Weekend Hot Clicks: Robert Kraft Scandal, Iowa's Late Three-Point Barrage
Robert Kenneth Kraft
There’s a lot to unpack with the Robert Kraft solicitation story: First and foremost, as Michael Rosenberg explains perfectly, this isn’t a laughing matter ... SI legal analyst Michael McCann breaks down his potential defenses and how the NFL might respond ... ICYMI, Adam Schefter dropped a bomb on Friday afternoon, saying Kraft "is not the biggest name involve" in the sting.
Oscars
The 2019 Academy Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (on ABC). Here’s how to watch on TV and online. This Harvard grad predicts winners with near-perfect accuracy. The 10 worst Oscar Best Picture winners ranked... do you agree?
Jordan Bohannon
Iowa’s junior guard crushed Indiana’s NIT dreams with a three-point barrage. He had five points in the game’s first 39 minutes and 33 seconds. He finished with 17.
There’s a line
And this brewery in Norfolk, Va., might be crossing it with a "magically delicious" beer. The Lucky Charms-tasting beer (called Saturday Morning IPA) is made by tossing "pounds of marshmallows" with tropical fruity hops.
Super 70s Sports
Ricky Cobb is the man behind one of the best Twitter accounts, Super 70s Sports. He chatted with Chris Boghossian of the Chicago Tribune about an account that started as a way "to amuse" himself.
Hannah Ferguson
Fiji is better with Hannah Ferguson! https://t.co/zBqUKQ6Co3 pic.twitter.com/se4jSttIzn
— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 22, 2019
Sounds like Michael’s lease offer to Dwight
Not so fast on that $250 million? Sources say the Hurricanes owner can stop funding @TheAAF if he decides the investment is no longer worth it, and the announced deal could be week to week https://t.co/hvmLKAa42H
— Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) February 22, 2019
This is normal
Vintage Tiger. Wow!#WGCMexico pic.twitter.com/BN0fq9sk8f
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 22, 2019
Yea or nay?
The Toronto Maple Leafs announce the return of the St Pats throwback uniform, will be worn for two games in March. #NHL #Leafs #TMLtalk @adidashockey
Details and lots of pics here: https://t.co/8L8w2EMb2d pic.twitter.com/krHA81TFFg
— Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) February 20, 2019
Odds and Ends
I missed this a couple weeks ago: South Korean golfer has the craziest swing ever ... 17 candidates to replace Tim Miles if he’s actually fired ... The worst high-major basketball team of this century ... Jeremy Lin said it "kinda sucks" being the only Asian player in the NBA ... College lacrosse player remains sidelined because they can't find a helmet to fit his enormous head ... The Pac-12 is in shambles (at least in men’s basketball and football).
Dan Hawkins
On this week’s podcast: Dan Hawkins talked about his firing at Colorado, his issues with the hiring and firing process in college football and more.
Highwaymen
Woody and Costner chasing Bonnie and Clyde? Sign. Me. Up.
Happy 34th Anny Bobby!
