This week in ‘Black in Sac’: community events, MLK parades, NFL watch parties and nightlife

There’s much to do in Sacramento this weekend from community events, MLK caravans, and NFL playoffs watch parties. If you’re looking for plans this weekend, ‘Black in Sac’ is your weekly guide to enjoying the culture of the city.

This guide looks to highlight the happenings that are influenced, created, or owned by Sacramento’s Black creatives, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. Through the submissions of our Google Form and posts on social media, we continually put this list out every week. All submissions are appreciated.

The list consists of events that are happening this weekend and includes other events throughout the following week.

Neighbor Program Events

Neighbor Program (NP) is an organization committed to serving the people and loving their neighbor. They have a list of upcoming events that are open to the public and the community they serve.

Community Learning, is a book study that aims to increase understanding in Pan-Afrikanism, the ideology of the Neighbor Program. The event is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. They have two ways to tune in, virtually and in-person, located at Foreign Native, 3540 3rd Avenue.

For more information, including registration, visit tinyurl.com/assatastudy.

NP is holding its Liberation School kickoff with a distribution of free groceries, toys, and books on Friday at Del Paso Union Baptist, 1335 Los Robles Boulevard. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Online attendance is also available through registration at www.tinyurl.com/liberationschool22. Another kickoff will be held on Monday, Jan. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Foreign Native, 3540 3rd Avenue.

Tiger

Tiger, located at 722 K Street, combines good company and positive vibes to nightlife in Sacramento.

It’s the night for the girls, starting with “Purr” Thursdays featuring DJ sets by DJ Eddy, DJ Genetixx and DJ Jay from 10 p.m to 2 a.m. They will be mixing sounds featuring their theme night, “Meg the Stallion vs. Saweetie”.

Tiger hosts “Love” Fridays for the R&B music lovers. It will also include live music that features live music from Hayez, the band, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and then DJ Priince Harry and Patrick Coe will be mixing sounds in different sets throughout the night from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Story continues

Saturday nights are HOF Night featuring music from Hayez, with DJ sets from DJ Robbie and DJ Eddy.

There will be a cover charge after 11 p.m. VIP reservations are available. For more information, contact management at Tiger.

My Urban Society Presents: R&B Lovers

Every Friday night at The Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe and Bar, located at 1015 9th Street, is R&B Lovers: Infusion Nights. Come dressed in your all-white and enjoy your favorite R&B hits and a splash of hip-hop, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This is a free event til 11 p.m. for those on the guestlist. To RSVP for the guestlist, register on Eventbrite. There will be food and drink specials available all night.

Eighty-Eleven Bar and Grill

Eighty-Eleven Bar and Grill is located at 8011 Florin Road.

This week they are looking to kick off Capricorn season, on Friday and Saturday, hosting a takeover from 8 p.m to 2 a.m.

On Sunday, they will host “Sac-Town Sunday Tingz” by Dope Trap Art (DTA) as they host a pop-up “Trap N’ Paint” event at Eighty-Eleven Bar and Grill. DTA provides the music and paint, and the people create the good vibes, energy, humor and fun. Tickets are available for $40, here.

The event will be catered by Mia’s Kitchen.

African Marketplace

The African Marketplace is an exposé of Black-owned products, provided by Black-owned businesses and vendors. The event occurs on every first and third Saturday of the month, from noon to 6 p.m.

Join them this Saturday at 2251 Florin Road.

Vendors showcase their products, which range from books, jewelry, food, catering services, a farmer’s market, apparel, hair and oral care, and much more.

This expo is composed of over 30 different vendors in each pop-up.

NFL Watch Parties

You’ve been seeing a sea of red lately, or maybe more people wearing black and silver than usual. It’s safe to say that the region’s favorite football teams are the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams are competing in the playoffs this weekend, something this region hasn’t seen since Jan. 2003.

Gather the friends and family and go cheer for your squad.

For the Raiders, it’s the first playoff appearance since 2016. They play the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on NBC-affiliate KCRA 3.

The 49ers have a classic football rivalry on Sunday as they face the Dallas Cowboys at 1:30 p.m. on CBS 13. Blue Cue Bar and Billiards will host a Wild Card Game Day Party, located at 1004 28th Street.

There is no cover charge.

District 8 Community Mural Day

Community Mural Day is happening Jan. 17, from noon to 4 p.m., at Another Look Beauty and Barber, located at 6666 Valley Hi Drive.

Residents are encouraged to enjoy the fun activities that will be provided, as they get an opportunity to connect with members within their community.

They will have the chance to engage with local businesses and community organizations and become acquainted with one another.

The event will host a pop-up from different nonprofit organizations and other businesses. There will be free food and music with art to enjoy. Mixed Barber Studio will also provide free haircuts.

Register here, or on Eventbrite.

Reclaim MLK Car Caravan and Parade

The Greater Sacramento NAACP & Black Lives Matter will be celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Day, by having a caravan and parade from 8 a.m. to noon.

On Jan. 17, they will begin decorating cars, floats, specialty cars, and motorcycles at Grant Union High School, 1400 Grand Avenue, at 8 a.m.

There will be pickup stops at Sacramento City College, Oak Park Community Center, and ending at Sacramento State University, where Dr. King had his last visit in Sacramento before his death.

2nd Annual South Sacramento MLK Freedom Caravan

A two-hour caravan throughout south Sacramento is taking place from 10 a.m. to noon, on Monday, Jan. 17.

The meetup will be at 7000 Franklin Boulevard, suite 1020. After the caravan there will be a wellness fair at that location.

The event is sponsored by local organizations including I AM Sac Foundation, Queen Sheba, Tecoy Porter, the office of Councilwoman Mai Vang, National Action Network, Wicked Wheels and Rose Family Creative Empowerment Center.

Virtual MLK program

MLK365 will be hosting their annual “March For The Dream” event online as a virtual program on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They will honor and recognize some of the local leaders and community champions with their virtual program. They will host hours of art, community, and conversation about unity and inclusiveness.

Registration is free and available here, or on www.mlk365.org/register.

Naija Boy Ro Sham Beaux

The Naija Boy Taco Tuesday is a weekly event at Ro Sham Beaux, located at 2413 J Street.

Rasheed Amedu is bringing West African flavor to Mexican cuisine every Tuesday. Amedu invites the city to dine and enjoy Naija vibes and natty wine from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Streets Pub Karaoke

Streets Pub is a Black-owned bar located at 1804 J Street. Every Wednesday, starting at 9 p.m. they have karaoke with Spectra.

Bring your friends, the good times, and enjoy a night of singing your favorite tunes, including classics.