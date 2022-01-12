This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Jan. 12)

The News & Observer is publishing a weekly round-up of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Wake, Durham, Orange and Johnston counties for the week of Jan. 5 to Jan. 12.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows 98 restaurant inspections took place between Jan. 5-Jan. 12.

▪ All 98 restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County by using the county’s inspection grades database at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows that 31 restaurant inspections were completed between Jan. 5-Jan. 12.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ One restaurant, Ichiban Hibachi Supreme Buffet (2000 Avondale Dr. in Durham), received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but less than 90%.

The restaurant received a score of 87% during an inspection on Jan. 6.

The restaurant was in violation of 18 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to three points.

Violations included the restaurant having several soiled dishes stored as clean ; having several foods, including chicken, sushi and crab meat being stored at the wrong temperature ; having multiple containers of foods stored on the kitchen and hallway floor ; and not having proper records to confirm that raw fish was free of parasites.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection, the inspection report shows.

The restaurant previously scored a 93.5% in June 2021 and a 95.5% in November 2020.

▪ No restaurants in Durham County received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County using the county’s inspections database at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 12 restaurants have been inspected over the past week.

▪ All 12 restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County using the county’s inspections database at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 22 restaurants were inspected between Jan. 5-Jan. 12.

▪ All 22 restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County using the county’s inspections database at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.