After a gorgeous start, the weekend to end with soggy, cooler setup in Ontario

October has, so far, got off to a gorgeous start across southern Ontario, with mild temperatures and largely clear skies, a taste of what looks to be a fairly mild month for southern Ontario. But it's still fall, with its occasionally soggy storms, with multiple low-pressure systems set to roll in to close out the weekend, lasting into early next week. More on the timing of the rainfall, when it will conclude and an early look at potential Thanksgiving weekend weather, below.

Visit our Complete Guide to Fall 2021 for an in-depth look at the Fall Forecast, tips to plan for it and much more!

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY: SOGGY END TO THE WEEKEND, TEMPERATURES REMAIN MILD

For lovers of mild fall weather, Saturday had a lot to like, with daytime highs not venturing far above the 20-degree mark across southern Ontario. However, a boundary setting itself up across northwestern Ontario, ranging from Lake Superior to the Ottawa valley, was already set to bring showers to a fair bit of the province, with the first drops beginning in the evening.

On-and-off showers associated with the boundary were expected to make their way to parts of southern Ontario, overnight, lasting into early Sunday morning in some cases. A secondary low will bring an additional push of moisture to southern Ontario through the day Sunday and Monday.

ONRAIN

SEE ALSO: October disguise? This month looks suspiciously like September

Rainfall amounts through Tuesday morning will be heaviest in northeastern Ontario, where 50 mm is possible near Sudbury, with a narrow but extended area of 20-40 mm is expected through to eastern sections. Parts of southwestern Ontario, near Lake Erie, may see 15-30 mm during the same time period, with potentially higher local amounts Sunday due to embedded thunderstorms.

After warm temperatures Saturday, a shift in winds out of the northeast on Sunday and Monday will knock them back down a few degrees.

LOOK AHEAD: SOME PLEASANT WEATHER NEXT WEEK, THANKSGIVING FORECAST UNCERTAIN

Story continues

Showers will continue into Monday for southern Ontario and also spread into southern Quebec. Moisture is likely to ease by early Tuesday morning for the former.

While the week will begin on a showery note in southern Ontario, conditions will be mostly fair for a period in mid- and late week. The above seasonal temperature trend will return with the help of a dominant upper ridge. Temperatures in the high teens or low 20s are expected, lingering through the Thanksgiving weekend.

ONTEMPSAT

But forecasters will be closely watching a hybrid system that is expected to develop off the U.S. East Coast mid- or late week. The track and timing of this system is highly uncertain, but this could complicate the long weekend forecast with a threat for rain.

Above seasonal temperatures should dominate most of October, however.

"October will include some extended stretches of mild and dry weather, which will be ideal for enjoying the fall foliage -- running later than normal this year after a warm September," says Dr. Doug Gillam, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, in the monthly outlook.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the Ontario forecast.