This week in Kansas City: Fringe Fest, Great Car Show, Shania Twain at T-Mobile Center

The 19th annual Kansas City Fringe Festival will kick off this weekend at 13 venues throughout the area.

The region’s largest celebration of arts and culture will feature 54 stage productions with nearly 300 performances as well as six films and 35 visual artists. Running July 14-30, it will include 16 touring shows from around the country and the world.

A Fringe Button ($5) allows the purchase of tickets ($12) to any Fringe show as well as admittance to Fringe After Parties and other free events. More information at kcfringe.org.

More entertainment

▪ The Lego Play Stadium Experience for girls and their families will stop at the Overland Park Convention Center, 1-6 p.m. July 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 15-16 (free; registration required). exploretock.com/lego-kansas-city.

▪ J. Kent Barnhart will perform the one-man show “How Did I End up Here?” at Quality Hill Playhouse, opens 7:30 p.m. July 14; runs through July 23 ($45-$48). qualityhillplayhouse.com.

▪ Theatre in the Park will present “White Christmas,” based on the popular Bing Crosby-Danny Kaye movie of 1954, 8:30 p.m. July 14-16 and 19-22 ($6-$10). theatreinthepark.org.

▪ Collect-A-Con, a trading card, anime and pop-culture convention, will feature celebrities such as the Ying Yang Twins at Bartle Hall, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 16 ($25-$45). collectaconusa.com/kc.

▪ The Great Car Show will bring hundreds of vehicles to the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 16 ($2-$5). thegreatcarshow.com.

▪ The Kansas City People’s Choice Awards at the Midland will honor community leaders and influencers in more than 70 categories, from best author to best boutique to best male and female vocalists, 2 p.m. July 16 ($45-$85). kcpcawards.com.

▪ Theatre for Young America will present “Revenge of the Space Pandas” at the City Stage Theatre in Union Station, opens 10 a.m. July 18; runs through July 29 ($12). unionstation.org.

Curt Smith, left and Roland Orzabal of the band Tears for Fears will play July 14 at Starlight Theatre.

Music

▪ Breakaway Music Festival, 5 p.m. July 14-15, Azura Amphitheater ($79-$999). breakawayfestival.com.

▪ Tears for Fears with Cold War Kids, 7:30 p.m. July 14, Starlight ($29.50-$149.50). kcstarlight.com.

▪ The Mountain Goats, 8 p.m. July 14, Liberty Hall ($35). libertyhall.net.

▪ NewEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble, “Musical Spectrum of Color,” 1:30 p.m. July 15, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art (free). kemperart.org.

▪ Dave Koz with Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius, 7:30 p.m. July 15, Kauffman Center ($57-$117). kauffmancenter.org.

▪ Making Movies with Stranded in the City, 7:30 p.m. July 15, Knuckleheads ($27.50). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Summerfest Chamber Music Concert Series, “Atmospheres,” 7:30 p.m. July 15, White Recital Hall, and 3 p.m. July 16, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church ($10-$28). summerfestkc.org.

▪ Kim Richey, BettySoo and Bonnie Whitmore, 8 p.m. July 15, Knuckleheads ($35). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Killer Queen, 8 p.m. July 16, Uptown ($39-$79). uptowntheater.com.

▪ Foreigner with Loverboy, 7 p.m. July 18, Starlight ($109.50-$149.50). kcstarlight.com.

▪ Rory Scovel, 7 p.m. July 19, RecordBar ($36.81). therecordbar.com.

▪ Helen Gillet, 7:30 p.m. July 19, Charlotte Street Stern Theater (free). charlottestreet.org.

▪ Country music legend Shania Twain will appear with Mickey Guyton at the T-Mobile Center, 7:30 p.m. July 19, ($166.95-$444). t-mobilecenter.com.

▪ The Smile, 8 p.m. July 19, Midland ($59.75-$99.75). midlandkc.com.

Country star Shania Twain, touring for the first time in nearly five years, will perform July 19 at the T-Mobile Center.

Festivals

▪ Summer Fest, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 15, Zona Rosa (free). zonarosa.com.

▪ Smithville Whiskey Walk, 3-7 p.m. July 15, Smithville Main Street District ($35). smithvillemainstreetdistrict.com.

▪ Strang Hall Beer Fest, 3 p.m. July 15, Strang Hall ($50). eventbrite.com.

▪ Platte County Fair, 4 p.m. July 19-20, 8:30 a.m. July 21-22, Platte City ($15). plattecountyfair.com.