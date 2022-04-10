The week in theatre: Daddy; Black Love; The Fever Syndrome

Susannah Clapp
·5 min read

The very air is different. Bel Air, in fact. Danya Taymor’s phenomenal UK premiere production of Jeremy O Harris’s Daddy (2019) bounces off the stage with the flat glare of a Hockney pool painting. Indeed, there is a real, splash-making pool on stage: the front row of the stalls was wringing itself out in the interval. The white walls of the villa designed by Matt Saunders are hit with Day-Glo colour. Isabella Byrd’s lighting sharpens contours, transfixing a character in a pink glow or, as if painting with a brush, sending colour slowly down a figure from top to toe. It also makes things woozy, with ripples of watery shadows.

Harris describes his play as “a melodrama” but it feels more like a trance. There is no hypercharged action; the plot shimmers. Celebrated for his 2018 drama Slave Play, Harris here examines inheritance and ownership – of people and of works of art. The central figure, performed with magnetising intelligence and pirouetting elegance by Terique Jarrett, is a young black artist who makes disconcertingly floppy sculptures that sometimes look like dolls, sometimes like lifesize versions of friends. He is taken up – and in – by an older, wealthy white man whose walls are laden with Basquiats and who tells the artist he has legs “like Naomi’s”. The young man’s prospects are advanced but his personality risks being tainted by the relationship with this sexual mentor, given sinister inscrutability by Claes Bang. He looks as if he may be, well, booty.

The artist’s mother corkscrews her way around the stage, urging the affluent wastrels to have a good pray

It is an evening that cleverly mixes satire, psychology (too much of this in the closing half-hour) and sheer flourish. Crisp caricatures are exquisitely delivered: a poolside lounger – and serial hanger-on to rich blokes – squeals that she has never seen the handwriting of any man she has dated: “Anyone know how to read cursive?” More than one father is crucial: the man who abandoned the artist as an infant, as well as the sugar daddy. And let’s not forget God the Father: the artist’s mother (glorious Sharlene Whyte) is a big fan of His; she corkscrews her way around the stage, urging the affluent wastrels to have a good pray. Whyte has a gospel backing group who dip in and out of the pool in full surplices; George Michael’s Father Figure winds its way throughout the evening, evoking teachers, preachers and naked bodies. Lee Kinney’s sound design, which mingles the music with electronic hums and mobile chimes, is an essential part of the bright strangeness of the production; as if that air were vibrating.

Later this month, Harris is hosting a “Black Out” performance of Daddy, in which seats will be reserved for black spectators. The aim is to give black theatregoers the experience white audiences have routinely: of being in an audience that “looks like them”. I imagine Chinonyerem Odimba might look kindly on this idea. Her musical play Black Love is a celebration of the love between a brother and sister and a conjuring up of their affection for their dead mother. Above all, and at its most effective, it is an attack on a white girl who heaves her way into the lives of both siblings, having started an affair with the boy, and assumes she can squat there.

This does not always hang together. The music, by Ben and Max Ringham, is not used consistently; lines of the lyrics straggle; some of the dialogue is weighed down by therapy speak. Yet the attack – vibrantly voiced by Nicholle Cherrie as the sister, Roo, with Nathan Queeley-Dennis as her faltering brother, Orion, and Beth Elliott as the white Lois – is arresting, not least because the argument is not straightforward: Lois is not all villainness and her adversary has some interest in keeping her brother for herself. This is a salutary jolt.

There is no such disturbance in Alexis Zegerman’s The Fever Syndrome though. There’s a whole lot of shaking going on. The adolescent girl (performed with assurance by Nancy Allsop) whose medical condition gives the play its title is prone to sudden temperatures – and to fits. Her grandfather has Parkinson’s, and is played by Robert Lindsay with an unstoppable tremor in one hand. Lindsay, powerful as the wounded lion, doesn’t overdo this – though I would like to see a play in which Parkinson’s was characterised by its freezing as well as its trembles.

If only the audience’s expectations were as thoroughly shaken. Three generations of a family gather in a New York brownstone, coming together at the news of their father’s decline: of course they come apart. Lizzie Clachan’s design – a cross-section of rooms stacked not too neatly on top of each other – promises intricacy and incisiveness. In fact, too many expectations and promises are predictably flipped over. A son is confidently announced not to be coming: he arrives. The father, a pioneer of IVF, has made countless families happy; naturally, he has not made his own children feel loved. The money on which everyone is depending is… not completely dependable. There are a few whopping symbolic hints about childhood secrets.

Two of the sibs scrape around for sweets they hid as kids. The patriarch is haunted by a teenage version of his unhappy daughter, who dances around the stage and goes a bit bonkers most often in – of course – the attic. Mostly though, and damagingly for a play about buried feelings, difficulties are explicitly laid out, discussed – and finally, implausibly, wrapped up at the end. Some needling acting – particularly from beadily focused Lisa Dillon – is not enough to give Roxana Silbert’s lethargic production savour, or make this family’s wrangles reverberate. Harris’s pool captures more echoes.

Star ratings (out of five)
Daddy ★★★★
Black Love ★★★
The Fever Syndrome ★★

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o