The week in audio: Welcome to Your Fantasy; Sideways; The Bias Diagnosis – review

It’s rare that an investigative series makes me do a real-life LOL, but I really couldn’t help myself with Welcome to Your Fantasy. A new series from Pineapple Street Studios and Gimlet, this brilliantly engaging podcast moves the familiar true-crime genre into a new area: male stripping. Specifically, the Chippendales.

The Chippendales were oiled and bouffanted 1980s beefcakes who removed their outfits to reveal shiny pants, bow ties, collars and cuffs, thus entertaining roomfuls of screeching women. In my head, they were not much more than a joke. Actually, they formed part of an unbelievably successful business, which moved from a basic strip show in late-70s LA to a slickly choreographed New York theatre event that toured American cities. Members of the Chippendales appeared on daytime TV shows with people arguing earnestly about whether they empowered or degraded women. They put out a fitness video with a breathily soft porn-style voiceover (it was this that made me laugh).

Even if the Chippendales make you feel a bit icky – they do me – you can’t fail to be swept along by this story, and historian Natalia Petrzela’s commentary. Petrzela is a great listen, her humour and interviewing skills really giving the podcast some zip. And the characters are just great. There’s Candice, the investment banker who checks out the women’s loos to see which Chip gets the best reaction, and regrets the demise of big 80s hair; there’s Scott, one of the dancers in New York, who enjoyed the highs but found the lows very difficult (he also hated having to kiss more than 100 women a night for tips).

Your viewpoint depends on where you’re standing

Amazingly, there is a dark side to this story. Though we hear old interviews, we don’t meet Somen “Steve” Banerjee in person, the man who first put a Chippendale on stage. Nor do we meet Nick de Noia, his business partner and the choreographer who took the show to another level. Because, almost unbelievably, this silly Chippendales tale is going to build up to murder … Honestly, treat yourselves to this true-crime, high-camp show. It’s great.

Sideways is a new Radio 4 series presented by Matthew Syed, a clever and engaging man. He is both an asset and a flaw in a show that attempts to look at the world from a “sideways” perspective. The first episode begins by posing a question: why on earth would a woman in a hostage situation start siding with her captor? To which the answer, if you’re a woman, is “Well, duh … ” There can be few women out there who haven’t had to talk their way out of a dangerous situation involving an angry man. If you sympathise with him, you’re more likely to escape uninjured. You do whatever you can to survive.

The programme goes on to discuss Stockholm syndrome, and there are some interesting interviews along the way. (Though also some gaps: we’re given a scenario in which police decide to pump gas into a vault that contains both captor and hostages, but it’s not explained how anyone survives.) Syed’s conclusion, meanwhile – that the system ignored how a rational woman might try to survive – is so obvious as to be almost laughable.

Episode two recounts the case of Sally Clark, convicted in 1999 of murdering her two baby sons, following the expert testimony of paediatrician Sir Roy Meadow. Meadow has now been discredited and Clark cleared, though she died in 2007 of alcohol poisoning. Syed “reveals” that a cliched idea of the wicked mother influenced Meadow’s thinking, and that once more the system was stacked against a woman’s truth. It’s that “well, duh” moment again. (There’s also a slightly odd juxtaposition of Randonauting with this case, to illustrate statistics and coincidence, which doesn’t quite work.)

Last week’s third instalment, The West and the Rest, was more satisfying, offering an interesting theory that links Christianity and contemporary psychological assumptions. But still, I have questions about the position from which Syed takes these “sideways” looks. All three episodes reveal him to be taken aback that the long-established educated, white, male, western approach to life might not always be correct. Those who don’t fit into that system don’t find such views are sideways at all. Your viewpoint depends on where you’re standing.

Which brings me to The Bias Diagnosis, in which student doctor Ivan Beckley examines how the health service (in the US and UK) treats people of colour. “There’s a huge obstacle when it comes to equal access to healthcare” he says, “and really you’d only know about it if it directly affects you. Most of the time it’s left unspoken.” The obstacle is race. This podcast is a slow listen, with atmospheric soundscaping. It takes its time to make its case, looking at medical training, pain perception, mental health, birth and environment, but it does so devastatingly. Not a sideways look, then. A light shone on to the mainstream.

Three cockle-warming listens for Valentine’s Day

Our Love

Magic Radio

Magic Radio can be dismissed as the country’s most vanilla listen, but it’s done an admirable thing with Our Love. This week-long series of two-minute interviews with interracial and cross-cultural couples (all straight, let’s not get too excited) culminates today in a two-hour show with Katie Piper and her husband, Richie Sutton. The interviewees are Magic listeners and celebrities, and the stories are real and sweet. Goggleboxer Tom Malone Jr and his girlfriend, Bryony Briscoe, have been honest and revealing about racist online trolls. And I especially loved Trinidadian Maria and Chinese-Italian Fabrizio; and Jo and Toby. Toby’s a Romany Gypsy, and in marrying Jo, who is not Romany, he risked being banished from his family.

We Didn’t Start the Fire

Apple Podcasts

The excellent Katie Puckrik and Tom Fordyce (he’s a sports journo) work their way through the lyrics of Billy Joel’s hit We Didn’t Start the Fire, using them as a kickstarter for a funny, informative discussion. We’re on episode 3, which is Red China. (For those unfamiliar with the lyrics, the first two episodes covered Harry Truman and Doris Day. Red China is… a larger topic.) Though Puckrik and Fordyce are entertaining in themselves, they’re also wise enough to talk to experts on each subject, and the result is genuinely interesting and fun. Prof Yang-Wen Zheng is this week’s interviewee (she compares Trump to Mao, in how he mixed with people), and Puckrik, who’s done her research, interviews her expertly. Zheng tells an absolutely shocking family story. My new favourite show.

Afterlives: Harry and Anne

Radio 4/BBC Sounds

Afterlives is an occasional Radio 4 series that records conversations between two people who’ve suffered similar traumas. Last summer it brought us a memorable chat between Petra and Dawn, women who were brought up in the Children of God cult, Petra in various missions across the world, Dawn in South America. Last week, the show featured a conversation with two parents, Harry and Anne, who lost their sons to suicide. Harry was a headteacher, but soon gave up because he felt he was “a headteacher who was guiding parents about their children’s welfare… who hadn’t been able to keep his own son alive”. Anne, who lost her only child, said: “He was the one thing I thought I’d done right.” What brave people. Essential listening, if you really want to know about love.