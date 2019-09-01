Weekend Schedule for Indianapolis

George Winkler
NASCAR.com

FULL SCHEDULE FOR INDIANAPOLIS

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Filter by Series:

  • Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
    Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
    NASCAR Xfinity Series

Friday, Sept. 6

1:05 p.m. ET (airing tape delayed at 2 p.m. on NBCSN)

First practice

NBC Sports Live
NBC Sports Live

3:05 p.m. ET (airing tape delayed at 4 p.m. on NBCSN)

Final practice

NBC Sports Live
NBC Sports Live

Saturday, Sept. 7

11:05 a.m. ET

First practice

NBCSN
NBCSN
NBC Sports Live
NBC Sports Live

12:05 p.m. ET

Qualifying

NBCSN
NBCSN
NBC Sports Live
NBC Sports Live

1:30 p.m. ET

Final practice

NBCSN
NBCSN
NBC Sports Live
NBC Sports Live

3 p.m. ET

Indiana 250

NBCSN
NBCSN
NBC Sports Live
NBC Sports Live
PRN
PRN

5:30 p.m. ET

Press Pass

Watch live

Sunday, Sept. 8

10:35 a.m. ET

Busch Pole Qualifying

NBCSN
NBCSN
NBC Sports Live
NBC Sports Live
PRN
PRN

11:35 a.m. ET

Press Pass

Watch live

2 p.m. ET

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

NBC
NBC
NBC Sports Live
NBC Sports Live
PRN
PRN

5 p.m. ET

Press Pass

Watch live

What to Read Next