturday could be a stormy day across northern and southern Ontario. Northwestern sections will see thunderstorms first, as they move through parts of the region in the morning. This will be accompanied by windy conditions, stretching into Manitoba, as well.

As the cold front continues to trek east, it could spark off potentially severe thunderstorms in northeastern areas in the afternoon and evening hours. There is also the chance of rotating storms in parts of the region, so the risk for one or two tornadoes is non-zero. Other hazards include strong wind gusts and small hail.

As the front maintains in southward trajectory Saturday, areas in cottage country and the GTA may see light showers with a slight risk for non-severe thunderstorms in the late evening. The southwestern sections could see storms develop overnight with more moisture seeping in from the system.

Quebec may also see non-severe storms thanks to daytime heating providing lift in the atmosphere.

As well, winds will be fairly gusty for southern Ontario -- reaching 50-70 km/h. The highest gusts will be found near lakes Huron and Erie shorelines.

Temperature-wise, above-seasonal warmth be felt in the south, and even in the north, where it will be a degree or two warmer than usual. For the former, a southerly flow will help boost daytime highs into the mid-20s, with upper 20s in the southwest. This will also allow for humidity to creep in, with feels-like values into the low 30s for some areas.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND: STORM RISK, FORECAST GETS TRICKY FOR FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK

On Sunday, a wide range in temperatures as the boundary slowly sinks south across the region. This will bring a threat for showers and non-severe thunderstorms along the front in the southwest in the afternoon, including in the GTA, but it won't be a washout. Extreme southwestern Ontario is more likely to see rain in the late evening and overnight period.

Temperatures will remain mild in the south, even warmer in the southwest where Windsor could hit 30°C. Cooler air will be found north of the front, however, with daytime highs in the low 20s in cottage country and eastern areas.

Beyond the weekend, a tricky forecast for the first half of next week. Very warm and humid air attempts to push north into the region, but it is uncertain how far north the boundary will get before a cool front sweeps across the region.

A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected with the two fronts. More sunshine and less active weather for the second half of the week and into weekend with a warming trend.

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to dominate for mid- and late-September with the potential for a few days of very warm and possibly hot weather.

Check back as we continue to monitor Ontario's forecast