This Week in Fresnoland: crunching the eviction data

This week in Fresnoland, Cassandra and Danielle wrote about Maravillosa — a 142-unit apartment complex for adults 55 and older — developed by Kashian Enterprises, which was pressing for a refund of about a half-million dollars in fees from the City of Fresno. Cassandra also reported on the 600 market-rate, single-family homes that are slated to be built in west Fresno after the City Council approved a development agreement between the city and developers Fagundes Bros. Dairy. Danielle also wrote that over 50 valley water agencies are rejecting state assistance to forgive water debt.

Hi there, it’s Cassandra, Fresnoland’s housing reporter, here with an update and an ask.

The California eviction moratorium spanned 18 months from March 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, but not all evictions came to a halt when COVID-19 hit.

After months of filing public record requests, sorting through hundreds of pages of data, looking at court filings and writing articles about eviction protections, Fresnoland is reporting on the evictions that did take place during the moratorium period.

The statewide eviction moratorium only banned evictions for nonpayment of rent for those who were financially impacted by COVID-19. And while emergency rental assistance programs are still in place across the state, most eviction moratoriums have ended in the Central San Joaquin Valley, excluding the city of Fresno.

Since mid-March 2020, more than 1,700 residential and commercial lockouts took place in the Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties — with more than 1,000 of those cases taking place in Fresno County, according to data obtained from Sheriff’s Offices around the Valley through public records requests.

While the number of lockouts that were reported during the eviction moratorium were significant, it is only a small fraction of the evictions reported in a typical year, according to a Faith in the Valley report on evictions in Fresno County.

According to the study, there were more than 3,500 eviction filings in Fresno County in 2016.

Now, I’m looking at: How did the moratorium impact evictions? Where were evictions still taking place? How did people navigate being evicted during the pandemic? And what are the lasting impacts of the pandemic on the rental landscape?

And while data is an important part of the story, numbers cannot express the human impact that an eviction can have. If you were evicted during the pandemic and feel comfortable sharing your story, please reach out to me by texting 559-441-6004 or emailing me at cgaribay@fresnobee.com.

RECENTLY IN PUBLIC MEETINGS

At the Madera City Council meeting on Nov. 17, Documenter Josef Sibala reported that the department of public health is expanding its ability to provide monoclonal antibody treatment, accessible to anyone regardless of insurance status. Additionally, the financial services manager, Anthony Forestiere, attributed the increase in sales tax revenue in the current fiscal year to online sales and the unemployment rate drop; the motion to approve item D-1, which determines the number and type of cannabis business permits that may be issued in the City, failed. Read here for more info.

At the Clovis Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 18, Documenter Heather Halsey Martinez reported that the Clovis Planning Commission approved the city’s second Dutch Bros drive-through and a future drive-through restaurant at 560 W. Shaw Ave. Also, several minutes into the meeting, the city attorney asked for a recess to discuss a procedural matter. He came back and explained that since Comm. Antuna was attending the meeting via Webex and her location had not been posted publicly, it could have been in violation of the Brown Act. He recommended that she not vote and she agreed. Read here for more info.

At the Fresno Planning Commission meeting on Dec. 1, Documenter Heather Halsey Martinez reported that the Commission moved forward a 73-lot single-family Granville Homes subdivision in the Parc West development located to the west of N. Grantland Ave. between Ashlan and W. Gettysburg Avenues. Also, an item regarding an appealed biomass cogeneration plant and wood pellet mill was referred back to staff because “the appellant group and applicant group are communicating.” Staff said they would give notice again if the item needs to come back on the agenda in the future. For the second time, a decision on a development agreement between the city of Fresno and Parc West Development, Inc. was continued to Dec. 15. The project pertains to approximately 160 acres located on the west side of Grantland Avenue between West Ashlan and West Gettysburg Avenues. Read here for more info.