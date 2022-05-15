The week in Ukraine's war with Russia: Key events explained in 5 graphics

Ukrainian forces continued to battle Russian troops as President Joe Biden's $40 million request for military-and-economic aid to Ukraine stalled in the Senate, despite swift passage in the House of Representatives.

The unexpected package delay is likely to push the bill's debate and vote into this week, during the same time Finland's Parliament is set to vote on joining NATO. Meanwhile, Russian-appointed officials have announced plans to annex the Ukrainian Black Sea Port city of Kherson.

Here's what to know going into the week:

Sen. Rand Paul stalls Biden's $40 million Ukraine aid package

After a quick approval by the House, with widespread bipartisan support, Biden's additional request of $40 million in military and economic aid to Ukraine as it continues to fend off Russian forces was halted in the Senate by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Paul demanded a last-minute change to the bill – a habit he's known for – creating a special inspector general to monitor how the Ukrainian aid is being spent, which pushed the bill's debate into this week.

Russia looks to annex Ukrainian city Kherson

Plans to annex the Russian-occupied city of Kherson were announced Wednesday by Russian-appointed authorities. A bank to convert money into Russian rubles will also start operating in the region at the end of May, which will eventually be integrated into the Bank of Russia, according to Kirill Stemousov, the deputy head of the Russian regional military-civilian administration.

Stremousov said that there won't be a referendum on the annexation, but rather it "will be a decree based on an appeal from the Kherson regional leadership to the Russian president.”

The Black Sea port city is one of a few major Ukrainian cities under Russian control.

Russian forces looking to capture Severodonetsk and Rubizhne

As Ukrainian forces continue to fend off Russia, Moscow is escalating its fighting, with its troops intensifying its shelling in Eastern Ukraine.

NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System shows several fires west of the Rubizhne, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The fires could be indicators that Russian forces are shelling western Ukraine in an attempt to capture Severodonetsk and Rubizhne, continuing its efforts from the west towards the Donetsk Oblast border.

Ukrainian troops determined to hold out in Mariupol

The last Ukrainian army unit left in the Azovstal steel mill plant in Mariupol is determined to hold out against Russian forces "as long as they can" despite the shortages of food, water, medicine and ammunition, according to the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment.

“We continue to resist and follow the order of our senior political leaders to hold the defense. We are holding the defense and continue fighting despite everything,” Sviatoslav Palamar said during an online session of the Kyiv Security Forum, noting that Russian forces continue to bombard the steel mill.

The remaining army unit has repeatedly refused to surrender to the Russians, citing concerns of being killed or tortured.

Finland looks to join NATO

Finnish leaders announced their support for an expedited NATO membership as a response to Russia's aggression, despite the Kremlin's warning that it would "be forced to take retaliatory steps." Finland shares an 830-mile border with Russia.

This decision, by Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin, is widely supported among lawmakers and their constituents and will be voted on by parliament early this week.

“We want to defend our freedom and our equality,” Tytti Tuppurainen, Finland's minister for European Affairs, said. “This is not only about territories and borders. This war is also about values and ideology.”

