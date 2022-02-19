A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

·8 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.

Whatever happens, said Jeffrey Jacobovitz, a Washington lawyer who has been following the investigations, “I think the weeks will get worse for him.”

Here's a look at the flurry of developments:

NATIONAL ARCHIVES SAYS TRUMP TOOK CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS TO MAR-A-LAGO

In a Friday letter, the National Archives and Records Administration confirmed that classified information was found in 15 boxes of White House records that Trump had brought with him to Mar-a-Lago and turned over last month.

The National Archives “identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes” and “has been in communication with the Department of Justice," they wrote in a letter House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The Archives also confirmed it had received paper records that had been torn up by Trump — some taped together and others left in pieces — and that some White House staff had conducted official business using personal accounts.

While federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, sitting presidents have broad authority over classification. The Justice Department and FBI have not indicated they will pursue a case.

But David Laufman, the former head of the Justice Department's counterintelligence section who oversaw the investigation into Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server as secretary of state, tweeted, “It’s hard to imagine that ⁦@DOJNatSec⁩ is not conducting a criminal investigation into Trump’s stash of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago."

“Even if DOJ ultimately forgoes criminal charges, an investigation is clearly warranted,” he said.

While the Presidential Records Act that oversees the preservation of a president's documents is widely seen to have little enforcement mechanism, David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, said: “Taking classified documents is an entirely different ball of wax. And as we've seen in the past, those are what result in actual charges being filed.”

No matter the legal risk, the revelation also exposes Trump to charges of hypocrisy given his relentless attacks on Clinton, his Democratic opponent in the 2016 presidential campaign.

In a statement Friday night, Trump said, “The National Archives did not ‘find’ anything, they were given, upon request, Presidential Records in an ordinary and routine process.”

“If this was anyone but ‘Trump,’ there would be no story here,” he said.

JUDGE REFUSES TO TOSS LAWSUITS AGAINST TRUMP OVER JAN. 6 ATTACK

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected Trump’s efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits filed by Democratic lawmakers and police officers accusing him of being personally liable for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta said Trump’s words at a rally held before the attack were likely “words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment” and “plausibly” may have led to what happened.

Trump had told his supporters to “Fight like hell" and warned that, if they didn't, "you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

“Only in the most extraordinary circumstances could a court not recognize that the First Amendment protects a President’s speech,” Mehta wrote. “But the court believes this is that case.”

The plaintiffs are seeking financial damages for the physical and emotional injuries they sustained during the insurrection, which Trump has denied inciting.

JUDGE SAYS TRUMP MUST TESTIFY IN NEW YORK LAWSUIT OVER BUSINESS PRACTICES

On Thursday, a judge in New York ruled that Trump must answer questions under oath in the state’s civil investigation into his business practices.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James and sit for depositions within 21 days. James's lawyers have said they have uncovered evidence that Trump’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of his golf courses, skyscrapers and other properties to secure loans and tax benefits.

Trump’s lawyers had argued his testimony could be used against him in the criminal investigation into the Trump Organization and its former CFO that's being overseen by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

The ruling is almost certain to be appealed by Trump's lawyers. But if upheld, it could force him to decide whether to answer questions, potentially risking perjuring himself if he lies, or stay silent, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination — something he’s criticized others for doing in the past.

“THERE IS NO CASE!” Trump said in a statement responding to the ruling.

While many legal experts agree the case poses a serious risk to Trump, lawyers who have examined the allegations have said it is not a slam dunk for James and she will face two major hurdles if she brings a suit alleging fraud: proving both an intent to deceive and proving that banks that loaned Trump money were actually fooled.

ACCOUNTING FIRM SAYS TRUMP'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AREN'T RELIABLE

In a letter made public in a court filing Monday, the accounting firm that prepared Trump’s annual financial statements said the documents “should no longer be relied upon” after James' office alleged they regularly misstated the value of Trump's assets.

In the letter to the Trump Organization’s lawyer, Mazars USA LLP advised the company to inform anyone who had received the documents not to use them to assess the financial health of the company and the former president. The firm also said it was cutting ties with Trump, its highest-profile client.

Michael Conway, who served as counsel for the House Judiciary Committee in President Richard Nixon's impeachment inquiry, wrote in an NBC News op-ed Thursday that “Mazars’ disavowal of Trump’s financial statements is a turning point in the attorney general’s investigation. The independent accountants who prepared the statements no longer defend them and will likely have to testify why they had a change of heart."

Trump has given his Statement of Financial Condition — a yearly snapshot of his holdings that had been prepared by Mazars based on Trump Organization records — to banks including Deutsche Bank to secure hundreds of millions of dollars worth of loans. Mazars' announcement raises questions about whether other banks would be comfortable loaning money to the Trump Organization.

JUDGE ORDERS EX-TRUMP ORGANIZATION CFO TO SIT FOR DEPOSITION ON INAUGURAL COMMITTEE SPENDING

In a ruling Thursday, a judge said she would allow Allen Weisselberg, the longtime finance chief at Trump’s company, to sit for a limited deposition as part of a lawsuit brought by the District of Columbia attorney general's office that accuses Trump’s inaugural committee of grossly overspending at Trump’s Pennsylvania Avenue hotel to enrich the former president's family.

The Democratic attorney general, Karl Racine, is suing the Trump Organization and the committee that organized Trump's inauguration, alleging they misused nonprofit funds and coordinated with management at the Trump International Hotel and members of the Trump family to arrange events, including spending more than $1 million to book a ballroom at the hotel. Racine has said one of the event’s planners raised concerns about pricing with Trump, Ivanka Trump and Rick Gates, a top campaign official at the time.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in September.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has already charged Weisselberg and the Trump Organization with tax fraud, alleging he collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation. The D.C. decision puts additional pressure on Weisselberg, who has pleaded not guilty.

BIDEN ORDERS TRUMP WHITE HOUSE VISITOR LOGS TURNED OVER TO JAN. 6 COMMITTEE

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating Jan. 6, rejecting Trump’s claims of executive privilege once more.

The records show appointment information for individuals who were allowed to enter the White House on the day of the insurrection.

The committee has obtained tens of thousands of records so far as it investigates Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, when he waited hours to tell his supporters to stop the violence and leave the Capitol. Investigators are also interested in the organization and financing of a Washington rally the morning of the riot. Among the unanswered questions is how closely organizers of the rally coordinated with White House officials.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has said the Justice Department remains committed to “holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law, whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”

___

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report from Washington.

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Biden to extend U.S. national emergency due to COVID-19 health risk

    President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended beyond March 1 due to the ongoing risk to public health posed by the coronavirus. Biden said the deaths of more than 900,000 Americans from COVID-19 emphasized the need to respond to the pandemic with "the full capacity" of the federal government. Former President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency almost two years ago to free up $50 billion in federal aid.

  • Family seeks justice for girl shot dead by robbery victim

    Arlene Alvarez was shot by a man who opened fire when he was robbed at an ATM in Houston on Monday night.

  • Biden: Russia will attack Ukraine in coming days

    President Joe Biden says the US has "reason to believe" Russian forces are planning "to attack' Ukraine in the coming days, including the capital, Kyiv. Mr Biden made the remarks on Friday evening from the White House. After weeks of saying the US was not sure if Vladimir Putin had made the final decision to launch a widespread invasion, Mr Biden said that assessment had changed.

  • Italy's Berrettini advances to Rio Open quarterfinals

    Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the rain-plagued Rio Open clay-court tournament. The match that was initially scheduled for Thursday evening, but ended only minutes before Saturday began in Rio de Janeiro. “I had two match points in the second set, but Thiago was strong,” the sixth-ranked Berrettini said, remembering of a moment of the match that took place seven hours before he could play the last points.

  • Video: Mike Perry doesn’t bite on Julian Lane’s antics at BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 faceoff

    Mike Perry and Julian Lane had an official faceoff for the first time ahead of Saturday's "BKFC: KnuckleMania 2" event.

  • State worker kidnapped, tried to sexually assault woman with autism in Oregon, feds say

    The man was taking the woman to Taco Bell, prosecutors say.

  • Customized AK-47 pistol among guns seized in arrest of Wichita teen: police

    The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of three counts of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

  • Maryland couple plead guilty in nuclear secrets plot

    The wife acted as lookout while her husband hid a data card inside a peanut butter sandwich.

  • PM says Emergencies Act is 'last resort,' civil liberties group files court action

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday using the Emergencies Act is a measure of last resort to bring an end to the illegal and undemocratic blockades that have harmed Canadians for nearly three weeks now. He made the remarks in a historic debate in the House of Commons over his government's decision to use the law for the first time since its introduction in 1988, during which Conservatives accused the prime minister of failing to try to de-escalate the situation before turning to

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • Pacers snap 7-game losing streak by beating Wizards 113-108

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists, Terry Taylor added 18 points and nine rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Wednesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak as it heads into the All-Star break. Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers also ended a 16-game skid against Eastern Conference foes. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points. Kyle Kuzma finished w

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Confidence check: Who to trust off the Raptors bench

    The Toronto Raptors bench has been one of the worst producing units all season. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss who they trust on the court and how Raptors management will show their commitment to winning this season with who plays down the stretch. Listen to the full episode on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine