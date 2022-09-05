A weekend date and unspoken expectations: This college experience shouldn't be typical

Yvonne Ploder
·4 min read

My phone screen lit up with an iMessage from an unknown number. A fraternity guy was inviting me to be his date on an overnight fraternity weekend trip – we were being set up by mutual friends. I was 20, a junior at Georgia Tech.

An invitation to a fraternity weekend trip is exclusive. In Greek life across the country, weekend trips are hosted by fraternities, not sororities. Because it is an invitation-only event, a weekend trip is a signal to you and your friends that you are special.

I said yes. A few friends were going on the trip to Asheville, North Carolina, and I was excited to be a part of the insider crowd. We drove from Atlanta and checked into the lodge. My date handed me a set of keys and told me we were in the second cabin and our room was the master suite. Our room.

A weekend away and unspoken expectations

I remember slowly grabbing the key and heading toward the cabin as I frantically played out scenarios in my head. How could I get out of this? Could I find my friend and room with her instead? Sharing a bed meant something physical could happen. With alcohol involved, I knew that probability was significantly higher.

Dates default to sharing a room and sleeping in the same bed, regardless of how well they know each other.
Dates default to sharing a room and sleeping in the same bed, regardless of how well they know each other.

In Greek life, an invitation to a weekend away comes with unspoken expectations. The fraternity brother typically invites a date and pays for her lodging and meals – creating a dynamic where the woman feels like she “owes” the guy. The feeling of obligation extends to the bedroom. Dates default to sharing a room and sleeping in the same bed, regardless of how well they know each other.

My students struggle to pay for college: Loan forgiveness doesn't fix the system

While the origins of this tradition are unclear, they are longstanding and carried out in Greek life across the nation: Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Purdue and the University of Southern California, to name a few.

Unwanted sexual contact in the Greek community

One in 4 undergraduate women experience nonconsensual sexual contact by force or inability to consent, according to a survey from the Association of American Universities.

Within the Greek community, the figures are worse. Greek women are four times as likely as non-Greek women to have experienced sexual assault. The default of sharing a bed contributes to these statistics.

Are campuses ready for a post-Roe world? Here’s what students need to know.

Less sexy time in films would be great: 'Top Gun: Maverick' does a great job of that

When my date and I went to bed that night at the lodge, I avoided being near him as we changed into pajamas and brushed our teeth. I stayed up as long as possible to ensure that he fell asleep before me. When I finally got in bed, I turned away from him and curled into a tight ball – cellphone nearby. Nothing happened, but that wasn’t the case for many sorority sisters. One friend had to repeatedly fend off her date. Another felt so uncomfortable sharing a bed with her date that she had an older sister drive hours to pick her up.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

Within Greek life, you will hear countless versions of these stories – some with painful endings. Practices that degrade women still flourish on our campuses. Stopping them is not only the right thing to do for the safety of the students but also for the survival of the Greek system.

Don't end Greek life, fix it

Across the country, students are calling for the end of Greek life. And for good reason. It is well known that the Greek system plays a role in perpetuating harassment, substance abuse and elitism. There is much more than sharing a bed that needs to change.

As Texas targets 'inappropriate' books, I say keep going: My list of what to ban 

However, at a formative moment in young adulthood, Greek life can also be a very positive environment. It gives students an opportunity to belong to a community, form friendships, find mentors and take on serious leadership roles. Which is why the sharing of a cold bed with a semi-stranger was a sharp juxtaposition to the warmth I felt from my sorority.

Yvonne Ploder is a graduate of Georgia Tech and Stanford.
Yvonne Ploder is a graduate of Georgia Tech and Stanford.

Fraternity presidents should make sharing beds opt-in, not opt-out. A sign-up sheet ahead of time and bedrooms for women only would do the trick. Sorority presidents should work with the fraternities to facilitate this change. They can dedicate time in chapter meetings to address the sharing of beds and reassure members that they are not obligated.

Yvonne Ploder is a graduate of Georgia Tech who just received her MBA at Stanford.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Don't end Greek life on campus, address unspoken expectations of sex

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Summerside swimmer to compete in 'quirky' sport in Italy

    And Island swimmer is about to undertake the race of a lifetime in Italy in what she calls a "quirky sport." Meghan Colvin-Daley is the aquatics manager at Credit Union Place in Summerside, P.E.I., and has been a competitive swimmer for 30 years. She's also a part-time paramedic. "The race in Italy, you're basically island-hopping, so you would swim from one island to the other, run along the beach and move to the next one," Colvin-Daley told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier. Swim-running is a

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to boost your roster

    These deep sleeper options could get you those few extra points needed for a win every week in fantasy football.

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open. Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang. All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her. No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin