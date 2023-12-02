Week in pictures: 25 November - 1 December 2023
A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.
All photos subject to copyright
A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.
All photos subject to copyright
In the past year a number of councils have ended up effectively bankrupt. What impact does it have?
A property appears to have been completely destroyed by the blast in the Baberton area of the city.
Kept in the dark. Forced to sit in silence. Fed only meager rations. These and even more chilling scraps of information are beginning to show how hostages survived in Hamas captivity.
VANCOUVER — Ibrahim Ali's lawyer says the 13-year-old girl he's accused of murdering in a British Columbia park wasn't the "innocent" depicted in a "rose-coloured" portrayal by the Crown at trial. Kevin McCullough told the B.C. Supreme Court jury in his closing arguments that the version of the girl's lifestyle presented by the Crown is "at best, a partial picture" or "at worst, a lie." He says the Crown's case rests on the belief it would have been out of character for the teen to have sex with
The man was not initially the target of El Dorado County Sheriff's Office detectives when they began investigating whether the girl was selling naked photos.
Florida is abuzz with scandalous accusations that state’s GOP chairman and his anti-gay wife had sex with a woman, says columnist Fabiola Santiago | Opinion
The new federal lawsuit alleges that a North Carolina teen girl found a hidden camera in the bathroom of an American Airlines flight.
Brianna, 16, was stabbed to death with a hunting knife.
Keegan Harroz and Barry Titus II are facing the death penalty
Nathan Pelham repeatedly shot at officers outside his Texas home despite initially agreeing to surrender after the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, prosecutors said.
A man accused of fatally shooting four people in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood last weekend was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces for 11 years, a court heard earlier this year.Jamie Randy Felix was arrested early Friday morning and charged with four counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Court records show Felix had no criminal record until recently, when he was given a two-year suspended sentence and supervised probation after pleading guilty to assault c
Katie Ferguson was last seen in October before she embarked on a trip with Adam Shane Aviles Jr. and their two daughters
Tracy Bergen wants to know why Saskatoon police detained her 15-year-old son and his two friends at gunpoint outside a Dollarama store in an east-side strip mall on Nov. 25.Police are refusing to meet her face-to-face to answer her questions.The incident happened just after 8 p.m. CST on a Saturday night. Bergen said the teens had gone to the store to buy chocolate bars.She said she first became aware of what happened when a police officer phoned to say her son and his friends had been detained
The 10-month-old baby held hostage in Gaza has been killed, according to Hamas, as Israel’s prime minister vowed to return to all-out war.
Nearly two months ago, Gaetz kicked off the process to successfully oust McCarthy as speaker of the House.
The married Ocean Springs High School teacher is accused of sexual battery of 17-year-old student.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland say they've charged a priest with sexual assault. The RCMP say in a news release today that 49-year-old Thomas Offong served in the towns of Avondale, Colliers and Conception Harbour, which are roughly 70 kilometres southwest of St. John's. The release says Offong faces one charge of sexual assault against an adult. Offong is listed among the priests on the website for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Grand Falls, N.L., which covers the three communities id
Vili Fualaau is now a father of three and a soon-to-be grandfather
CALGARY — Police say a man with ties to Vancouver, Edmonton and Halifax has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Calgary. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the Beltline neighbourhood, south of downtown, just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Police say they found the 40-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. Video collected from the area shows the man had been walking along 10th Avenue S.W. when a dark-coloured SUV pulled up and an occupant fired multiple shots before fleeing. Police say th
A driver has been arrested after a "very dynamic event" in Etobicoke on Wednesday involving an injured woman, two fail-to-remain collisions and an injured police officer, Toronto police say.At least four police cars were also damaged.Toronto Police Service spokesperson Const. Laura Brabant told reporters that police are investigating whether the woman, a passenger, was pushed out of the moving car, fell out or jumped out on her own.Brabant said the first fail-to-remain collision happened in the