Week in pictures: 25 November - 1 December 2023

BBC
·2 min read

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

Pope Francis speaks to nuns during the weekly general audience, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 29, 2023.
Pope Francis speaks to nuns during his weekly general audience, in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. The Pope, 86, cancelled his trip to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, due to influenza and lung inflammation.
The sun rises over 42nd street during a sunrise Manhattanhenge in New York City on November 29, 2023, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey.
The sun rises over 42nd street during a sunrise on 'Reverse Manhattanhenge' in New York City.
Pedestrians walk along a risen dirt road, recently reclaimed from floodwater, on November 29, 2023 in Benitu, South Sudan.
People walk along a risen dirt road, recently reclaimed from floodwater, in Benitu, South Sudan.
People walk next to Antony Gormley's Angel of the North as snow continues to fall in Gateshead, Britain, November 30, 2023.
People walk near Antony Gormley's sculpture Angel of the North, as snow falls in Gateshead, England.
Plumes of smoke and sizzling lava rise from snow covered Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, as seen from Monte San Leo, Italy, November 24, 2023.
Plumes of smoke and lava rise from a snow-covered Mount Etna in Sicily, Europe's most active volcano.
Legia Warsaw fans let off flares as they clash with police officers outside the stadium before the match, Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - November 30, 2023
Aston Villa football fans said "all hell broke loose" before the European fixture with Polish side Legia Warsaw in Birmingham, England. Four police officers were hurt in clashes with away supporters.
Emilia Ratcliffe explores the Enchanted Forest and Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park in Wetherby, West Yorkshire. November 22, 2023
Emilia Ratcliffe explores the Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park in Wetherby, Yorkshire, England.
Displaced Palestinians, living in tents, light a fire to keep warm as they struggle with cold weather under limited means and difficult conditions during the fourth day of the humanitarian pause in Khan Yunis, Gaza on November 27, 2023.
Displaced Palestinians, living in tents, light a fire to keep warm in Khan Yunis, Gaza, during the fourth day of the week-long ceasefire. The truce saw the release of 110 hostages held by Hamas, and 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
A man views examples of the Parthenon sculptures on display at the British Museum in London, Britain, November 29, 2023.
A man views the Parthenon sculptures on display at the British Museum in London. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accused Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of trying to "grandstand" over the sculptures, which are also known as the Elgin Marbles. The Greek government wants the sculptures back.
A theatrical performer on stilts offers a child a gift on the first day of the annual Gendarmenmarkt Christmas market on November 27, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
A theatrical performer on stilts offers a child a gift at Berlin's annual Gendarmenmarkt Christmas Market.

All photos subject to copyright