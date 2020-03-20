6 too-good-to-be-true sales to shop this weekend
With so many brick and mortar stores shuttered across the country, many bargain hunters have been turning to the web to sourcing great deals — and they haven’t been disappointed.
From Madewell to Nordstrom and more, you can scoop up that one thing you’ve had your eye on for an absolute steal. Be it a pair of jeans at Everlane (now on sale for only $50) or new coasters at Anthropologie (25 percent off through the weekend), keep scrolling for some of our favorite deals you can shop from the comfort of your couch.
Everlane
All denim is now just $50 through March 22. Whether you prefer bootcut, straight-leg, or a good old-fashioned skinny jean, all washes and styles are now at their lowest price ever.
Sephora
Don’t forget about your skincare regimen. Order any essentials you need without having to worry about a shipping minimum with code FREESHIP.
Nordstrom
Had your eye on a Caslon sweater? What about a pair of headphones? You can now get them for 25 percent off during Nordstrom’s sitewide sale. We recommend finally getting those Zella leggings over 6,500 reviewers are obsessed with.
Nordstrom Rack
Want to give your wardrobe a massive refresh? Score 20 percent off sitewide — and yes, that extends to sale items, too.
Anthropologie
Whether you want to give your closet or home a major style boost, Anthropologie is the place to go. The retailer is offering 25 percent off sitewide through the weekend.
Madewell
Need new loungewear? How about new denim? The retailer is offering 25 percent off sitewide, and 40 percent off sale items.
