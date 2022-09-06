Do this week’s box office hits look familiar? Blame National Cinema Day

Steve Carrell voices Gru in Minions: The Rise of Gru - Illumination Entertainment

The past few days have provided a roller-coaster of news for UK cinema operators. Last Friday, data gatherer Comscore released box office numbers for the month of August at UK and Ireland cinemas, showing a slump in takings. The lack of powerful new releases in August took its toll at the box office, with the monthly total a troubling 41 per cent down on the equivalent period of 2019 – which is the last year prior to the pandemic.

Then early this week came brighter news: the UK’s National Cinema Day, with tickets just £3 at the hundreds of participating cinemas, proved a success, delivering more than 1.46 million admissions that day. This beats the previous record for an event of this kind – which was 1.34million in 1997, when all tickets that day were just £1 at participating cinemas. (In 1998, National Cinema Day offered half-price tickets, and then the promotion was dropped altogether, before being revived this year.)

Saturday’s event brought a surge in admissions for family films and for blockbusters with proven audience affection. Minions: The Rise of Gru jumped from sixth place the previous weekend to top the latest UK and Ireland box office chart (see below), with an 84 per cent rise in takings. Rival animation DC League of Super-Pets saw box office rise 68 per cent from the previous weekend, and is in second place. Top Gun: Maverick rose from seventh to third place in the chart.

As for the chart’s “new” entries, audiences demonstrated more interest in proven successes than in actual new releases. An extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home (dubbed The More Fun Version) grossed £469,000, landing in fifth place. A couple of places below saw the arrival of the 40th-anniversary rerelease of Spielberg classic ET, with £439,000.

Meanwhile, Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba starrer Three Thousand Years of Longing, landing in 10th place, proved the top new entry from a film that genuinely qualifies as new. Other wide new releases The Forgiven (starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain) and Fall both landed outside the Top 10.

Story continues

Tom Cruise stars in Top Gun: Maverick - Paramount Pictures

Audiences had already had at least three months to go to see Top Gun: Maverick at the cinema, so its success on National Cinema Day suggests that there existed a sizeable chunk of film fans who wanted to see it, but needed a price incentive to do so. (Repeat business could also have been a factor.) Ditto the family films that saw their box office surge – a normal-priced family ticket with drinks and popcorn can add up to a hefty sum for increasingly cash-strapped families.

Trade body the UK Cinema Association suggests that the 1.46 million UK admissions on Saturday represents triple the typical amount for a Saturday in September – a time that is notable for relatively weak box office, with the summer blockbuster season over, and the bigger titles typically released in the fourth quarter of the year yet to arrive.

Based on our own number crunching, combining data provided on both admissions and box office, we believe an average Saturday in 2019 yielded around 830,000 admissions. In other words, a Saturday in 2022, at a time notably weak for new releases, generated about 75 per cent more traffic than a typical pre-pandemic Saturday, thanks to the price promotion.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don’t Worry Darling - AP

Was National Cinema Day on Saturday an admissions record for the modern era? We don’t think so. The record single-day box office for a film at UK and Ireland cinemas is the £12.2m generated by Avengers: Endgame on its first Saturday of play in April 2019. In 2019, the average cinema ticket price was £7.11, so the film could have generated about 1.7 million admissions on that day – and there were other films on release that would boost the number for the whole market.

If we widen our view to include the classic era of cinemagoing, UK cinema admissions peaked at 1.635billion in 1946 – an average of 4.5million tickets sold per day. This was at a time when television was in its infancy, and the cinema was a cheap, universal and frequent entertainment option.

At the end of July this year, UK and Ireland box office was running at 80 per cent of the level of pre-pandemic 2019. Thanks to the disappointing August numbers, we have now slipped to below 78 per cent of the equivalent eight-month period in 2019. Salvation does not look to be immediately at hand: the September release calendar includes comedy horror Bodies Bodies Bodies (out this Friday), Julia Roberts and George Clooney in romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise (September 16), and Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling (September 23) – but none of those are likely to perform at the level of a Top Gun: Maverick or a Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The heavily indebted Cineworld Group recently cited the thin autumn release calendar as one more challenge the cinema operator faces. For the nation’s plucky cinema operators, who have navigated exceptional hazards since the Covid pandemic struck, the bigger titles coming down the pike this year – including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water – can’t arrive soon enough.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise - Universal Pictures

UK and Ireland box office

Top 10 Films September 2-4

1. Minions: The Rise of Gru £1.06m from 634 sites. Total: £44.2m (10 weeks)

2. DC League of Super-Pets £1.01m from 637 sites. Total: £14.0m (six weeks)

3. Top Gun: Maverick £600,000 from 570 sites. Total: £81.6m (14 weeks)

4. Bullet Train £554,000 from 487 sites. Total: £9.24m (five weeks)

5. Spider-Man: No Way Home £469,000 from 567 sites. Total: £96.9m (38 weeks)

6. Nope £456,000 from 491 sites. Total: £6.95m (four weeks)

7. ET (40th Anniversary) £439,000 from 529 sites (new)

8. Elvis £388,000 from 520 sites. Total: £26.6m (11 weeks)

9. Beast £381,000 from 592 sites. Total: £1.47m (two weeks)

10. Three Thousand Years of Longing £307,000 from 546 sites (new)

Thanks to Comscore; @cSMoviesUK