The weekend jacket that suits every woman whatever her shape, style or age

Tamara Abraham
·4 min read
Most of us require a smart coat – usually long, made from wool or a wool blend, in a versatile, understated colour. You can wear it to work, a smart lunch, or over your evening wear. We justify investing in them by telling ourselves that it’s a classic piece that we’ll wear all the time. You probably will. But allow me to make a case for an off-duty coat which is just as versatile.

A weekend coat tends to be a more interesting piece. For a start, it’ll be more practical, with roomy pockets for dog walks, house keys or child-related paraphernalia, and generous enough to wear over a chunky knit. And since you’re not restricted by formal dress codes, there’s way more potential to reflect a bit of your personality and nod to current trends.

This autumn, the jacket du jour is a cream shearling one. It should be slightly cropped, minimalist in shape and detailing, with a toggle fastening. The ‘teddy toggle’ jacket, aka the TT, sometimes described as a ‘borg’ (a term for synthetic shearling), is this year’s answer to the quilted liner jackets that everyone wore over the past couple of winters. Not that those are out of style (I’m still proudly wearing mine) but the TT is a new addition to the winter weekend outerwear pantheon.

We have cult Swedish label Toteme to thank for this – the Swedes know a thing or two about dressing for cold weather – its £1,730 leather trimmed cream shearling jacket first appeared on stylish Instagram feeds last winter, but the look has really picked up steam over the past couple of months, thanks to a smorgasbord of copies on the high street.

Mango’s iteration of the jacket is especially good, but the chain has been unable to confirm whether it’ll be restocked again this winter, making it rare enough to command eBay bids that are double the original cost.

Those with their hearts set on a TT for winter weekends needn’t start saving just yet though – there are others to be found at Zara, Next and Albaray which all do the job equally well, depending on your needs. The proportions of Zara’s make it the best option for petites, while Albaray’s falls to mid thigh, if you prefer a longer length. Next also has a smart take on the look with black faux leather piping along the arms and waist.

Once you’ve got your hands on one, you’ll want to get as much wear out of it as possible – so here’s your three-step style guide.

With slim-leg trousers or jeans

This is the easiest way to wear your teddy toggle, as the boxy proportions of the jacket are balanced out by the narrow leg. Wear it with tailored black trousers or pale, straight cut denim, either way, you can’t go wrong. Add your favourite stompy boots for a look that’s both comfortable and casual.

With wide-leg trousers

Yes you can wear volume on your bottom half if you’re also wearing it on the top. A high-waisted wide-leg trouser or flare with a platform trainer with a cropped jacket (worn open or partially fastened) is very chic. Another option is to try a cropped barrel leg or culotte trouser with loafers or trainers, revealing a bit of slender ankle. Just don’t forget to wear socks – for both style and warmth.

With a skirt or dress

Yes, you can wear this jacket with a dress, but it’s not the best option for a floral midi. Instead, try it with a slimmer fitting knitted dress or column shape - it doesn’t have to be full-on bodycon, just a leaner silhouette. Go as long or as short as you like, and complete with your favourite boots.

Try these...

From left to right: Cream borg coat, £189, Albaray (albaray.co.uk); Faux shearling cropped jacket, £49.99, Zara (zara.com)

From left to right: Cream teddy borg duffle, £75, Next (next.co.uk); Toggle sherpa coat, £150, Abercrombie & Fitch (abercrombie.com)

