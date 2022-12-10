This week in politics: Sen. Sinema announces party change, Georgia runoff comes to a close

Savannah Kuchar, USA TODAY
·5 min read

This week in politics began with the Georgia runoff election, where Sen. Raphael Warnock claimed victory over Republican challenger Herschel Walker. But just days after Warnock gave Democrats the extra seat and a 51-49 advantage in the Senate, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday she has switched her party affiliation, leaving the Democrats to be an independent.

On the House side, a bill to protect same-sex marriage advanced this week, passing with support from some Republican representatives. The Respect for Marriage act will go now to President Joe Biden for his signature to become law.

Here's what happened this week in politics:

Warnock wins Georgia runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock officially won his bid for reelection Tuesday, defeating Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia's runoff. 

The race in Georgia went to a runoff after neither Warnock nor Walker received more than 50% of the vote in November.

“I am Georgia,” Warnock said during his victory speech Tuesday night. “I am an example and an iteration of its history, of its pain and its promise, of the brutality and the possibility.”

“After a hard fought campaign, you got me for six more years,” he added.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat of Arizona, speaks during the Senate Finance Committee hearing on the nomination of Chris Magnus to be the next US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 19, 2021.
US Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat of Arizona, speaks during the Senate Finance Committee hearing on the nomination of Chris Magnus to be the next US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 19, 2021.

Sinema leaves the Democratic party

The celebration for Democrats was short-lived, though, with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announcing Friday morning she has switched her party affiliation to independent.

In an opinion piece by Sinema published Friday morning in The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY network, the former Democrat said she made the change in line with a promise she made to offer Arizona voters "something different."

"Americans are told that we have only two choices – Democrat or Republican – and that we must subscribe wholesale to policy views the parties hold, views that have been pulled further and further toward the extremes," Sinema wrote.

Sinema, who as a Democrat aligned with Republicans on certain issues including taxes, said the switch will not affect how she votes going forward. She will also continue to caucus with Democrats and keep her committee positions.

Brittney Griner appears apprehensively 'happy' during her release from Russian prison
Brittney Griner appears apprehensively 'happy' during her release from Russian prison

Brittney Griner returns home, released from Russian prison

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony Thursday morning in a prisoner exchange deal between the U.S. and Russia. Griner had been detained since February, charged for possession of cannabis oil. She landed in Texas early Friday morning for evaluation and treatment at a military medical facility.

In return for Griner's release, Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was freed from prison in Illinois. Bout had been arrested and imprisoned for selling weapons to terrorists and conspiring to kill Americans.

Not a part of the deal, which had been in negotiations for months leading up to this week, was the release of Paul Whelan. The 52-year-old former Marine is serving a 16-year sentence after being detained in 2018 and accused of espionage.

Brittney Griner lands in the US: What to know about WNBA star's release from Russia

'Still a hostage': Critics slam Biden over Griner prisoner swap that left Paul Whelan in Russia

SCOTUS on anti-discrimination & election law

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments this week in two high-profile cases. The first on Monday involved a Colorado web designer and her challenge for the right to deny services to a same-sex wedding. The Court's conservative majority appeared to lean in favor of 303 Creative's Lorie Smith, while liberal justices including Ketanji Brown Jackson tried to draw parallels to situations such as a photographer refusing to take photos of non-white children with Santa.

On Wednesday, a case that could have major implications on 2024 and future federal elections was argued before justices. A ruling in favor of North Carolina Republican lawmakers in Moore v. Harper stands to give state legislatures greater power in overturning election laws without much judicial oversight.

The Court is expected to make a decision in both cases next year.

House passes same-sex marriage rights bill

In a vote that garnered support from dozens of GOP representatives, the House passed a bill Thursday morning to protect same-sex and interracial marriage rights. The Respect for Marriage Act, passed 258-169 after clearing the Senate last week, would guarantee federal recognition for any marriage performed in a state where that union was legal.

The act comes in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer, when Justice Clarence Thomas indicated in his concurring opinion interest in next reconsidering same-sex and interracial marriage.

The bill heads now to President Biden, who is expected to sign the act into law.

What to know: What does the Respect for Marriage Act do?

'We feel more secure': As Respect for Marriage Act passes, same-sex couples share tentative enthusiasm

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) listen during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police officers in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building on December 6, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) listen during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police officers in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building on December 6, 2022 in Washington, DC.

GOP leaders snubbed by fallen officer's family

During a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony Tuesday, the two brothers and parents of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick walked intentionally past the outstretched hands of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Sicknick died of strokes suffered after the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.

His family attended the ceremony this week to honor the Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police. After shaking hands with Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Sicknicks walked on past the GOP Senate and House minority leaders.

“They’re just two-faced,” said Brian's mother, Gladys Sicknick, to CNN. “I’m just tired of them standing there and saying how wonderful the Capitol police is and then they turn around and go down to Mar-a-Lago and kiss his (former President Donald Trump) ring and come back.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The week in politics: Sinema switches parties, Warnock notches win

Latest Stories

  • Trevor Noah Praises Warnock’s ‘Gracious’ Acceptance Speech, Calls Walker a ‘Walking Vasectomy Commercial’

    "The Daily Show" host joked that he would not have been smiling since the election victory was so narrow

  • Wife refuses to attend family dinner because of mother-in-law’s Christmas stocking tradition

    The husband called her ridiculous, but Reddit isn't on his side.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Laine scores on first shot, Blue Jackets beat Flames 3-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored on Columbus’ first shot and the Blue Jackets broke a three-game losing streak, beating the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night. Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly also scored to help Columbus end a six-game home losing streak. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 12 shots in the first period before suffering a lower-body injury. He was replaced in the second by Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 21 shots. “We had a good start and that helped,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen sa

  • Canadian international Koné 'grateful' to MLS team that gave him his start

    MONTREAL — In March of 2021, a 19-year-old Ismael Koné was invited to CF Montreal's first-team training camp. A year and a half later, the Canadian international’s profile has skyrocketed, earning a call-up to Canada's first World Cup squad since 1986 and a move to English club Watford F.C. While a new adventure awaits Koné in Europe, he says he will always fondly remember breaking into the professional ranks with his hometown team. "I've always wanted to play in Europe. The biggest leagues, the

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Why the Oilers should acquire Max Domi to fill their Evander Kane void

    Domi, who inked a one-year deal with Chicago this summer, is likely to be moved before the deadline. The Oilers should jump on him now.

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca