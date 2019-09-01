Weekend Schedule for Indianapolis
FULL SCHEDULE FOR INDIANAPOLIS
Friday, Sept. 6
1:05 p.m. ET (airing tape delayed at 2 p.m. on NBCSN)
First practice
3:05 p.m. ET (airing tape delayed at 4 p.m. on NBCSN)
Final practice
Saturday, Sept. 7
11:05 a.m. ET
First practice
12:05 p.m. ET
Qualifying
1:30 p.m. ET
Final practice
3 p.m. ET
Indiana 250
5:30 p.m. ET
Press Pass
Sunday, Sept. 8
10:35 a.m. ET
Busch Pole Qualifying
11:35 a.m. ET
Press Pass
2 p.m. ET
Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
5 p.m. ET
Press Pass