This week in ‘Black in Sac’: community events, MLK parades, NFL watch parties and nightlife

Marcus D. Smith
·7 min read

There’s much to do in Sacramento this weekend from community events, MLK caravans, and NFL playoffs watch parties. If you’re looking for plans this weekend, ‘Black in Sac’ is your weekly guide to enjoying the culture of the city.

This guide looks to highlight the happenings that are influenced, created, or owned by Sacramento’s Black creatives, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. Through the submissions of our Google Form and posts on social media, we continually put this list out every week. All submissions are appreciated.

The list consists of events that are happening this weekend and includes other events throughout the following week.

Neighbor Program Events

Neighbor Program (NP) is an organization committed to serving the people and loving their neighbor. They have a list of upcoming events that are open to the public and the community they serve.

Community Learning, is a book study that aims to increase understanding in Pan-Afrikanism, the ideology of the Neighbor Program. The event is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. They have two ways to tune in, virtually and in-person, located at Foreign Native, 3540 3rd Avenue.

For more information, including registration, visit tinyurl.com/assatastudy.

NP is holding its Liberation School kickoff with a distribution of free groceries, toys, and books on Friday at Del Paso Union Baptist, 1335 Los Robles Boulevard. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Online attendance is also available through registration at www.tinyurl.com/liberationschool22. Another kickoff will be held on Monday, Jan. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Foreign Native, 3540 3rd Avenue.

Tiger

Tiger, located at 722 K Street, combines good company and positive vibes to nightlife in Sacramento.

It’s the night for the girls, starting with “Purr” Thursdays featuring DJ sets by DJ Eddy, DJ Genetixx and DJ Jay from 10 p.m to 2 a.m. They will be mixing sounds featuring their theme night, “Meg the Stallion vs. Saweetie”.

Tiger hosts “Love” Fridays for the R&B music lovers. It will also include live music that features live music from Hayez, the band, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and then DJ Priince Harry and Patrick Coe will be mixing sounds in different sets throughout the night from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday nights are HOF Night featuring music from Hayez, with DJ sets from DJ Robbie and DJ Eddy.

There will be a cover charge after 11 p.m. VIP reservations are available. For more information, contact management at Tiger.

My Urban Society Presents: R&B Lovers

Every Friday night at The Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe and Bar, located at 1015 9th Street, is R&B Lovers: Infusion Nights. Come dressed in your all-white and enjoy your favorite R&B hits and a splash of hip-hop, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This is a free event til 11 p.m. for those on the guestlist. To RSVP for the guestlist, register on Eventbrite. There will be food and drink specials available all night.

Eighty-Eleven Bar and Grill

Eighty-Eleven Bar and Grill is located at 8011 Florin Road.

This week they are looking to kick off Capricorn season, on Friday and Saturday, hosting a takeover from 8 p.m to 2 a.m.

On Sunday, they will host “Sac-Town Sunday Tingz” by Dope Trap Art (DTA) as they host a pop-up “Trap N’ Paint” event at Eighty-Eleven Bar and Grill. DTA provides the music and paint, and the people create the good vibes, energy, humor and fun. Tickets are available for $40, here.

The event will be catered by Mia’s Kitchen.

African Marketplace

The African Marketplace is an exposé of Black-owned products, provided by Black-owned businesses and vendors. The event occurs on every first and third Saturday of the month, from noon to 6 p.m.

Join them this Saturday at 2251 Florin Road.

Vendors showcase their products, which range from books, jewelry, food, catering services, a farmer’s market, apparel, hair and oral care, and much more.

This expo is composed of over 30 different vendors in each pop-up.

NFL Watch Parties

You’ve been seeing a sea of red lately, or maybe more people wearing black and silver than usual. It’s safe to say that the region’s favorite football teams are the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams are competing in the playoffs this weekend, something this region hasn’t seen since Jan. 2003.

Gather the friends and family and go cheer for your squad.

For the Raiders, it’s the first playoff appearance since 2016. They play the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on NBC-affiliate KCRA 3.

The 49ers have a classic football rivalry on Sunday as they face the Dallas Cowboys at 1:30 p.m. on CBS 13. Blue Cue Bar and Billiards will host a Wild Card Game Day Party, located at 1004 28th Street.

There is no cover charge.

District 8 Community Mural Day

Community Mural Day is happening Jan. 17, from noon to 4 p.m., at Another Look Beauty and Barber, located at 6666 Valley Hi Drive.

Residents are encouraged to enjoy the fun activities that will be provided, as they get an opportunity to connect with members within their community.

They will have the chance to engage with local businesses and community organizations and become acquainted with one another.

The event will host a pop-up from different nonprofit organizations and other businesses. There will be free food and music with art to enjoy. Mixed Barber Studio will also provide free haircuts.

Register here, or on Eventbrite.

Reclaim MLK Car Caravan and Parade

The Greater Sacramento NAACP & Black Lives Matter will be celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Day, by having a caravan and parade from 8 a.m. to noon.

On Jan. 17, they will begin decorating cars, floats, specialty cars, and motorcycles at Grant Union High School, 1400 Grand Avenue, at 8 a.m.

There will be pickup stops at Sacramento City College, Oak Park Community Center, and ending at Sacramento State University, where Dr. King had his last visit in Sacramento before his death.

2nd Annual South Sacramento MLK Freedom Caravan

A two-hour caravan throughout south Sacramento is taking place from 10 a.m. to noon, on Monday, Jan. 17.

The meetup will be at 7000 Franklin Boulevard, suite 1020. After the caravan there will be a wellness fair at that location.

The event is sponsored by local organizations including I AM Sac Foundation, Queen Sheba, Tecoy Porter, the office of Councilwoman Mai Vang, National Action Network, Wicked Wheels and Rose Family Creative Empowerment Center.

Virtual MLK program

MLK365 will be hosting their annual “March For The Dream” event online as a virtual program on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They will honor and recognize some of the local leaders and community champions with their virtual program. They will host hours of art, community, and conversation about unity and inclusiveness.

Registration is free and available here, or on www.mlk365.org/register.

Naija Boy Ro Sham Beaux

The Naija Boy Taco Tuesday is a weekly event at Ro Sham Beaux, located at 2413 J Street.

Rasheed Amedu is bringing West African flavor to Mexican cuisine every Tuesday. Amedu invites the city to dine and enjoy Naija vibes and natty wine from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Streets Pub Karaoke

Streets Pub is a Black-owned bar located at 1804 J Street. Every Wednesday, starting at 9 p.m. they have karaoke with Spectra.

Bring your friends, the good times, and enjoy a night of singing your favorite tunes, including classics.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • NHL Notebook: Ottawa Senators ready to get back in the fray after 'frustrating' pause

    The Ottawa Senators are probably getting sick of each other. The good news? At least they're no longer sick. Having emerged from their second COVID-19 outbreak this season, the Senators will have played just once in 3 1/2 weeks because of coronavirus-related postponements when they visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday. "It's getting a little old," Ottawa winger Zach Sanford said of skate after repetitive skate with teammates following a recent practice. "You play the game to play games and compe

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • How Fred VanVleet is leading the Raptors through an underdog season

    VanVleet has quietly buoyed the Raptors throughout a season that has been defined by injuries, absences, and scheduled losses.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Uncertain futures add to sense of urgency for Rodgers, Adams

    Until this season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers often referred to Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson as his greatest teammate ever. Now that title apparently belongs to Davante Adams, the wide receiver who has caught hundreds of passes from Rodgers over the past eight seasons. After a Christmas Day victory over the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers called Adams the “most dominant player I’ve played with.” “When you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mind blowing,” Rodger

  • Former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins LA Kings as senior advisor

    LOS ANGELES — Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday. "Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Rob Blake, the Kings general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.” Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28. The Canadiens were a woeful 6-15-2 at the time.

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near