Week in Photos: Ukraine marks a year of war; a beloved bishop's killing is mourned; snow falls on the Southland

Civilians board a train out of Irpin, Ukraine, as the fighting intensified in March 2022. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Hello and welcome to our selection of this week's top stories — in pictures. Here's what you may have missed.

Ukraine records a painful anniversary of the Russian invasion. The country, which has largely weathered Russia’s power grid attacks, works through grief and destruction and vows to win. We look back at the ongoing war through the images of Los Angeles Times photographers.

A fireball erupts after Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in March 2022. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

At the Sts. Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine, soldiers attend Mass along with civilians in May 2022. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

A woman kisses the forehead of a Ukrainian soldier at his funeral in March 2022 in Starychi, Ukraine. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

...

As the country marks a year of war, six Ukrainians share how their lives have changed.

Olga Rudenko, editor in chief of the Kyiv Independent, poses for a portrait at the publication's offices in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Pete Kiehart / For The Times)

...

A powerful storm advances on Southern California with the threat of historic snow.



Rain, big waves, a rare blizzard warning — read why this SoCal winter storm is so unusual.

See more Times staff photos from the snowstorm here.

Snow flurries fall on Interstate 5 near the Tejon Pass as a powerful storm arrived Thursday. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Katelynn Chavez and Pedro Ruiz hug after making a snowman at Yucaipa Community Park in Yucaipa on Thursday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

...

As the frigid storm bore down Southern California raced to shelter homeless people.

Crystal Jones, assisted by Los Angeles County Homeless Services Authority outreach workers, prepares to move with her partner from their homeless camp to a shelter Thursday before the storm. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

...

An L.A. immigrant community and a parish were left in disbelief after a high-ranking bishop was gunned down last Saturday. Following an arrest in the cleric's slaying, a handyman confessed to the killing of Auxiliary Bishop David G. O’Connell. The beloved preacher devoted his life to others, helping immigrants, the poor and disenfranchised, and for one columnist he restored his faith in faith.

A sign is posted Sunday in honor of Bishop David O'Connell, who was slain a day earlier in Hacienda Heights. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

People attend a Mass in honor of Bishop O'Connell at St. Francis X. Cabrini parish in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

...

COVID-19 deaths top 100,000 in California: ‘Nobody ... anticipated this toll’

Chaplain Kevin Deegan, left, holds Julio Valladares' hand at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in January 2022 in Mission Hills. Valladares is among the 100,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in California. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

...

L.A. wants to evict families living in a luxury hotel since a botched 2021 fireworks detonation.

Boarded-up homes on 27th Street in Los Angeles, where an LAPD-directed fireworks detonation in 2021 went awry. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

...

And, for the end, some good news — how a hiker survived a 200-foot fall from an icy trail.

Ruth Woroniecki, who survived a 200-foot fall from Cucamonga Peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, poses for a portrait on Tuesday in Acton. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

...

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.