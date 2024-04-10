This week in Kansas City: Theater forges on after fire; also Kane Brown at T-Mobile

Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre, still recovering from a fire at the Warwick Theatre earlier this year, will present “The Virgin Trial” at Westport Presbyterian Church.

The drama, the second in a series of plays by Kate Hennig about the Tudor queens, focuses on 15-year-old Princess Elizabeth. It will open at 7:30 p.m. April 12 and run through April 21. Tickets ($35-$45) and more information at warwickkc.org.

A fire on Feb. 7 severely damaged the historic Warwick, which the MET bought in 2015. This was the MET’s fifth year performing shows at the theater.

The Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College will present “Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland” on April 11 at Yardley Hall.

More theater

▪ “Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland,” 7 p.m. April 11, Yardley Hall ($12-$45). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

▪ “The Pa’akai We Bring,” Honolulu Theatre for Youth, 7 p.m. April 12, Lied Center ($14-$25). lied.ku.edu.

▪ “Blues in the Night,” Black Repertory Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 13, 2 p.m. April 14, 7:30 p.m. April 17-18 and 20, 2 p.m. April 21, White Theatre ($35-$38). brtkc.org.

A ceremony at Northland Fountain in Anita Gorman Park will kick off Kansas City’s Fountain Day.

More entertainment

▪ “Healing Hate,” a documentary about the friendship forged after two hate crimes in the Kansas City area, will premiere on Kansas City PBS, 7 p.m. April 11. kansascitypbs.org.

▪ KC FilmFest International will offer 135 feature-length films and shorts at AMC Ward Parkway 14, 5:30 p.m. April 11, 5:40 p.m. April 12, noon April 13, 12:05 p.m. April 14 ($10; $45 all-access pass). kcfilmfest.org.

▪ Food and entertainment will be the primary draws at the Northland Ethnic Festival at Staley High School, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13 (free). eeckc.org.

▪ SevenDays’ Community Kindness Festival at the Jewish Community Center will include family-friendly activities, food trucks and music featuring “The Voice” finalist Kate Cosentino, 4:30-7 p.m. April 14 (free). sevendays.org.

▪ The kickoff to Fountain Day, when the city’s fountains return to operation for the season, will take place at Northland Fountain in Anita Gorman Park, 1 p.m. April 16 (free). kcparks.org.

▪ Longtime TV journalist Bill Kurtis, who began his professional career in Topeka, will discuss his Kansas roots as part of the annual Dole Lecture at the Dole Institute in Lawrence, 7 p.m. April 16 (free; in person and online). doleinstitute.org.

▪ “Wheel of Fortune” Live, but no Pat Sajak or Vanna White, will come to the Kauffman Center, 7:30 p.m. April 17 ($45-$79). kauffmancenter.org.

Literary events

▪ Poet Taylor Byas for “I Done Clicked My Heels Three Times” with Melissa Ferrer Civil, 6 p.m. April 11, Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch (free). kclibrary.org.

▪ Tobias Rose-Stockwell for “Outrage Machine: How Tech Amplifies Discontent, Disrupts Democracy — And What We Can Do About It,” 2 p.m. April 13, Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center (free). mymcpl.org.

▪ Hanif Abdurraqib for “There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension,” 7 p.m. April 16, Liberty Hall (free; tickets required). ravenbookstore.com.

▪ Book launch for Sara Paretsky’s “Pay Dirt,” 7 p.m. April 17, Lawrence Public Library (free; registration required). lawrence.bibliocommons.com.

Classical music and dance

▪ Kansas City Symphony, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2” in Concert, 7 p.m. April 11-13, 2 p.m. April 14, Kauffman Center ($89-$129). kcsymphony.org.

▪ Storling Dance Theater, “Butterfly,” 7 p.m. April 12-13, Folly ($15-$50). storlingdance.org.

▪ Owen/Cox Dance Group, “4 Fragments,” 8 p.m. April 12-13, 2 p.m. April 14, City Stage ($10-$25). owencoxdance.org.

▪ Pianist Behzod Abduraimov and violinist Daniel Lozakovich, 7:30 p.m. April 14, 1900 Building ($10-$30). icm.park.edu.

More music

▪ Kane Brown with Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee, 7 p.m. April 11, T-Mobile Center ($19.95-$155). t-mobilecenter.com.

▪ James McMurtry with BettySoo, 8 p.m. April 11, Knuckleheads ($25). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ The Wood Brothers, 8 p.m. April 11, Madrid ($36). madridtheatre.com.

▪ Natalie Grant with Bernie Herms, 7 p.m. April 12, Midland ($39.50-$59.50). midlandkc.com.

▪ The Urge, 8 p.m. April 12, Madrid ($30). madridtheatre.com.

▪ Croce Plays Croce featuring A.J. Croce, 7:30 p.m. April 13, Kauffman Center ($61-$101). kauffmancenter.org.

▪ Dethklok, 7 p.m. April 16, Uptown ($42-$68). uptowntheater.com.

▪ The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band with Nat Myers, 7:30 p.m. April 17, Knuckleheads ($22.50). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Godsmack with Bastian da Cruz, 8 p.m. April 17, Midland ($49.50-$129.50). midlandkc.com.

▪ Sierra Ferrell, 8 p.m. April 17, The Truman ($30-$60). thetrumankc.com.

Recently announced

▪ Pete Davidson, May 26, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

▪ Randy Travis, June 8, Folly. follytheater.org

▪ Fuerza Regida, June 16, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

▪ Robert Cray Band, July 5, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

▪ Walker Hayes, July 20, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com

▪ Glass Animals with Eyedress and Blondshell, Aug. 31, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com

▪ Foreigner with Loverboy, Oct. 5, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com

▪ $uicideboy$ with Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper and more, Oct. 5, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

▪ Little Big Town with Sugarland and The Castellows, Nov. 14, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

▪ Crowder with Cain and Louie Giglio, Nov. 24, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com