The week in TV: World Cup 2022; David Baddiel: Jews Don’t Count; Wednesday; Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen

Barbara Ellen
·6 min read

World Cup 2022 BBC One/ITV | iPlayer/ITVX
David Baddiel: Jews Don’t Count Channel 4 | All 4
Wednesday Netflix
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen BBC Two | iPlayer

We all thought we knew the drill with World Cup television. Tentative hope followed by sofa-leaping delusion, ending with a desolate trudge to the fridge after England get unceremoniously turfed out on penalties.

Well, not this time, in the tarnished, politically charged sporting arena of Qatar, with its disregard for human rights and women’s rights, its outlawing of homosexuality and its ill treatment of migrant workers, allegations of corruption and so on.

Who feels like tearing open the beer nuts for that? I thought, Just imagine if England won: we’d all be shrugging in the streets. This was proved wrong with huge viewing figures, particularly for the team’s 6-2 victory over Iran. Still, for a thrilling moment, sport stood aside and let integrity score a few – from the BBC replacing the opening ceremony with Gary Lineker’s courteous but still scathing monologue on the Qatari regime, to the Iran team’s heart-stopping courage in refusing to sing their national anthem (echoing the wave of protests back home sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini).

Before long there were reports of Qatar having “buyer’s remorse” about hosting. As for the OneLove armbands, Germany’s players covered their mouths with their hands for the pre-match photos ahead of their game with Japan on Wednesday to indicate they’d been gagged by Fifa, who threatened sanctions against those teams wearing them. Alex Scott wore hers while standing pitchside for BBC One’s coverage of the England v Iran game. Over on ITV for Wales’s opening match against the USA, Roy Keane chided the England squad for not wearing theirs for their first match. “Take your medicine and then in the next game you move on,” he growled from behind a strong beard. Arguably, nobody should be in Qatar, including well-remunerated ambassador for the country David Beckham, occasionally glimpsed looking as though he wished the sand would swallow him up.

On Channel 4, someone who once sang “football’s coming home” had other things on his mind. David Baddiel: Jews Don’t Count is the TV version of the comedian’s 2021 book, which asked why, in this era of heightened sensitivities, Jewish people aren’t included in conversations about racism.

At first it’s a little alarming when Baddiel appears, suited, in black and white: is he going to Ted talk the book at us? In the event, the documentary is just as well argued, weaving through several tough issues, from Jewish stereotypes (running Hollywood; controlling global finances) to Israel/Palestine (discussed by Baddiel and Miriam Margolyes), from cultural prejudice (an evil wealthy character in a Royal Court play was changed to Jewish from Mexican-American to “avoid giving offence”) to mass denial that antisemitism is a factor, even when synagogues are attacked, and more.

Various Jewish celebrities are enlisted along the way. Actor David Schwimmer reveals: “I’ve never felt white. Ever.” Author Dara Horn observes: “There are people who feel that antisemitism consists of murdering 6 million Jews and anything short of that is no big deal.” Comedian Sarah Silverman wonders: “If we controlled things, wouldn’t we have better PR?”

Elsewhere, Baddiel visits his old Jewish primary school and finds that the children now have regular security drills. He also faces up to his own racism when, as co-presenter of the BBC’s Fantasy Football League in the 90s, he wore blackface to lampoon footballer Jason Lee. When Baddiel meets Lee at the latter’s AbsoluteLee podcast studio to apologise in person, it’s politely accepted. Well, ish. It’s actually one of the tensest TV moments of the year.

It’s a cobwebbed understatement to say I expected much of new Netflix eight-parter Wednesday. If we all have an inner child, then make mine Wednesday Addams, baby-goth queen of the acid one-liner. This is what Netflix is up against: those still in thrall to the “true” Wednesday, as flawlessly portrayed by Christina Ricci in 1990s films The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. How could Smallville creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar top that?

The first four episodes are directed by Tim Burton (who knows his way around spooks and kooks), while the terrific Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday. The skinny plaits, icicle stare, rigor mortis posture and monotonic delivery (“Sartre said hell is other people. He was my first crush”) are all there as Wednesday sets piranhas on high school swim-team bullies. She’s then sent to the Edgar Allan Poe-inspired Nevermore Academy, basically a Hogwarts for “outcasts”, with Mean Girls noir tribes: Fangs (vampires), Furs (werewolves), Stoners (gorgons) and Scales (sirens).

Nevermore is the alma mater of Wednesday’s mother, Morticia, played somewhat flatly by Catherine Zeta-Jones (think a tranquillised Valley of the Dolls), while Morticia’s all-important spark with husband Gomez (Luis Guzmán) is awol. Elsewhere, la Ricci appears as a Nevermore teacher, while Gwendoline Christie is the stooping, Dahl-esque principal.

One problem is there’s too much going on: psychic visions, stalking monsters, “normie” townspeople, pilgrims, witch burning. Now she’s 16, Wednesday is also given admirers (Hunter Doohan and Percy Hynes White), which is where I lost patience. Bore off with the boyfriends! A rare creature such as Wednesday is beyond humanising. Indeed, nicely done though the series is, it adheres too firmly to the teen mystery/romantic quandary template. For this Addams fangirl, it’s a waste of her specialness.

In the opening episode of the new three-part series Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen (BBC Two), the historian hunts through the author’s early life for clues into her psychology and finds a few: the unconventional family; the spendthrift father; the cut-price Egyptian debutante season; the pharmaceutical know-how gleaned volunteering in hospitals during the first world war; the unsuitable marriage to a pilot beneath her station, who was, Worsley gasps, “incredibly hot”.

Once Christie started writing, a publisher said a courtroom scene didn’t work, and thus the fabled drawing room denouement was born. This is great fun for those of us who are Christie aficionados. (You didn’t ask, but my favourite screen Poirot is David Suchet – naturellement! – while Miss Marple would be a snoop-off between Joan Hickson and Geraldine McEwan.) Few put a pin through human nature quite like “history’s greatest detective author”, and – delving, speculating, prying – Worsley does her proud.

Star ratings (out of five)
World Cup 2022 ★★★
David Baddiel: Jews Don’t Count ★★★★
Wednesday ★★★
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen ★★★

What else I’m watching

Tokyo Vice
BBC One
The murky, neon-soaked Yakuza gangland thriller set in 1990s Japan moves from Starzplay to BBC One. Adapted from Jake Adelstein’s crime reporter memoir, with an opening episode directed by Michael Mann, it takes a while to get going, but it’s worth the effort.

Louis Theroux Meets Katherine Ryan
BBC Two
Loved-up, married and pregnant again, the Canadian comedian, actor, writer and one-time single mother talks with disarming candour about how her pre-fame poverty in London drives her.

Echo 3
Apple TV+
Starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman, this military rescue tale from the writer of The Hurt Locker is about two men’s attempt to free a kidnapped scientist on the Colombia/Venezuela border.

Latest Stories

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Thunder Bay coach hopes Hockey Canada scandal will lead to positive changes on the ice

    A Thunder Bay hockey coach says he hopes some positive changes will come out of the Hockey Canada scandal. The organization, which is the national governing body for the sport of hockey in Canada, is under fire for allegations of sexual assault by its players, and paying out millions of dollars in settlements to 21 sexual assault complainants dating back to 1989. In October, Hockey Canada announced its entire board of directors, and CEO Scott Smith, were stepping down. "When we're on the ice, an

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • 'We know everything about you': Raptors to Koloko during draft combine interview

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains why he was so excited to be drafted by Toronto. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • COC boss Tricia Smith urges B.C. to return to table in 2030 Olympic, Paralympic bid talks

    The table is set, there are options on the menu, but the guests aren't arriving. Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia Smith is still imploring B.C. provincial leaders to have a seat with the group working on a bid for the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics, which is led by the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) nations and also includes the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and the municipalities of Vancouver and Whistler. Th

  • Soccer's growth changing Canada's sporting landscape

    Regardless of how Canada's performs at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, soccer is already both the single-most popular participatory sport in the country and Canada’s fastest-growing.