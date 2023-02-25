Week in Photos: Ukraine marks a year of war; a beloved bishop's killing is mourned; snow falls on the Southland

Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.
Police say 27 suspects, including members of outlaw biker gangs, have been arrested following a joint investigation that led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a dozen firearms. The 13-month investigation into drug and gun smuggling, dubbed Project Coyote, involved Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as well as officers in Belleville, Toronto and Windsor. They're motivated by profit and seem to stop at nothing to get it. - OPP Chief Supt. Paul Mackey Three members of the Hells Angels and three member
Saint John police say Sarah Belzil, who was allegedly involved in the homicide of Justin Breau, has turned herself in. On Wednesday, police said an arrest warrant had been issued for Belzil on a charge of first-degree murder. Belzil is to appear in court on Friday. She is the fifth person arrested in the fatal stabbing of Breau in August 2022. Four men have been charged with first-degree murder so far. A fifth man has been at large since a warrant was issued for his arrest in late January, accor
Attorneys for a man shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 are asking a federal judge to give them more time to serve Rittenhouse with a civil lawsuit, alleging that he is purposefully trying to evade them. Attorneys for Gaige Grosskreutz filed the request on Wednesday, the deadline that U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman had given them to serve the lawsuit on Rittenhouse and the other defendants. Grosskreutz added Rittenhouse as a defendant last week in the lawsuit that also targets the city of Kenosha and local officials.
Prosecutors have dropped charges of assault, obstruction and other counts against a Georgia jail detainee after video from security cameras showed him being beaten by sheriff's deputies who rushed into his cell. The decision to dismiss charges against 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs came several months after an investigation following the video's release in November led to the arrest of three Camden County deputies on battery charges in the jail beating. “When the video came out, it was abundantly clear that Mr. Hobbs was not the aggressor," Harry Daniels, a civil rights attorney representing Hobbs, said Thursday.
Two people were injured by an electrical explosion and fire in downtown Vancouver Friday night, according to local fire crews. Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom and seeing a large fireball on Burrard St. between West Hastings and West Cordova streets. Nearby buildings and businesses were evacuated as city firefighters and police officers responded to the scene. Dan Nichols, acting assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, said around 45 firefighters were called to 355 Burrar
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has essentially nationalized all assets and property owned by Vatican departments and affiliated institutions, declaring them to be sovereign patrimony owned by the Holy See and not any individual or office. The action outlined in a new law published Thursday marks Francis' latest initiative to centralize Vatican assets so they can be managed properly, following years of mismanagement that led to huge losses and, prosecutors allege, criminal wrongdoing. Francis previousl