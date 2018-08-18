Weekend Hot Clicks: Patrick Mahomes Breaks Twitter and 3,200-Year-Old Cheese

This is normal behavior...

Weekend Hot Clicks: Patrick Mahomes Breaks Twitter and 3,200-Year-Old Cheese

Brett McMurphy dropped a story on Friday night that says former Ohio State receivers’ coach Zach Smith took nude photos in the White House and had $2,200 in sex toys and apparel delivered to the football office.

Mahomes lets ‘er rip

Twitter blew up on Friday night when Patrick Mahomes unleashed a 69-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. It was met with reminders of Aaron Rodgers’s 74-yard throw from 2016.

Aged Egyptian cheddar

Archaeologists found 3,200-year-old cheese in an Egyptian tomb, which apparently they would bury with wealthy people.

"I think they miss me"

Corey Coleman wasn’tpleased with the Hard Knocks’ portrayal of his trade request. Also, the Bills’ quarterback competition took an unexpected turn on Friday night.

Bold strategy

The wife of a junior high softball coach was accused of mooning the stands. She claims the moon was done to distract attention away from the opposing coach, whom she thought was about to attack her husband.

Saturday with Camille Kostek

1. Tater tots

I miss that logo

Jimi

Odds and Ends

No one checks on her

What’s better: The swing or the bat flip?

For some reason, I can’t stop watching this

