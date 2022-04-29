Weekend NBA Playoffs: T'Wolves/Grizzlies game 6 & Bucks/Celtics game 1

Subscribe to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily

Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab is your weekend betting guide for a pair of marquee playoff NBA matchups.

First, in Minneapolis, the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night in a game 6 of a series that feels destined for seven. The T'Wolves are a 1.5 point home dog for the matchup, so why not throw a little juice that way if you agree this series will go the distance?

Later, the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks in game 1 of an eastern conference semifinal between the reigning champs and one of the league's elite franchises. Frank talks Khris Middleton's injured MCL, his game 1 pick and finds some value in betting the Finals champion & Finals MVP coming out of this series.

