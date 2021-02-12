A Week In San Luis Obispo, CA, On A $65,000 Salary

Refinery29
·28 min read

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.

We’re casting for an upcoming Money Diaries video project! Do you need some financial help? Do you want a money makeover? Do you want to be part of the next iteration of Money Diaries? This is your chance! Fill out this form for a chance to be cast in our latest Money Diary endeavor.

Today: a Project Engineer who makes $65,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on bubble bath.

Occupation: Project Engineer
Industry: Construction
Age: 29
Location: San Luis Obispo, CA
Salary: $65,000
Net Worth: $-5,000 (My husband, L., and I do not share finances. We have a joint savings account that we recently opened, but I track and manage all of our money and he contributes his agreed-upon portion in cash. I have about $2,000 in savings and $7,000 in credit card debt from my early 20s that I am trying to pay off.)
Debt: $7,000
Paycheck Amount (1x/week): $846.55 (pocketed take-home amount)
Pronouns: She/her

Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,300 (My portion of our rent. L. pays less since he makes less.)
Auto Loan: $300
Credit Cards: $245
Cell Phone: $105
Internet: $99.99
Hulu: $5.99
Stash Investments: $80
CSA: $40
Car Insurance: $160.12
Life Insurance: $37 (for my son, T., and me)
Health/Dental/Vision Insurance: $348.40 (covers my son and me, deducted from my paycheck)
401(k): $203.46 deducted from paycheck (no employer match)
Car Wash Subscription: $25

Annual Expenses
Amazon Prime: $119
Costco: $120
AAA: $70
StitchFix: $49

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Neither of my parents has a four-year degree and both did exceptionally well where they ended up. They both kind of “fell into” their careers by chance. My sister and I were always encouraged to go to college, but my family didn’t feel it was 100% necessary to have successful jobs and careers. After high school, I did one semester at the community college and hated it. I was so done with academics, even though I was always a devoted A-B student. I ended up dropping out and attending a six-month international community service program that I paid for through savings from a part-time job, my parents’ help, and fundraisers.

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
We never had conversations devoted to finances, but both of my parents were good savers, and even after their divorce, I knew things were tight but not desperate. The only discussions we had were to not spend money if we did not have it. If you can’t afford it, don’t buy it. Though it seemed simple at the time, as a young 20-something that is easier said than done. Money wasn’t discussed so much as integrity of character and the value of working hard for what you earn. I was taught to be responsible for all of my work and my actions and that is where fulfillment will be achieved, not in dollar value.

What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was at a sandwich shop, after school and on weekends. I got it because I needed to pay for gas and insurance and I wanted spending money. My parents bought my first car but the deal was I had to pay for the gas and insurance myself. I ended up loving it and worked there until I graduated high school.

Did you worry about money growing up?
No, I did not worry about money growing up. I grew up in an average middle-class family. I had everything I needed and most of what I wanted. I knew my parents worked hard for what we had and I was expected to help around the house and be a good student in return. I was never given an allowance but I always had to work for anything extra that I felt was important enough that I wanted beyond what my parents considered reasonable. If I wanted THAT brand of shoes, I had to make up the monetary difference or the equivalent in household chores. Stuff like that.

Do you worry about money now?
Yes, I do worry about money now. More than ever, actually. I don’t worry that the bills will be paid or food will be on the table, but I worry about large unexpected expenses like medical bills or car repairs, etc. My husband and I don’t have much in savings. Living in a location with such a high cost of living means cutting out on little luxuries to save more — small road trips instead of big vacations, cooking instead of eating out. I feel like we are getting there, but only pennies at a time. If something drastic happened, we could only survive for a short while before getting stuck in a huge hole that would set us back even further.

At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I’d say I was financially responsible for myself at 21. I was living on my own, with multiple jobs, and paid for all my own expenses. I was still on my dad’s insurance and mom’s phone plan at the time but they slowly “weaned” me off as I became more secure financially. Although that didn’t stop me from making credit mistakes during that time that they aren’t aware of and I am still paying off those collections to this day. My safety net would be my husband and my mom. My mom has helped us out a few times when things were tight/desperate and I know that she would rather help us out than let us go into more debt.

Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Recently, I was upside down in an auto loan with a car that was a lemon. It was costing me anywhere from $600-$900 every few months to fix another broken something that wasn’t covered by the warranty. Anything I had managed to save ended up getting spent on repairs. My husband, L., and my mother gave me the down payment on a new-to-me car and my mom co-signed the loan for a better interest rate. My credit isn’t good and I am focusing on making good credit decisions and paying off existing debt. Without their help, I know I’d be worse off now than I was last year. Because of this, I’ve taken on more of the family finances while L. is out of work.

Day One

4:15 a.m. — I am woken up by “critters” running around inside the wall/on the roof. We live in the country and though this is expected to an extent, we need an exterminator and I make a mental note to reset the traps. Errg. Back to sleep.

5:45 a.m. — Alarm goes off. After snoozing for 15 minutes, I have to start Monday. Shower, make earl gray tea in a travel mug, pack breakfast for the week, and make lunch for today. Kiss my husband, L., and I’m out the door.

7:50 a.m. — After a three-day weekend, our work fridge smells like putrid death. Since I am one of the first ones in, I make the happy discovery of way too many science experiments and leftovers people have left behind. I quickly clean out old half-eaten leftovers and tell HR the issue in case someone takes grievance on their missing experiment.

9:30 a.m. — Breakfast of yogurt and granola at my desk. I spend a couple of minutes job hunting for L. He has been out of work since the beginning of the pandemic and unemployment ended 12/26 for him, along with other millions of Americans. He has been searching for work for months, but everything is sparse due to the holidays and California going back into lockdown.

12 p.m. — I run an errand to the bank to deposit some Christmas cash and my bonus. Back at work, I reheat leftover mashed sweet potatoes and spiral ham from this weekend.

2:30 p.m. — I get a text that confirms my grandpa has tested positive for COVID. He will be 90 this week and now we have to cancel the small family dinner we were planning for this weekend (after having to cancel the originally planned big party due to COVID when the whole family was going to come into town). I am super bummed.

5 p.m. — I get home and find L. asleep on the couch and my son, T., asleep in his bedroom. What happened today that they both are wiped out!? I debate waking T. up, but since I don’t know how long he has been asleep, I leave him be. I feed the dog and call my dad. Every time I talk to him it makes me miss being close by him. When I get off the phone, I spend a few minutes doing my crochet. Even if I only get one row in, I have to do it every day.

7:30 p.m. — I made a Hello Fresh for dinner that we didn’t use last week — parmesan-crusted chicken with roasted tomatoes in spaghetti. Feeling kind of cranky and icky so L. pours me a large glass of wine and makes me a bubble bath, he’s the best. I read in the bath. I am currently reading The Count of Monte Cristo. Up to bed, fall asleep around 9:30.

Daily Total: $0

Day Two

6:44 a.m. — !!! I do not recall my alarm going off an hour ago at all! Fly out of bed and take a quick body shower. Ah, I started my period. That explains why I slept so late, I am always totally wiped out the first day or two. Obviously, this also means I am not pregnant — again. We’ve been trying for almost 1.5 years now and it’s becoming quite defeating. I should take a minute to explain that T. is not biologically mine; he’s the product of a previous relationship of L.’s. That being said, he calls me mom, and we have had sole custody of him since he was a toddler. I am a FIRM believer that blood does not make you a mother but that nature/relationships do. Quickly dress in jeans, a company logo hoodie, and white mule sneakers.

7:20 a.m. — Coffee into the travel mug from the Keurig KPlus mini (Christmas present! I am in love) and then I do my skincare and makeup, which consists of Aveeno daily brightening scrub done in the shower, Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, Origins No Puffery eye roll-on, and Glossier Moisturizing Primer Balance. Followed by Naked Weightless foundation, Urban Decay eyeliner, and Glossier Boy Brow. Grab packed lunch and out the door by 7:30 miraculously.

9:15 a.m. — T. told me he was out of body wash/shampoo the other day, so I take a minute to add some things to my digital Target basket. This kid has the driest skin ever, he literally feels like a lizard most of the time. Of course, being a nine-year-old boy, his correct use of soap is questionable at best and that certainly doesn’t help. I add Suave Kids Purely Fun Moisturizing 3-1 Shampoo+Conditioner+Body Wash, Thayer’s Rose toner, and moisturizing eye drops. I eat yogurt and granola for breakfast before a virtual meeting.

12:30 p.m. — Break for lunch and eat leftover Hello Fresh at the picnic table in the parking lot. I scroll Instagram and Facebook while I eat and add to my running list of Costco items. I always have a list of groceries and meal plan ideas at my desk. Since I am in one place all day, I keep track of my thoughts on a revolving note pad. At the end of each week or when I have a comprehensive plan, I take that sheet home to finalize and cross-reference with my pantry and fridge/deep freezer before I shop. Pop some Pamprin, refill my water bottle, and back to my desk I go.

2:45 p.m. — Slice up an apple for a snack. I wish I had some peanut butter to go with it, mental note to pack peanut butter tomorrow.

4:35 p.m. — L. texts and asks me to bring beer home since it’s on my way. I stop at the gas station to grab a couple of tall cans and a mango White Claw for myself $14.78

4:55 p.m. — As I pull down our dirt road, T. pops up from behind the grill with an excited look on his face. He’s been target practicing with his BB gun and must immediately show me how good his skills are knocking cans over across the yard.

7:15 p.m. — Dinner tonight is baked potatoes with various leftover toppings, accompanied by a small bowl of Panera’s ready-made broccoli cheese soup. After dinner, T. has a tantrum about dishes and is sent straight to bed after the consequences are determined and he expresses his extreme displeasure at us.

8:30 p.m. — After T.’s blow up, I fill the glass of wine up and do my nightly skincare routine: Glossier milk jelly cleanser, Thayer’s witch hazel rose toner, the Ordinary Buffet Serum, Glow Recipe Avocado melt eye mask, and Laneige Water Sleeping mask. Watch TV in bed with L. and debrief on our days. He is so done being at home. It’s been a year and the stay-at-home parent/teacher role has been very tough on him. He did have a phone interview today that sounds hopeful! Asleep by 10.

Daily Total: $14.78

Day Three

5:45 a.m. — Alarm goes off and I don’t let myself go back to sleep. Up, shower, shave, and today is a hair wash and blowdry day. Regular morning routine but with earl gray tea as I get ready. Today I am wearing girlfriend cut skinny jeans with a mauve striped top from StitchFix, brown Rothy loafers, and an oatmeal longline cardigan. Kiss and squeeze L. as I head out the door and he gets ready for another thrilling day at home with T.

7:45 a.m. — It’s payday so I stop at the ATM and withdraw $80. $75 of it is owed to a coworker from last week. I get paid weekly, which is a blessing and annoyance at the same time — my bank account fluctuates greatly, especially since I have been paying 100% of most of our monthly costs since the pandemic hit. Next, I stop at the gas station and fill my tank up. I am only at half a tank but since my car gets much better mileage than L.’s truck, we tend to use my car for more and conserve his costly gas guzzler with a giant gas tank, especially now with only my income for an indefinite amount of time ($25.52). I break a twenty from the ATM with the gas station cashier and she seems confused that people are still using cash let alone requesting to break a bill! $100.52

8 a.m. — Arrive at work and spend 15 minutes going through personal finances and paying this week’s bills. I pay the internet bill manually (listed above), I see that the CSA box deduction came out ($20 listed above), and review the other auto-pay bills that will be coming out this week. After that, the amount left over for groceries and other miscellaneous expenses until next week is tight. Hopefully, L. gets a job soon! We’ve only recently made really good progress at paying down our individual debt and financial mistakes of our early 20s. We never want to end up in that same position again.

10:12 a.m. — Granola and yogurt for breakfast while processing contract change orders and coordinating color selections for materials for one of my projects. I also request a return for some material where the manufacturer sent us the wrong model number.

11:03 a.m. — L. calls to discuss us researching new phone plans. Currently, he is on a family plan with a couple of his family members but wants to leave that. He has a different carrier than I do and we’ve been talking about getting T. a basic phone for emergencies for whenever life goes back to normal, so we need to figure that out.

12:5 p.m. — I leave work to run some errands. First up is the Dollar Tree to get my grandpa a birthday card. Today is his 90th birthday and we can’t be together because he has COVID so I want to put together a little birthday package to leave on his doorstep. I also get a small can of disinfectant spray. I then go to the hardware store to pick up the CSA box at my drop location. Every two weeks, I get a locally sourced produce box of various in-season fruits and veggies. I love supporting this business and some of the items that arrive challenge my culinary skills as I try not to let anything go to waste. Finally, Target for T.’s body wash; it’s on the other side of town but there is nowhere else that I can get it. I forego the other things I had in my virtual cart earlier this week since I don’t absolutely need them yet but I do grab a salami and cheese snack and impulse buy some watermelon Sour Patch Kids in addition to the Suave Kids wash ($9.36). $10.98

1 p.m. — Back at my desk, I have leftovers for lunch. And the Sour Patch Kids.

4:30 p.m. — I go to the eyeglasses shop where I got my new glasses a week ago to adjust an earpiece that is pinching me. Vons is in the same plaza so I run in and grab a birthday balloon on a stick and a cupcake for my grandpa ($5.72). At home, I pack up his gift and have the rest of the family sign his card. I drive over to his house and drop everything off on the porch and ring the doorbell. I wait at the end of his driveway to make sure he gets his goodies and shout happy birthday in person. He has fully recovered and has no symptoms anymore but is still within the quarantine period. $5.72

6:15 — Pick up a 12-pack of beer on the way home. $10.92

7 p.m. — I make the last HelloFresh meal for dinner while we watch the updates of what happened at the Capitol today. Because of last night’s behavior, T. gets enlisted for dish duty again, and begrudgingly accepts it. He even does a good job! I return a few texts about possible plans for later in this week with my sister (in my bubble) and another mom friend about a park playdate with her boys.

8:30 — Read in the bathtub for awhile. This book is long! I’ve been working on it for a few months, but the only times I get to read are in the tub and I usually only get a chapter to two of progress. Skincare tonight is Milk Jelly cleanser, Thayers toner, Buffet Serum, and Murad Collagen. I swap the last steps out and do each the collagen and the Laneige mask with the Glow Recipe retinol eye cream a few times a week each. My skin is on the thinner side and can’t accept a ton of product absorption. I unpack the produce box and the bounty this week includes baby red potatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, two types of oranges, kiwi, golden beets, and two types of lettuce. In bed with L. by 10.

Daily Total: $128.14

Day Four

5:40 a.m. — Wake up just before the alarm goes off. Same routine as every weekday but add in some quality husband time ;). I grab an apple but don’t pack a lunch because there isn’t anything enticing to take. Today’s outfit is a gray graphic tee, skinny jeans, Rothy loafers, and a green cardigan.

7:30 a.m. — Stop by Vons again and get a small jar of peanut butter for my desk stash and some pre-made salads for lunches. $13.37

7:45 a.m. — My bank ATM is across the street, so I deposit a $500 check from L. (we don’t have shared finances other than a joint savings account). He was able to pull the last of his money from his unemployment account that we didn’t know was there and contribute to the family finances (which I manage from my accounts). This will definitely help the grocery budget/misc. expenses this week.

2:40 p.m. — It has been a DAY! Our company has a big bid due today and the person who coordinates all the backend work for the estimator is on vacation and I am on deck. I spend the morning at a different desk working with the estimator for this potential project, using software I have never used before. Sometime during the morning, I eat my yogurt and granola and have a cup of coffee. Around 3, I eat a salad.

4:45 p.m. — I finish up some of my regular work that I ignored most of the day. I put in a solid nine hours today before leaving to meet up with some family that is in town. I stop at Bath & Body Works because they are having a sale and I need some things that I am hoping are included in their blowout. I get two candles and two bubble baths all on sale. $32.22

5 p.m. — I meet up with my sister and other family at one of our favorite places. We all have our masks and order inside but eat at an outside table. I can’t stay long so I only have a margarita to-go, COVID-style (soup bowl with a lid and straw). Family member treats, I throw $5 in the tip jar. I call my dad on the drive home and debrief on the meetup. This meetup was mentally and emotionally exhausting. There’s been lots of drama around this particular person and I have been very conflicted about it. $5

6 p.m. — L. has a fire going in our fire pit in the front yard. That’s always a cozy and welcoming sight to come home to. Dinner is instant pot spaghetti, which is super simple and quick. I take pride in everything I put in front of my family to eat, even if it’s fast food or a frozen pizza. Dinnertime is very important to us and I’ve discovered that feeding my family is my primary love language and I want them to enjoy what they’re eating. I feel that the more enjoyable the food the better quality time we get together.

7 p.m. — Another bath, another glass of wine, another chapter of The Count of Monte Cristo. This has become an evening solace for me. I used to not be a bath person, but COVID has changed a lot about our current lifestyle. I wash my face with a Makeup Eraser cloth, toner, Laneige Sleeping mask, and eye cream. In bed by 9 tonight, totally exhausted from the day.

Daily Total: $50.59

Day Five

5:45 a.m. — Not feeling the alarm today; snooze until 6:15. It’s supposed to be a hair wash day but I skip it, just body shower, and instead spend a quiet 15 minutes on my crochet with a cup of coffee before the rest of the house wakes up. Today’s outfit is leggings, a gray tunic style stop, and knee-high Ralph Lauren boots. Same makeup and dry shampoo my hair before pulling the top half of it up. I just barely remember to take the stuff out of the freezer for dinner before leaving.

2:40 p.m. — I come up for air after another busy morning filling multiple positions. Yogurt and granola with more coffee at some point. Lunch a couple of hours ago was leftover spaghetti, eaten while working at the other desk again. I attend a few meetings and finish up the work in the other position that needs to get done and finally get to sit down in my own workspace with an apple and peanut butter. I should note that I furiously wiped and sanitized both the other workspace and my own multiple times during this week to hopefully reduce cross-contamination just in case there are any angry germs out there searching for a host. I realize that I’ve been charged for an Amazon Video channel subscription we have not been using, so I cancel it and request a refund. There’s also still coffee in my mug from this morning so I finish that.

4:40 p.m. — I am free! Man, it’s been a mentally exhausting week. I cruise through the carwash since it’s up the street. I go usually once a week; dirt roads make for dirty cars, and as long as I use the membership twice a month, it pays for itself. A quick towel dry to get the spots the blowers don’t get, wipe down all the dash and hard surfaces with a free dash wipe, and vacuum the floor mats. She’s sparkly and clean! I can’t stop yawning on the drive home and L. puts me in the bath almost as soon as I am through the door.

5:45 — Refreshed and more awake after my bath, I reheat some pulled Italian pork for hoagie sandwiches for dinner. Toasted with provolone and diced giardiniera and frozen fries on the side.

9 p.m. — Family movie while I crochet then bed. Exhausted.

Daily Total: $0

Day Six

9 a.m. — Slept in but did not sleep great. Saturdays are for family chores but we always spend at least a few hours on the couch together watching TV and/or reading. T. makes himself some cereal. L. and I aren’t big on weekend breakfasts, mostly because I don’t feel like cooking in the mornings and reserve all my cooking energy for dinners and meal planning.

11 a.m. — Every weekend, I meal plan all of our dinners for the next week. I started doing this for budgetary reasons years ago. It’s become a habit but also security for myself; I feel lost and something is always still frozen if I don’t know what I am making for dinner. Plus, food delivery services won’t come out to our house, it’s too far out in the country and the closest drive-through is a 30-minute round trip. There is always a frozen pizza for backup, just in case, though. I inventory the chest freezer, pantry, and fridge, ask if there are any requests, and then thumb through my cookbooks for inspiration.

11:30 a.m. — Grocery list in hand, I leave L. and T. to their chores. Shopping goes faster without them and fewer impulse purchases end up in the cart. I head to the post office to check our PO box first. I am hungry and I am a terrible impulse shopper when hungry so I hit up the McDonald’s drive-through for a McChicken sandwich. $3.23

11:40 a.m. — I go to Grocery Outlet first to do the bulk of the shopping since they have all basic items at a lower price than most other stores. However, you have to know your prices across the board, not everything is better priced. I get mushrooms, ground beef, milk, tortillas, four bottles of wine (they have excellent wine selections at a discount), eggs, mozzarella, mozzarella balls, shredded taco cheese, parmesan, dog treats, marinara sauce, granola, and a couple of other things. $70.41

12:10 p.m. — Next is Walmart, just up the road. At Walmart, I buy two refrigerated pizza crusts, eye drops, and I check the cleaning aisle since some items are occasionally back in stock. I’m in luck! They have plenty of the big aerosol cans of Lysol spray. I grab two — one for the house and one for work. $24.15

12:40 p.m. — Last stop is Food4Less which is in the same plaza. I top off anything on my list that the other stores didn’t have or don’t usually stock. I get a red onion, cherry tomatoes, sourdough hoagie rolls, vanilla greek yogurt, beer, tortilla chips, salsa, pita chips, baked beans, spicy shrimp cup o’ noodles (L.’s favorite quick lunch), and bowtie pasta. I text an old friend congratulating them on their new baby. We start talking and catching up on life etc. which opens a discussion about my crochet/side hustle/hobby, and I might have a new commissioned project in my future! $34.82

1:30 p.m. — Home and unpack the groceries. While I was gone, L. did some of his laundry and supervised T.’s chores — cleaning his room, dog poop duty, and cleaning the bathroom. We only have one bathroom and when T. started potty training years ago (naturally it was a mess!) we started having him use the cleaning wipes to clean up his own potty training messes and that task has stuck throughout the years. Everyone in the household has their tasks and responsibilities to help keep up the house — L. and I believe that we all live here, so we all need to participate in keeping it maintained. We don’t expect perfection from each other, but we do expect participation.

2 p.m. — Plop on the couch with hummus, pita chips, and a White Claw. I finally devote a few hours to my crochet and make some good progress. A perfect Saturday afternoon.

5:30 p.m. — T. got a kids cookbook for Christmas and tonight he’s in charge (mostly). On the menu is a three-cheese bacon pizza. My job as sous chef is to keep him focused while preventing injury or catastrophe. He rolls out the refrigerated crust, cooks bacon with help, and mixes plain tomato sauce with seasonings. While the crust bakes, he grates two kinds of cheese. Then the best part, toppings! Spread the sauce, sprinkle cheese, distribute toppings, bake, and eat! It actually comes out pretty darn delicious. He might just have a future in the culinary world one day.

9 p.m. — Who cares that it’s Saturday night? After a movie, bed! We are not night owls by any means and we are people of routine.

Daily Total: $132.61

Day Seven

8:45 a.m. — The sun wakes L. and me up. T. has already been up for a while and eaten some cereal. I make some tea and laze on the couch with my new Food Network magazine. I decide I want to make one of the recipes in it and of course I have everything needed with the exception of a couple of key ingredients. I make a super short list and take the protein out to defrost. I also bake some Pillsbury cinnamon rolls from the tube and take a bath.

12:30 p.m. — I go get the remaining ingredients for tonight — plum tomatoes, cashews, and cilantro. At home I keep crocheting while snacking on chips and salsa, then pita crackers and hummus with a White Claw. I like quiet Sundays. $7.19

5 p.m. — Dinner is butter chicken from scratch. I spend about an hour and a half making it. We eat it over rice. Damn, it’s good. Cozy comfort food. Back to school and work tomorrow, so I tidy up a little more, do nighttime skincare, and more crochet before normal bedtime. Asleep by 10.

Daily Total: $7.19

Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.

The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.

Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.

Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

A Week In Portland, OR, On A $34,000 Salary

A Week In Los Angeles, CA, On A $51,500 Salary

A Week In Upstate New York On A $140,000 Salary

Latest Stories

  • Texans to release 3-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt

    Watt asked for his release, continuing the cycle of dysfunction for the Houston Texans.

  • Tokyo Olympics president resigns after sexist comments, backlash

    Yoshiro Mori told the Japanese Olympic Committee earlier this month that board meetings with too many women "take so much time."

  • 10 things: Road-weary Raptors run out of gas versus rival Celtics

    The Raptors were clearly burnt out in a loss to the Celtics after a taxing but encouraging week-long stretch.

  • Australian Open Day 5: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams come back for wins as fans take leave

    A COVID-19 outbreak will close off the tournament from spectators.

  • Arsenal to host Benfica in Greece in Europa League

    NYON, Switzerland — Arsenal will host Benfica in the Europa League in Greece because of travel restrictions affecting English clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA said Friday. The second leg game in the round of 32 will be played at the home stadium of Olympiakos in Piraeus on Feb. 25, one week after Benfica’s “home” game takes place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. UEFA previously said the away goals rule will apply even though neither Arsenal nor Benfica has home advantage. Both neutral venues were already being prepared for use in the Europa League. Olympiakos hosts PSV Eindhoven next week and Roma hosts Braga on Feb. 25. English clubs cannot travel to some European countries while an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant originating in Britain is spreading. Liverpool and Manchester City are barred from entering Germany so they will go to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League games against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively. Chelsea is going to Bucharest, Romania, to face Atlético Madrid. Manchester United will go to Juventus's stadium in Turin to play Real Sociedad in the Europa League next week. Tottenham is set to travel to Austria as scheduled to face Wolfsberger. Arsenal is the only Premier League club yet confirmed to play its home game outside of England. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Embattled strength coach Chris Doyle lands on Urban Meyer's Jaguars staff

    A bevy of former Iowa players spoke out about alleged racist comments made by Doyle.

  • Olympian Klete Keller indicted on 7 charges for involvement in U.S. Capitol riots

    Klete Keller was recognized in the riots by an FBI agent and others in part because of the Team USA jacket he was wearing.

  • Tensions rising: NHL multigame series ratchet up animosity

    “If you’re going to play a team seven times in a row, it’s going to happen.”

  • Dallas Stars entered needless controversy by getting involved in Anthem-gate

    The Dallas Stars didn't have to release a statement about playing the national anthem. In doing so, they're perpetuating harm towards communities who don't fit their core demographic.

  • Tom Brady to undergo 'minor' knee surgery after Super Bowl victory

    Tom Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win despite a knee injury.

  • R&A optimistic about holding British Open in July after last year's cancellation due to COVID-19

    The British Open is set to take place at Royal St. George's in July.

  • Paralympic ski star Brian McKeever helps out Canada's next generation of racers

    One of Canada's most decorated cross-country skiers is doing grunt work for the next generation in his sport. Brian McKeever, a 13-time Paralympic champion, is testing wax for young Canadian racers at this week's world junior and under-23 championship in Vuokatti, Finland. The 41-year-old from Canmore, Alta., gets handed skis from the wax technicians and tests them on snow to determine the waxes that glide and grip best. McKeever calls himself an extra set of hands, or legs, but variable weather in an outdoor sport can quickly alter snow conditions and put him in the hot seat. "I've seen the panic when the conditions are changing fast and you need to make a change in five minutes," McKeever said. "I hope I can be useful at that point and not in the way." McKeever, a visually-impaired skier who races with guides, hasn't been able to compete yet this winter. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the world para-nordic championship that would have opened this week in Norway, as well as all but two World Cups still on the calendar in March. So the 20-time world champion helps out in the wax truck as Canada's top skiers under the age of 23 race in their lone international event this winter. "We're in the wax room all the time as athletes, but we're not really in it," McKeever said. "It's seeing a different side of the same coin. "Learning from four very good World Cup wax techs. Here I am, a 41-year-old rookie learning from these guys." McKeever's 17-year-old nephew Xavier is among the 20 Canadian skiers racing in the world junior and under-23 championship in Finland until Sunday. Olivier Léveillé of Sherbrooke Que., won a bronze medal in the junior men's 10k Friday making him just the third Canadian to win an individual medal in the world juniors behind Alex Harvey and Marie-Josee-Pepin. “This is so hard to believe, but I’m pretty stoked,” Léveillé said. "Maybe I dreamed of this happening, but never did I think it was a reality.” Léveillé, Xavier McKeever of Canmore, Alta., Remi Drolet of Rossland, B.C., and Calgary's Tom Stephen won a men's relay silver medal in last year's world junior championship in Oberwiesenthal, Germany. Drolet graduated to the under-23 ranks, but the other three teenagers are still racing against junior competitors in Vuokatti. In a normal season, McKeever would never had the time to watch Canada's prospects compete because he'd be racing himself. “That was a heck of a day. To think back to my world juniors – top-30 was the dream, and these kids are all fighting for the podium,” said McKeever. "These kids are faster than any of us ever were at that age. Xavier, my nephew, I didn't beat him once last year and I'll never beat him again. I'm so pumped about that. "I want to see these guys have a better career than I did. I want them to have better opportunities than I did because I feel pretty fortunate with the opportunities I've had." Owner of 17 medals overall, McKeever is the most successful man in cross-country skiing in Paralympic history. He says his sixth Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing next year will be his last. "I can feel my body doesn't respond to training the way it once did," he said. "Training a thousand hours a year is hard on you. I like it, but I would also enjoy not being in pain." McKeever intends to remain in Europe and train in hopes of racing in Slovenia and Finland next month, instead of returning to Canada to face a 14-day quarantine before then. "That's something we've talked a lot about in our program and I'm sure every sport is talking about," McKeever said. "How you can manage as a sport within this? "You can't go through multiple weeks of quarantine. You can't stop training for two weeks and expect to perform." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • Ontario approves home games for AHL's Toronto Marlies, Belleville Senators

    TORONTO — Ontario has given its two American Hockey League teams the green light to play in the province, clearing the way for the Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies to play home games. Play in the five-team Canadian Division was set to begin on Friday, but the league put the Senators and the Marlies on the road for all of February as it waited for a call from Ontario. The top feeder league for the NHL hasn't released the Canadian schedule past February. Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's sport minister, says the two AHL teams in Ontario have proposed comparable safety measures to the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Division was created for this season to avoid border restrictions. The other teams are the Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose and Stockton Heat, who have relocated to Calgary (home of their NHL affiliate) for the 2021 season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil world champion in men's 500 metres

    HEERENVEEN — Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil won a world championship in the men's 500 metres Friday.The 28-year-old from Levis, Que., was the Canadian first to take that sprint title since Jeremy Wotherspoon in 2008.Dubreuil posted a winning time of 34.39834.398 seconds at Thialf arena.Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov was second in 34.540 and Dai Dai N'tab of the Netherlands third in 34.628.Canada also picked up a pair of silver medals in team pursuit.Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Wiedemann and Valerie Maltais of La Baie, Que., were second in women's team pursuit.Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen, Toronto's Jordan Belchos and Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., placed second in the men's event.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Watt, Texans 'mutally' agree to split in more team upheaval

    HOUSTON — J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans split Friday, ending the tenure of the face of the franchise and adding further turmoil to an off-season of upheaval. “I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said in a video on social media Friday. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has spent his entire career with the Texans after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft. The defensive end had one year remaining on a 6-year, $100 million contract. “The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is,” Watt said in the video. “I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you. I want to thank the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL. Thank you, Houston.” Along with his contributions on the field, Watt was lauded for his humanitarian efforts after raising more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017. “Simply put, there has been no person in the past decade who has made a greater impact on the Texans organization than J.J. Watt,” team co-founder and senior chair Janice McNair said. “J.J.’s dominance on the field was unprecedented and resulted in countless moments that will go down in Texans history." Watt’s departure comes in an off-season in which the Texans have hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio to replace Bill O’Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after the team opened the season 0-4. They're also facing uncertainty at quarterback after star Deshaun Watson requested a trade. “Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love," team owner Cal McNair said. “J.J.’s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history. I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a ‘see you soon.’" Watt was booed by Texans fans on draft night. But it didn’t take him long to win over the fan base and become the most beloved Texan of all time. The fearsome pass rusher was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015. He led the NFL in sacks and tackles for losses in 2012 (20 1/2 and 39) and 2015 (17 1/2 and 29). Since his NFL debut in 2011, he leads the league in tackles for losses (172), quarterback hits (281), multi-sack games (26) and sack yards (713.5) and ranks second with a franchise-record 101 sacks. He also developed such a knack for using his huge hands to swat down passes at the line that he earned the nickname “J.J. Swatt.” He is the only player in NFL history to have 20 or more sacks and 10 or more passes defended in a single season after doing it in both 2012 and 2014. He's tied for fifth among defensive lineman in league history with six touchdowns in the regular season, including three TD catches. The four-time Pro Bowler never missed a game until 2016, when he started struggling with a back injury that ended his season. He broke his leg in the fifth game of the 2017 and some wondered if he'd be able to return to form after two serious injuries in two years. Watt answered that question when he rebounded from his injuries to finish with 16 sacks in 2018 and earn All-Pro honours for the fifth time. Watt, who will turn 32 next month, played just eight regular-season games in 2019 after tearing a pectoral muscle, but returned to help the Texans in the playoffs. He played every game in 2020 and had five sacks, 52 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. But he struggled in dealing with the losses and said the season was the most difficult of his career as the Texans sank to 4-12 after winning the AFC South the previous two years. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press

  • No Instagram ban for racial abuse of Swansea player Dhanda

    The Instagram user who racially abused Swansea player Yan Dhanda will not be banned from the social media network. Instagram owner Facebook told The Associated Press on Friday it does “not want racism and hate on our platforms” but would let the account in question stay active as long as the abuse did not persist for an unspecified number of times. Only the ability to send messages will be restricted for an unstated period of time. Police in south Wales have responded more robustly, with officers investigating and calling it a “priority” to tackle hate crime. Dhanda was targeted with the online racism after his soccer team's FA Cup loss to Manchester City on Wednesday. “The person who sent this message has been restricted from sending messages for a set period of time, and we will remove new accounts created to get around this restriction,” Instagram owner Facebook said in an emailed statement to the AP. "We think it’s important people have the opportunity to learn from their mistakes but, per the new measures put in place this week, if they continue to break our rules this account will be removed.” Dhanda had complained about racism being rife on social media before the announcement the account would not be suspended. “How can this STILL be happening in 2021? I’m so proud of who I am and representing Asians," he wrote on Twitter. “More has to be done.” Dhanda, who played in the youth ranks at Liverpool, has received messages of support from across soccer. “It is so important these matters are dealt with in an appropriate way,” he told broadcaster Sky Sports. “Equally, it is so important we continue to educate and highlight success stories from all communities in the game.” The English Football Association has written this week to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter counterpart Jack Dorsey asking for them to do more to eradicate racism from the platforms. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • NFL draft: Trevor Lawrence's pro day should convince Jaguars he's No. 1

    Lawrence didn't need to compete at a special pro day before shoulder surgery, but it didn't hurt his quest to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Leicester defender Justin out for season with ACL injury

    LEICESTER, England — Leicester defender James Justin will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury that requires surgery, manager Brendan Rodgers said Friday. The 22-year-old Justin, who has played in 31 games in all competitions this season, damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in the 1-0 victory over Brighton in the FA Cup on Wednesday. “It's a massive blow for us,” Rodgers said. Third-place Leicester hosts Liverpool on Saturday with the defending champions three points behind their hosts. Justin had been walking around after Wednesday's game, giving hope that the injury wasn't serious, but scans revealed the damage. “He’s been so robust,” Rodgers said. “He’s the one player that’s virtually played nearly every game since he’s come in, in a variety of positions, and performed at a very, very high level.” Justin had started all 23 Premier League games this season, scoring twice and adding two assists. He scored in a 2-0 victory over Fulham on Feb. 6 after making a long run down the left side, collecting a pass from James Maddison and calming finishing on his second touch. Rodgers said Justin had likely been earning consideration for an England roster spot. The club said Justin would be sidelined for “a lengthy spell.” ACL surgeries are typically followed by six-to-12 months of rehabilitation. Leicester trails Manchester City by seven points, though the leaders have a game in hand. Manchester United is in second place, two points better than the Foxes. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • How Dale Earnhardt, now 20 years gone, saved NASCAR

    Dale Earnhardt died 20 years ago at the Daytona 500, but the lessons learned from that dark day still keep the sport safe today.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Shapovalov, Raonic also through to round of 16

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Denis Shapovalov in an all-Canadian clash in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday, while Milos Raonic may have caught a break after securing his ticket to the round of 16. The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime beat No. 11 seed Shapovalov 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 in the first Grand Slam meeting between two Canadian men in the third round or later. Meanwhile, the 14th-seeded Raonic beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 and then watched his next opponent, top seed Novak Djokovic, suffer an injury, putting his status in doubt for the fourth round. Djokovic said he tore a muscle during a fall in his five-set victory over American Taylor Fritz and might need to pull out of the tournament. “I know it's a tear, definitely, of the muscle. So I don’t know if I’ll manage to recover from that in less than two days. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know if I’m going to step out onto the court or not,” said Djokovic, who is 11-0 against Raonic. The Shapovalov-Auger-Aliassime match was just the fifth Grand Slam meeting between two Canadian men in the Open Era. "I was flawless and I played an amazing match," said Auger-Aliassime, a Montrealer. "Of course, it's a shame we have to play each other. "Hopefully in the future we'll meet later in the tournament but I can just be happy about my performance tonight." Auger-Aliassime is now 2-2 lifetime at the top level against Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont. The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime has tied a career best by reaching the round of 16 at a Grand Slam. He also advanced to the fourth round at last year's U.S. Open. Longtime friends, Auger-Aliassime first met Shapovalov more than a decade ago at a national tennis camp in Toronto when both were under 10 years old. Auger-Aliassime is one year younger than Shapovalov. Shapovalov stayed at Auger-Aliassime's house for part of his improbable run to the semifinals at the Rogers Cup in 2017. “It’s never easy to play Denis," said Auger-Aliassime on the court after the match. "We played for the first time when we were nine and 10 so we go back a long time. "He’s beaten me pretty bad a couple of times and tonight went my way." Shapovalov gave credit to Auger-Aliassime, who was far more effective with his first serve. Auger-Aliassime won 77 per cent of points when he got his first serve in, 16 per cent better than Shapovalov. "He was putting a lot of returns in the court so overall he was just playing really solid," Shapovalov said. "It was really impressive to see, but, you know, I expected it. He's been in great form, great shape, you know, playing great matches. For me, it was no surprise." Auger-Aliassime will face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the round of 16. Karatsev upset No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in three sets earlier Friday. "In my perspective he's not a Russian qualifier now. He's more a Russian playing in the round of 16. It's a tough task," Auger-Aliassime said. "No matches are easy. We saw what he was able to do today against Diego, which is a great player and a tough opponent to beat." Auger-Aliassime and Karatsev have split their two career matches. Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., is in the round of 16 in Australia for the eighth time after winning 84 per cent of points on first serve against Fucsovics. "It's the conditions here, especially when it's warmer," he said of his Melbourne success. "The balls are a bit more lively and quicker through the courts. "I think for me a big part of it is also the timing, when this tournament falls beginning of the year. Obviously, I have had struggles with injuries through later parts of the season, but we get to work our way into the Australian Open for many weeks as part of the off-season without any immediate pressure of rushing to the next tournament ... I think I'm able to come here healthier, fitter and fresher. I think that works well alongside with the conditions. In women's doubles, the sixth-seeded team of Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S., lost to Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-2, 6-2 in the second round. Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Heather Watson of Great Britain beat Australians Olivia Gadecki and Belinda Woolcock 7-5, 6-2 in another second-round match, while Toronto's Sharon Fichman and Mexico's Giuliana Olmos topped Kristyna Pliskova and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3. Fernandez and Fichman's teams will now face each other in the third round of the women's doubles tournament. — With files from The Associated Press. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press