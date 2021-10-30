The week in audio: Sweet Bobby; King Frank and the Knights of the Eco-quest; It Was All a Dream

Sweet Bobby

King Frank and the Knights of the Ecoquest

It Was All a Dream



Sweet Bobby, a new six-part podcast from Tortoise Media, is a gripping tale of complex online catfishery. (There’s a sentence I wouldn’t have written a decade ago.) It’s about Kirat Assi, a sweet-natured, outgoing young British woman. She is Sikh, with a large family and friends network, full of cousins who know aunties who know uni friends. Via Facebook, she becomes an online chum of Bobby, a cardiologist who lives in Brighton. His brother used to date her second cousin.

I’m not going to give you any major spoilers, but the Bobby that Kirat is talking to, the Bobby who gradually, over months and years, seduces her into a toxic relationship, even though he’s ill and lives in New York… that Bobby is a catfish, someone using a false online identity. The real Bobby does exist though. Alexi Mostrous, our host, tracks him down and talks to him in episode three. Before that, we hear from Kirat, who has thousands of messages and voice notes. She shows Mostrous that the fake Bobby was chatting online with her parents, that he seemed to have friends who chatted to her too. There’s even a baby who in photos appeared to be wearing clothes that Kirat had sent as a present.

It is mad, this show, and I found myself shouting at the air on occasion, frustrated that Kirat didn’t just cut all ties with this online idiot. But then I’m an impatient, suspicious person. Kirat is, according to her friends, someone who always helps another person in need. Mostrous, who is excellent, talks to Dr Jane Monckton Smith, expert on coercive control. Monckton Smith defines Fake Bobby’s approach as “high-risk”. Despite my frustration, Sweet Bobby is a show I will definitely follow until the end. Fake Bobby has pulled me in too…

Catfishing is a contemporary ill – as is, sadly, the eco disaster that we’re living through. A naturally depressing topic. But Fun Kids, the digital radio station for younger children, knows how to give a chunky meal of facts without a side plate loaded with despair. And to coincide with Cop26, it has brought together various resources under Fun Kids Climate Heroes. There’s information on the rainforest, the greenhouse effect and Greta Thunberg, plus a great school pack for teachers. There’s also a funny podcast: King Frank and the Knights of the Ecoquest. This is a 15-part “eco-epic-comedy-radio-drama-poem” by Martin Kiszko, narrated by Toyah Willcox, with Andrew Dunn as King Frank. Frank sends three of his knights on a quest to solve his kingdom’s eco problems (it’s drowning in litter and its plumbing is all over the shop). This is a jolly show, ideal for primary school children.

Story continues

More modern problems. TalkSport has a new three-part series about football academies, It Was All a Dream. Made by the same production company that gave us the excellent Coming in from the Cold, on the history of black footballers in the UK, IWAAD is hosted by Troy Townsend. Townsend is a leader of anti-racism campaign Kick It Out, father of the Everton player Andros Townsend, and someone who played for academies when he was young: “When I was released, as a teenager, my whole world shattered,” he says. He talks to various pros and ex-pros (Jamie Carragher, Les Ferdinand, Ben White, Anita Asante, Trevor Sinclair), plus coaches and parents. Some are sympathetic, others have a harder attitude.

I have a few editing niggles: Townsend talks about “the 1%” who make it to be a pro (the first episode is even called “The 1%”), but in the programme this stat comes, confusingly, straight after another speaker telling us that only 0.012% of players make it. And on other occasions, the content is a bit disorganised, with questions posed but not answered. Still, this is an in-depth, interesting programme. The next episode covers the devastation of the young players who have built their whole lives around the hope of becoming a professional footballer and who are, as Townsend was, “let go”.

Troy Townsend, presenter of It Was All a Dream, a study of the football academy system. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

A few changes in radio land. It was Rory Cellan-Jones’s last week as the BBC’s technology correspondent. A sad loss: I will miss his excellent, good-humoured reporting. Craig Charles has started his afternoon show on 6 Music and it’s a bit “happy dad/wedding DJ” for me, but definitely a cheerful way to spend an afternoon. Over on Radio 5 live, Colin Murray was co-hosting the breakfast show with Rachel Burden for last week only, one of the stand-ins between the just-left Nicky Campbell (who’ll be getting a 9-11am extended phone-in show) and new boy Rick Edwards, both due to start on 8 November. Murray is always a hoot, and Burden seems to be enjoying his company. Edwards is less well known to listeners, but has his own warm charm, and it’s good to see a younger man paired with an experienced woman. I couldn’t have written that sentence a decade ago either. Back then, the only presenter combination allowed was older man with younger woman. Remember?