How to get around London during Tube, rail and bus strikes

Commuters in the capital are braced for another week of disruptions, as a mass walkout across the Tube and Overground is expected to take place on Friday August 19.

There are also strikes planned across 15 train operators, including Network Rail, on both August 18 and August 20, as well as across most of the bus network on August 19 and August 20.

Commuters have been advised to work remotely as much as possible or use alternative travel arrangements, while being aware of the potential for queues and delays.

Here is everything you need to know about the strikes, and how you can get around during the action.

What rail strikes are taking place?

The RMT has organised strikes on August 18 and August 20. The major walkouts are expected to include 40,000 workers, including signalling and track maintenance workers, with 20,000 from Network Rail and the remainder from 14 other train operating companies.

This means the scale of disruption is likely to be similar to the walkouts in June.

Union members will go on strike again on the following rail services:

Avanti West Coast

c2c

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

Northern Trains

Southeastern

South Western Railway

Southern

Thameslink

West Midlands Trains

TransPennine Express

London Underground (19 August)

When is the Tube strike?

About 10,000 workers on the Tube and 400 on the London Overground are expected to walk out on August 19 for 24 hours. TfL expects severe disruption on all London Underground lines, with little to no services throughout the day.

London Overground services will not run on August 13 and August 19, with Overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London staging a walkout.

When is the bus strike?

Strike action is planned across the bus network on August 19 and 20, though this will mostly affect West London.

More than 1,600 drivers at Fulwell, Hounslow, Hounslow Heath, Park Royal, Shepherd’s Bush, Stamford Brook, and Tolworth depots will walk out.

The following TfL routes will be subject to cancellations and severe reductions: 9, N9, 13, 18, N18, 23, 28, N28, 33, N33, 49, 65, N65, 70, 71, 72, N72, 85, 94, 105, 110, 116, 117, 148, 203, 211, 216, 218, 220, 223, 224, 228, 235, 258, 265, 266, N266, 272, 281, 283, 290, 293, 371, 404, 406, 411, 414, 418, 419, 423, 440, 452, 465, 467, 470, 481, 613, 635, 639, 655, 662, 665, 670, 671, 681, 696, 697, C1, C3, E1, E3, H17, H22, H32, H37, H91, H98, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, N97, S3 and X140.

How can I get around London during the strikes?

There are a number of ways that commuters are advised to get around the capital during the forthcoming strike action.

Santander Cycles are available for hire as usual, and there are also Dott, HumanForest, Lime Bikes and TIER available to get around.

You can also opt for an e-scooter, which are available for hire across London.

Other options include London’s fleet of black cabs, and hail-calling services, such as Uber or Bolt, however, surge pricing is expected as demand for rides increases.

It is also advised to try cycling or walking to your destination, which can be aided by using the Journey Planner app.

Driving can also be attempted, however, roads will be busier than usual. Traffic status updates can be checked on the TfL website. Hire car schemes, such as Zipcar, are expected to be particularly busy.

