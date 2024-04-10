This week in Kansas City: Theater forges on after fire; also Kane Brown at T-Mobile
Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre, still recovering from a fire at the Warwick Theatre earlier this year, will present “The Virgin Trial” at Westport Presbyterian Church.
The drama, the second in a series of plays by Kate Hennig about the Tudor queens, focuses on 15-year-old Princess Elizabeth. It will open at 7:30 p.m. April 12 and run through April 21. Tickets ($35-$45) and more information at warwickkc.org.
A fire on Feb. 7 severely damaged the historic Warwick, which the MET bought in 2015. This was the MET’s fifth year performing shows at the theater.
More theater
▪ “Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland,” 7 p.m. April 11, Yardley Hall ($12-$45). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.
▪ “The Pa’akai We Bring,” Honolulu Theatre for Youth, 7 p.m. April 12, Lied Center ($14-$25). lied.ku.edu.
▪ “Blues in the Night,” Black Repertory Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 13, 2 p.m. April 14, 7:30 p.m. April 17-18 and 20, 2 p.m. April 21, White Theatre ($35-$38). brtkc.org.
More entertainment
▪ “Healing Hate,” a documentary about the friendship forged after two hate crimes in the Kansas City area, will premiere on Kansas City PBS, 7 p.m. April 11. kansascitypbs.org.
▪ KC FilmFest International will offer 135 feature-length films and shorts at AMC Ward Parkway 14, 5:30 p.m. April 11, 5:40 p.m. April 12, noon April 13, 12:05 p.m. April 14 ($10; $45 all-access pass). kcfilmfest.org.
▪ Food and entertainment will be the primary draws at the Northland Ethnic Festival at Staley High School, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13 (free). eeckc.org.
▪ SevenDays’ Community Kindness Festival at the Jewish Community Center will include family-friendly activities, food trucks and music featuring “The Voice” finalist Kate Cosentino, 4:30-7 p.m. April 14 (free). sevendays.org.
▪ The kickoff to Fountain Day, when the city’s fountains return to operation for the season, will take place at Northland Fountain in Anita Gorman Park, 1 p.m. April 16 (free). kcparks.org.
▪ Longtime TV journalist Bill Kurtis, who began his professional career in Topeka, will discuss his Kansas roots as part of the annual Dole Lecture at the Dole Institute in Lawrence, 7 p.m. April 16 (free; in person and online). doleinstitute.org.
▪ “Wheel of Fortune” Live, but no Pat Sajak or Vanna White, will come to the Kauffman Center, 7:30 p.m. April 17 ($45-$79). kauffmancenter.org.
Literary events
▪ Poet Taylor Byas for “I Done Clicked My Heels Three Times” with Melissa Ferrer Civil, 6 p.m. April 11, Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch (free). kclibrary.org.
▪ Tobias Rose-Stockwell for “Outrage Machine: How Tech Amplifies Discontent, Disrupts Democracy — And What We Can Do About It,” 2 p.m. April 13, Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center (free). mymcpl.org.
▪ Hanif Abdurraqib for “There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension,” 7 p.m. April 16, Liberty Hall (free; tickets required). ravenbookstore.com.
▪ Book launch for Sara Paretsky’s “Pay Dirt,” 7 p.m. April 17, Lawrence Public Library (free; registration required). lawrence.bibliocommons.com.
Classical music and dance
▪ Kansas City Symphony, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2” in Concert, 7 p.m. April 11-13, 2 p.m. April 14, Kauffman Center ($89-$129). kcsymphony.org.
▪ Storling Dance Theater, “Butterfly,” 7 p.m. April 12-13, Folly ($15-$50). storlingdance.org.
▪ Owen/Cox Dance Group, “4 Fragments,” 8 p.m. April 12-13, 2 p.m. April 14, City Stage ($10-$25). owencoxdance.org.
▪ Pianist Behzod Abduraimov and violinist Daniel Lozakovich, 7:30 p.m. April 14, 1900 Building ($10-$30). icm.park.edu.
More music
▪ Kane Brown with Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee, 7 p.m. April 11, T-Mobile Center ($19.95-$155). t-mobilecenter.com.
▪ James McMurtry with BettySoo, 8 p.m. April 11, Knuckleheads ($25). knuckleheadskc.com.
▪ The Wood Brothers, 8 p.m. April 11, Madrid ($36). madridtheatre.com.
▪ Natalie Grant with Bernie Herms, 7 p.m. April 12, Midland ($39.50-$59.50). midlandkc.com.
▪ The Urge, 8 p.m. April 12, Madrid ($30). madridtheatre.com.
▪ Croce Plays Croce featuring A.J. Croce, 7:30 p.m. April 13, Kauffman Center ($61-$101). kauffmancenter.org.
▪ Dethklok, 7 p.m. April 16, Uptown ($42-$68). uptowntheater.com.
▪ The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band with Nat Myers, 7:30 p.m. April 17, Knuckleheads ($22.50). knuckleheadskc.com.
▪ Godsmack with Bastian da Cruz, 8 p.m. April 17, Midland ($49.50-$129.50). midlandkc.com.
▪ Sierra Ferrell, 8 p.m. April 17, The Truman ($30-$60). thetrumankc.com.
Recently announced
▪ Pete Davidson, May 26, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
▪ Randy Travis, June 8, Folly. follytheater.org
▪ Fuerza Regida, June 16, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com
▪ Robert Cray Band, July 5, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
▪ Walker Hayes, July 20, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com
▪ Glass Animals with Eyedress and Blondshell, Aug. 31, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com
▪ Foreigner with Loverboy, Oct. 5, Azura Amphitheater. azuraamp.com
▪ $uicideboy$ with Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper and more, Oct. 5, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com
▪ Little Big Town with Sugarland and The Castellows, Nov. 14, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com
▪ Crowder with Cain and Louie Giglio, Nov. 24, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com