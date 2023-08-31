What to do this weekend: Take your dog for a swim, celebrate First Friday, see a concert

Labor Day weekend has arrived, and if your plans don’t include cooking out with family or swimming at the lake, you can find plenty to do around Wichita.

On the entertainment calendar this weekend: First Friday fun, a Botanica Back-to-School Bash and a once-a-year chance for dogs to take a dip in a public pool.

First Friday at Reuben Saunders Gallery

5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Reuben Saunders Gallery, 3215 E. Douglas

Another First Friday has rolled around, and several local art galleries and venues will put on special events. One is the Reuben Saunders Gallery at 3215 East Douglas, which on Friday is opening a new exhibition featuring two local artists. One is local painter Richard Davies, known for all the portraits at Tanya’s Soup Kitchen among other projects. His new show “Stroke by Stroke” opens Friday alongside Brian Hinkle’s “Nine Lives,” a celebration of all things feline. An opening night reception happens from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Admission is free.

Botanica Back-To-School Bash

Saturday-Monday, Botanica, 701 Amidon

The kids are back to school, and Wichita’s botanical garden will celebrate that fact over Labor Day weekend with a special. From Saturday through Monday, anyone who visits Botanica can get in for the youth price, which is $8 a person for non-members. (Normal adult admission is $10.) Admission is free for members. The weekend also could offer a last chance to catch the garden’s current exhibit, Dinosaurs Around the World, which features 10 animatronic dinos set up throughout the venue. That show closes on Sept. 17.

Dog swim day

5:30 p.m. Monday, College Hill Pool, 304 S. Circle Drive

Finally, it’s Fido’s turn to go swimming. Dog Days of Summer, the annual end-of-swimming-season party where dogs are invited to take a dip in the College Hill Pool, happens at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Chemical levels in the pool will be safe for dogs, but not people, who can only get in the water up to their knees. (Kids can’t get in at all.) All dogs have to be leashed when not in the pool. Small dogs go first at 5:30 p.m., then larger dogs will be allowed in the pool from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 a dog, $1 a spectator. Money raised goes to the Kansas Humane Society. Also: Sunday is the last day that the city swimming pools that are still open will welcome swimmers. They are Aley, College Hill, Harvest and Minisa.

Two bands, one bill

7 p.m. Saturday, Wave, 650 E. Second St.

Two bands will share one bill this weekend at Wave, the music venue downtown at Second and St. Francis. One is Thee Sinseers, a band from Southern California that performs “Chicano soul” music and is led by musician Joey Quiñones. The other is The Altons, a soul rock group with a Latin flair that comes from Los Angeles. Tickets to the all-ages show are $20 in advance at waveict.com, $34.80 the day of the show. Music starts at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m.

First Oktoberfest of the year

11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Nortons Brewing Company, 125 N. St. Francis

Oktoberfest is coming early at Nortons Brewing Company, the popular brewery/restaurant/venue in downtown Wichita. The brewery’s Oktoberfest event, which happens all day Saturday, will feature the tapping of the brewery’s Ludvig Oktoberfest Lager, served in a $15 stein that customers can keep (or as a 16 ounce pour for $6.) To celebrate the beer’s release, the kitchen will put out a German-inspired menu featuring a soft pretzel appetizer with spreads and dips, a runza casserole, Jägerschnitzel and bratwurst with German potato salad and cucumber salad on the side. Nortons is open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays.

Fiesta Hispana in Kansas City

Friday-Sunday, Barney Allis Plaza, Kansas City, Missouri

Headed to Kansas City this weekend? A three-day festival called Fiesta Hispana opens on Friday and will include free concerts by Hispanic bands. Admission is free to the event, which is from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The event will be staged at Barney Allis Plaza, which is at the corner of 12th and Wyandotte in Kansas City, Missouri. Friday’s headliners are Johnny Molina and Los Sabaneros de Aniceto. Saturday’s main act will be The Latin Breed featuring Jay Perez. And on Sunday, the big draw will be Cadetes de Linares El Ultimo Batallon.

Recent concert announcements

Here’s a look at the recent additions made to Wichita’s concert calendar:

Secretto, Sept. 29, Cotillion, tickets on sale at thecotillion.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 6, Intrust Bank Arena, tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at selectaseat.com

Sunny War, Dec. 7, Wave, tickets on sale at waveict.com

The Panhandlers, Jan. 12, Cotillion, tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday thecotillion.com

Yo La Tengo (new date), Feb. 20, Wave, tickets on sale at waveict.com