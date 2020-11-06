The Week contest: Electric Harley

This week's question: Harley Davidson has unveiled its latest ride — an electrical bicycle, which should go on sale in 2021. If Hollywood were to make a movie about a couple of rebels who take to the open road on a pair of these roar-less e-bicycles, what title should it have?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Electric Harley" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 20 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

