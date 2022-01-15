This weekend only, leggings are buy one get one free at Yummie

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you live in leggings, this is the weekend deal you don’t want to miss. From Jan. 15-16, select leggings at Yummie are buy one get one free. Yes, as in $0 for your second pair of leggings! Deals like this don’t come around often, so don’t miss this chance to stock up.

While Yummie may be best known for their super stretchy and smoothing shapewear, their leggings are also best sellers. Not only are they made with thick, durable material that doesn’t get sheer, but they have the perfect amount of stretch, so they hold their shape for hours.

Whether you want soft cotton leggings for lounging or fashion-forward faux leather leggings for going out, now is the time to get them. Check out a few of the styles that qualify for the BOGO offer at Yummie below.

Rachel Shaping Legging – Cotton Stretch, $54

Buy Now

These best-selling Rachel Shaping Leggings are made from the softest, stretchiest cotton. You won’t want to take them off.

Faux Leather Shaping Legging with Side Zip, $78

Buy Now

Perfect for a fun night out or anytime you want to feel a bit sexy, these Faux Leather Shaping Leggings are a closet staple.

Seamless Shaping Legging, $45

Buy Now

If you want leggings that offer lots of support and a slimming effect, grab these Seamless Shaping Leggings.

Piper Legging with Pockets – Active, $56

Buy Now

Look cute and feel good during your workouts in these Piper Leggings that work for all kinds of exercise.

Faux Suede Shaping Legging, $48 (Orig. $68)

Buy Now

Available in three colors, these flattering Faux Suede Shaping Leggings are an item you won’t want to miss while they’re on sale.

