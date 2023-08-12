Two bike rallies make stops in Gananoque

It was a week of bike rallies in Gananoque.

First it was the Friends for Life Bike Rally, a fundraiser supporting people living with HIV/AIDS in Toronto, Kingston and Montreal, that made its way to the waterfront community earlier this week, greeted by mayors John Beddows (Gananoque) and Corinna Smith-Gatcke (Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands).

Then on Friday morning, the Great Waterfront Trail Adventure Bike Rally celebrated its 15th anniversary this year and made a stop in Gananoque before heading out onto the Thousand Islands Parkway.

Town Crier and TLTI Councillor Brian Mabee, Beddows and Smith-Gatcke welcomed everyone to the town and township.

Back to school donation drive

Gananoque councillor and local school teacher Patrick Kirkby has planned a donation drive for kids in the community heading back to school.

If you have anything you would like to donate, stop by the Lou Jeffries, Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre parking lot on Aug. 27 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Items being accepted include school supplies, like markers, pencils, pens, paper, binders, etc.

