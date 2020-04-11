Weekend Music Live-Streams: Andrea Bocelli’s Easter Concert, Farm Aid with Dave Matthews, Tributes to John Prine and Bill Withers, More

Click here to read the full article.

Music is risen — it is risen indeed — this holiday weekend, as scores of artists take to webcams to broadcast live-stream concerts, from the music of the angels to Angel Olsen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The big kahuna, if we may use so un-sacred a term, may be Andrea Bocelli’s Easter Sunday broadcast of “Ave Maria” and other spiritual classical pieces from the Duomo Cathedral in Milan, to be seen at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on YouTube. (That exclusivity is to the chagrin of a lot of elder citizens who’ve never streamed a concert on anything but a television before, extensive anecdotal evidence indicates. Children, teach your grandparents well.)

More from Variety

There will also be massive tune-in for the first “at home” edition of the annual Farm Aid festival, to feature acoustic sets by co-founders Dave Matthews, Neil Young, WIllie Nelson and John Mellencamp. That compendium of classic living-room rock and country gets underway at 8 ET Saturday.

Other all-star bills are even more packed. There’s a Nashville-based telethon with Rosanne Cash, Soccer Mommy, Los Lobos, Keb Mo, Jonathan Wilson and what seems like scores more. Margo Price headlines a Noisey-sponsored benefit bill, also Saturday. New Orleans has a benefit including local legends like Irma Thomas, with stars like Nicole Kidman making a cameo. Jessie Reyez, Kim Petras and Princess Nokia bring a less localized flavor to their dance party. Norah Jones and Grace Potter will participate in a tribute to John Prine, while Bill Withers will be saluted by Finneas, Marc Broussard, Marcus King and others Sunday. And Michael W. Smith will lead a multi-artist Easter worship service, on top of a country-gospel show the Grand Ole Opry has set for Easter eve.

Story continues

Check out our extensive listings for the weekends and days to come, with links to tune in, below:

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

“At Home with Farm Aid” with Dave Matthews, Neil Young, Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via YouTube and AXS TV)

http://www.axs.tv/axstvconcerts/farm-aid-at-home/

click here

“People Supporting Artists Telethon” with Soccer Mommy, Keb Mo, JD McPherson, Los Lobos (David Hidalgo & Louie Perez), Jonathan Wilson, Courtney Marie Andrews, Lee Brice, Zach Williams of the Lone Bellow, Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, John Oates, Shovels & Rope, John Osborne & Lucie Silvas, Jim Lauderdale, Hayes Carll, Langhorne Slim, Jay Buchanan (Rival Sons), Aaron Lee Tasjan, Kenneth Pattengale (Milk Carton Kids), Dave Barnes, Madison Cunningham, Kelsey Waldon, Nicole Atkins, Erin Rae, Ron Pope, Sarah Potenza, Caroline Spence

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(to benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund)

click here

“Noisey Night In” with Margo Price, Overcoats, Diet Cig, Balming Tiger, Brian Fallon, Nothing, Beabadoobee, Open Mike Eagle, Anna Burch, Miserable, Black Lips, Twin Peaks and Pa Salieu

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(via Noisey’s YouTube, benefitting the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund)

click here

Angel Olsen

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via Veeps, $15 day of show, full set, proceeds to MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund and to Angel’s band members and crew for wages lost )

click here

“504LIFE” with Nicole Kidman, DJ Mannie Fresh, Big Freedia, Harry Shearer, Ivan Neville, Irma Thomas, Walter Isaacson and more

3-11 p.m. ET, noon-8 PT

(via Twitch, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, to raise funds for PPE for essential workers in New Orleans)

https://twitch.tv/sofakingfest, https://www.facebook.com/504LIFEstream, click here

NYX Cosmetic’s “Epic Together” Virtual Music Festival with Kim Petras, Jessie Reyez, Princess Nokia and more

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT 6

(via @nyxcosmetics)

“Angel From Maywood: A Tribute To John Prine” with Warren Haynes, Grace Potter, Norah Jones, Marcus King and more

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Consequence of Sound’s Instagram)

click here

Grand Ole Opry with Trace Adkins, Jason Crabb and T. Graham Brown

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Circle All Access’ YouTube, gospel-themed Easter show)

click here

“And the Beat Goes On,” hosted by Justin Moore, with Tracy Lawrence, Joe Nichols, Adam Hambrick and Heath Sanders

8 p.m ET, 5 PT

(via Simmons Bank Arena’s YouTube page, to benefit Arkansas hunger relief)

click here

“Human To Human” with Jewel, The Head and The Heart’s Jonathan Russell, Grouplove, Donovan Woods, Alec Benjamin, Andrew McMahon, Butch Walker, Hunter Hayes, Jensen McRae, Joel Adams, Kate Pierson (B-52s), Lauren Daigle, Lucie Silvas, Lzzy & Joe (Halestorm), Nicholas Petricca (Walk The Moon), Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors), Skylar Grey, Smallpools, Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Tori Kelly

noon-midnight ET, 9-9 PT

(via YouTube and Facebook Live, benefitting PLUS1’s COVID-19 relief fund in partnership with MusiCares and Sweet Relief)

click here

“The Tweedy Show” with Jeff Tweedy, Spencer Tweedy, Sammy Tweedy and Susan Tweedy

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(weekly, via Instagram Live)

click here

Amanda Shires and friends

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via YouTube, daily, with Seth Plemmons, Kelly Garcia Plemmons, Jason Isbell [most episodes] and Zeyk the dog)

click here

Ben Folds

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(weekly, via YouTube, “Apartment Requests”)

click here

G. Love

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Instagram Live)

click here

Jesse Malin

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(via YouTube, every Saturday)

Ari Lennox

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Boohoo’s “Big Weekender,” Instagram)

click here

Tyler Rich

4 p.m ET, 1 PT

(via Instagram Live)

Melissa Etheridge

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(daily, via Facebook Live)

click here

“Shut In & Sing” with Mary Gauthier, Peter Mulvey, Jaimee Harris and Pamela Means

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Stageit)

click here

Meg and Tyler

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Facebook Live)

click here

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

Andrea Bocelli

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(via YouTube, from the Duomo cathedral of Milan, a fundraiser to help hospitals purchase equipment)

click here

The Secret Sisters

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(Easter Sunday livestream, via Facebook & Instagram Live)

click here

“Celebrating Bill Withers” with Marc Broussard, Oteil Burbridge, Finneas, Nigel Hall, Marcus King, Eric Krasno, Lawrence, Son Little, David Shaw, Allen Stone and more

8:45 p.m. ET, 5:45 PT

(via Nugs,tv, $9.99, benefitting Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 fund)

click here

Nikki Lane

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Facebook Live, every Sunday)

click here

Lovelytheband

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Boohoo’s “Big Weekender,” Instagram)

click here

“Gather” with Michael W. Smith, Jason Crab, Elevation Worship, Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Blanca, Caitie Hurst, Corey Voss, I AM THEY, Jason Gray, Jillian Edwards, Leanna Crawford, Melanie Penn, North Point Worship, Rhett Walker, Dave Frey of Sidewalk Prophets, Stars Go Dim, Unspoken and more

4 p.m ET, 1 PT

(via YouTube and Facebook Live)

click here

“Shut In & Sing” with the McCrary Sisters, Vance Gilbert, Susan Werner, Jay White, Marcelle Davies-Lashley and Beth Wood

(via Stageit)

click here

Rhett Miller

3 p.m ET, noon PT

(via Stageit)

click here

Melissa Etheridge

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(daily, via Facebook Live)

click here

MONDAY, APRIL 13

Ashley McBryde

3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 PT

(special kids’ show, via Facebook)

click here

Rookie

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(via M-Theory Music’s Instagram)

@mtheoryrecords

Tenille Townes

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(via Martin Guitar’s Facebook)

click here

Matthew Caws

noon ET, 9 a.m PT

(via The Current)

Melissa Etheridge

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(daily, via Facebook Live)

click here

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

Melissa Etheridge

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(daily, via Facebook Live)

click here

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

Rosie Flores

7:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(via Facebook, every Wednesday)

Melissa Etheridge

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(daily, via Facebook Live)

click here

Keller Williams

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Stageit, $5)

click here

“Shut In & Sing” with the Mastersons, Laura Cortese, Ruth Moody, Nicki Bluhm

(via Stageit)

click here

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

“Closer in Crisis” with Langhorne Slim, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Foy Vance, Jay Bird, Alex The Astronaut, Ballroom Thieves, Chad Urmstron (also known as Chadwick Stokes) of Dispatch

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Relix’s YouTube, to support mental health programs for the music community)

Claire Holley

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

Melissa Etheridge

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(daily, via Facebook Live)

click here

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

“Shut In & Sing” with Brandy Clark, Fantastic Negrito, Adam Chaffins, Tre Burt

8 p.m ET, 5 PT

(via Stageit)

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

“All Together Now” with Smokey Robinson, Rick Springfield, Jeff Bridges, Mike Love, Mickey Dolenz, Paul Rodgers, Mickey Thomas, Bobcat Goldthwait, Lisa Loeb, Mike Love, Jesse Colin Young, Vonda Shepard, Mary Wilson, Steve Lukather

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Alert the Globe)

click here

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.