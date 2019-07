Weekend Schedule for Pocono-2 and Iowa-2

FULL SCHEDULE FOR POCONO 2, IOWA 2 (NXS)





Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Friday, July 26

10:35 a.m. ET First Practice (Pocono) No TV 12:35 p.m. ET Final Practice (Pocono) No TV 5:05 p.m. ET First Practice (Iowa) NBCSN NBC Sports Live 6:05 p.m. ET Qualifying (Pocono) FS1 7 p.m. ET Final Practice (Iowa) NBC Sports Live

Saturday, July 27

9:05 a.m. ET First Practice (Pocono) NBCSN NBC Sports Live MRN 11:05 a.m. ET Final Practice (Pocono) NBCSN NBC Sports Live MRN 12:05 p.m. ET Qualifying (Iowa) NBC Sports Live NBCSN 1 p.m. ET Gander RV 150 (Pocono) FOX MRN 3 p.m. ET Press Pass (post race) Watch live 4:05 p.m. ET Busch Pole Qualifying (Pocono) NBCSN NBC Sports Live MRN 5 p.m. ET Press Pass (post qualifying) Watch live 5 p.m. ET U.S. Cellular 250 (Iowa) NBCSN NBC Sports Live MRN

Sunday, July 28