The Week in Photos: California exits pandemic emergency amid a winter landscape

“Folks, you all know how much we’ve gotten done, but a lot of the country still doesn’t know it,” President Biden said as he rallied House Democrats on Wednesday to tout their legislative success to voters.
A mother who killed her five children has been euthanised at her own request - 16 years to the day after their murders, her lawyer has said. Genevieve Lhermitte slit the throats of her son and daughters - aged three to 14 - with a kitchen knife at their family home in the Belgian town of Nivelles on 28 February 2007. The children's father was out of the country at the time of the killings, after which Lhermitte attempted to take her own life, but failed and was charged with the murders.
It began with a tip from a single foreign worker. Now, police north of Toronto say they have rescued 64 Mexican migrants exploited by an international labour trafficking ring and in living conditions so deplorable that officers themselves have been left shaken. On Feb. 8, police acting on search warrants in East Gwillimbury, Vaughan, Toronto and Mississauga located dozens of workers who they say were lured to Canada with promises of a better future. Instead, they were given mattresses on the flo
REUTERS/Robert GalbraithFour months after singer Aaron Carter was discovered dead in his California home at the age of 34, his mother has shared a series of graphic photos that she says were taken at the scene of his death.Jane Carter shared the images in a Facebook post on Wednesday alongside a caption in which she said she’s still looking for answers regarding the circumstances of her son’s death. “Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” she wrote. “I wa
ST. THERESA POINT, Man. — RCMP say two teenage girls died in the cold outside a home on a remote First Nation in Manitoba. Mounties were called after the 14-year-old girls were found Wednesday in St. Theresa Point First Nation, a fly-in community about 610 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. The girls were brought to the local nursing station but they both died. Mounties say it is believed the teens were outside for a period of time. The temperature was around -23 C overnight in the community. RCM
EDMONTON — A man who worked as a correctional program officer is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the federal Edmonton Institution for Women. Edmonton police say the suspect is alleged to have confined and sexually assaulted a female inmate in January 2022. Police say in a statement Friday that they received a report of the assault in August. Peter Wolf, who is 55, was arrested and charged Tuesday with sexual assault, unlawful confinement and breach of trust by a public officer. Wolf
Marko Djurica/ReutersGAROUA-BOULAÏ, Cameroon—Kolimba* and Bissafi* were with about a dozen of their colleagues from the Forces Armées Centrafricaines (FACA), the armed forces of the Central African Republic (CAR), at a military base in the northeastern town of Béloko when armed men attacked around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21.The attackers, from the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC)—a fusion of major rebel groups in CAR—destroyed dozens of vehicles, burned fuel stocks and razed a nearby customs office
Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via ReutersAndrew Tate, the violent, high-profile, virulently misogynistic pro-Trump social media influencer currently imprisoned and under investigation by Romanian authorities due to allegations of organized crime, rape and operating a human trafficking ring, told the Daily Mail through a spokesperson on Friday that he has “a dark spot on his lung” that’s “most likely a tumor,” and that these alleged health woes must “not be taken lightly.” Doctors caring for Tate, wh
A former Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technician told a Tennessee board Friday that officers “impeded patient care” by refusing to remove Tyre Nichols ' handcuffs, which would have allowed EMTs to check his vital signs after he was brutally beaten by police. Robert Long, whose license was suspended for failing to give aid to Nichols and who has also been fired, appeared by livestream before the state Emergency Medical Services Board to share his version of events.
A jury has found disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh guilty of brutally murdering his wife and younger son at the family's property in 2021. The jury reached the verdict after deliberating for nearly three hours Thursday after hearing five weeks of testimony from more than 70 witnesses -- including Alex Murdaugh himself, who denied the murders but admitted to lying to investigators and cheating his clients. Judge Clifton Newman said the court would reconvene Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. local time for sentencing.
A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Canadian woman at a resort south of Cancun Friday. Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo confirmed the suspect is also a Canadian.