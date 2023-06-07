Your week in chic: all the fashion news, moves, and collabs to have on your radar

(HEAT)

Angelia Jolie’s new brand links up with Chloé

Nowadays being an Oscar winning actress, director, UN ambassador and rosé producer is not, it seems, enough. It was only last month that Angelina Jolie announced she would be launching her own brand – creative collective Atelier Jolie. But she’s off to a flying start, having announced this week that the debut collaboration will be with Chloé. Co-designed by Jolie and Chloé’s creative director Gabriela Hearst, here’s a hint of what to expect: ‘An evening wear focus and a timeless aesthetic inspired by perennial pieces from Jolie’s own well-loved wardrobe. Parts of the collection showcase the work of artisans from a Fair Trade enterprise and spotlight female-led social enterprises, while multiple looks make use of deadstock and lower-impact materials.’

Ganni girls throw shade

Following a long list of successful collabs with Levi’s, Barbour and Priya Ahluwalia to name a few, beloved Danish brand Ganni are back with their latest collaboration. The Copenhagen-based luxury brand has teamed up with Amsterdam-based eyewear label Ace & Tate to bring us the latest in It-girl shades. Made from recycled materials, the collection features three styles all equally as vibrant and bug-eyed. Available now at ganni.com and aceandtate.com

Ganni x Ace & Tate (Ganni)

A Royal (Academy) night out

On Tuesday evening, London’s glitterati assembled to kick-off a summer of celebrations at the Royal Academy of Art’s 255th annual (and highly anticipated) exhibition preview party. Attendees included Givenchy-clad pop sensation Charli XCX, Stanley Tucci, Lila Moss, Munroe Bergdorf and Layton Williams, who sipped from champagne flutes whilst surrounded by modern art. This year’s Royal Academy Summer Exhibition was coordinated by British Painter David Remfry RA, who took inspiration for the theme of this year’s display - ‘Only Connect’ - from a quote in E.M Forster’s Howards End. If a gallery’s worth of art wasn’t enough entertainment, guests were also treated to a haunting, courtyard performance from British-American soul group, Gabriels . The Royal Academy’s 255th Summer Exhibition runs from 13th June-20th August 2023.

Munroe Bergdorf (Dave Benett)

The hottest drop

The word ‘surprise!’ might normally fill you with dread – but make an exception for HEAT’s mystery boxes (think lucky dips, but make it luxury). Now those clever HEAT peeps have something extra special up their sleeves with first-of-a-kind access to the Vetements archives. The (good) surprises in store? Pieces from the influential DHL collections (SS16, SS18) and those jumbo platform flame boots (SS20). See, sometimes second chances do exist. Available 14th June at HEAT.io , register now.

(HEAT)

A decade of Machine-A

Since opening its doors on Soho’s Brewer Street in 2013, Machine-A has proved itself as one of London’s most exciting boutiques thanks to founder Stavros Karelis’ eclectic curation of the capital’s emerging brands alongside directional international names. And, because sometimes bigger does mean better, what better way to celebrate a decade in the biz than with an expanded, refurbished store? Fashion disruptors, we’ll see you there. Machine-A, 13 Brewer Street

(MACHINE-A)

Zara Home and Vincent Van Duysen drop their second collection

One of the best collaborations on the high street right now doesn’t involve any clothes at all. Rather, it is the interiors link-up between Zara Home and esteemed Belgian architect and designer Vincent Van Duysen renowned for his minimal, luxuriously monastic work (see: client Kim Kardashian West’s pad). Welcoming the opportunity to democratise his work (warning: prices are not cheap, but they are reasonable for keep-forever pieces, and a steal for Van Duysen) without watering down his aesthetic or ethic, the second collection is all about the dining room. It was ‘inspired by convivial moments around a dining table, in the company of your loved ones,’ explains Van Duysen. The best excuse we’ve seen to throw a dinner party - never mind if your food is crap, at least your homewares won’t be.

Zara Home and Vincent Van Duysen drop their second collection (ZARA)

A dose of dopamine dressing via Zimmermann and MyTheresa