Week-long Dussehra fest begins in Himachal's Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Amidst the scenic valley and lush greenery, a week-long Kullu Dussehra celebrations kick-started here on Sunday with hundreds of people participating in Lord Raghunath's 'rath yatra' (chariot procession).

The renowned Kullu Dussehra is celebrated for seven days following Vijayadashami. The fest is being celebrated with full fervour in the picturesque town. Decked in traditional attire, women performed folk dances while men played drums.

View photos

Speaking to ANI, Cabinet Minister and Chairman of Dussehra Utsav Samiti, Govind Singh Thakur said, "The Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath is being carried out in a traditional manner. This festival will continue for a week and standard operating procedures have been issued in view of COVID-19."

View photos

"All priests who are carrying out chariot procession are following social distancing norms," he added.

Another organiser of the celebration said the yatra was carried out smoothly on Sunday amid COVID-19 in compliance with proper management against the spread of the virus.

"Dussehra celebrations are low key affair this year due to the pandemic. We have witnessed less footfall of locals and travellers as compared to previous years. However, all those who are participating in the procession have undergone COVID-19 testing and are following social distancing norms," he said. (ANI)