The week in audio: Manchester Arena Bomb: Stories of Hope; Jackie Weaver Has the Authority; Today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Miranda Sawyer
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Manchester Arena Bomb: Stories of Hope (BBC Radio Manchester) | BBC Sounds
Jackie Weaver Has the Authority | audioboom.com
Today (BBC Radio 4) | BBC Sounds

By far the most gripping audio I heard last week came from BBC Radio Manchester, which has made a podcast series about the bombing of the Ariana Grande concert in 2017: Manchester Arena Bomb – Stories of Hope. The opening episode brought two people together: Martin Hibbert, who was 10 metres away from the bomb when it exploded and was badly injured, along with his 14-year-old daughter, Eve; and Usman Ahmed, who was working at the arena as a steward. After the explosion, Ahmed made the decision not to run away but to go back into the arena, to see if he could help anyone. He had to pass several dead bodies – “there was blood everywhere” – before he found a woman, Sharon, who was still alive, and stayed with her and talked to her.

Both Hibbert and Ahmed were articulate, but their moods were very different. Hibbert sounded almost pragmatic as he told his story: “I told the paramedics to take Eve first; I’d made my peace with dying, I just kept my eyes on her, it was the last thing I had to do.” Poor Ahmed was clearly less calm, and a little way into the interview – sensitively handled by presenter Katie Thistleton – had to leave the room because he was so upset. He was only 18 at the time of the attack.

Their lives have been torn apart. Hibbert has done well, though he has his moments: “My superhero cape has been ripped. I told Eve she’d always be safe with me, that nothing would happen… and it has.” His daughter, whom doctors thought would lose her sight, hearing, ability to talk and walk, is almost fully recovered and back at school. Hibbert himself is in a wheelchair, having lost the use of his legs. Before the bombing, he said, he used to worry about his purpose in life. That’s all gone now. “Everything just makes sense,” he says. He is a trustee of the Spinal Injuries Association and is focused on raising funds for the charity, which has a lost a lot of money due to the pandemic.

Things are not going so well for Ahmed, who returned to the interview after some minutes. His mental health has suffered. “It’s like being locked in a concrete coffin. You’re in that coffin by yourself, your friends are outside and… I’m screaming for help, please, just help me get out.” He has wanted to be “taken away from this planet”; he feels he is failing because he’s not at university, and he’s found it hard to cope because he, like the bomber, is a Muslim. “In the toughest times, when I couldn’t find peace, my religion came into my mind and said… just hang on a bit longer. That’s what has kept me alive.” Ahmed broke down again on a couple of occasions. Hibbert offered him help and solace, some hope. “I’ll get you into the survivors’ group. You can come round to mine, we’ll have a coffee. We’ll get you back to uni.” Ah, the power of human connection, in real life and over audio. There are three more episodes. Unmissable, I’d say.

Both Hibbert and Ahmed’s lives have been completely changed by someone else’s aggressive actions. Which brings us – sort of – to Jackie Weaver, she of the shouty Handforth council meeting and the steady hand on the Zoom tiller. Weaver is clearly enjoying her time in the spotlight and quite right too. She featured at the Brit awards and now has her own podcast, Jackie Weaver Has the Authority, where she puts questions taken from social media to her guests. The first two episodes featured Jeremy Vine and the Rev Kate Bottley, both skilled talkers. And Weaver wasn’t a bad host, though she missed a couple of chances to delve deeper, such as when Vine said he was immensely lazy and she changed the subject to cycling. She kept the jolliness levels high, but great interviewing is about listening, mostly.

Amol Rajan, right, makes his debut on the Today, opposite fellow presenter Justin Webb.
Amol Rajan, right, makes his debut on the Today, opposite fellow presenter Justin Webb. Photograph: PA

Amol Rajan started his new job on the Today programme on Monday. There wasn’t much fanfare, partly because Today is not the only show in town any more and partly because Rajan is so ubiquitous that you expect an announcement that he’s replaced Harry as the new Duke of Sussex. Anyway, he was more than up to the task, handling the (fairly easy) 8.10am interview with panache and care. From his Media Show hosting, we know Rajan enjoys combative interviews; I’m sure Today will provide that eventually.

Three new podcasts worth a like and subscribe

It Happened to Me
Cup & Nuzzle
Comedian Michael Spicer is the “room next door guy” to people such as our beloved PM, trying to manage their PR. This new, very funny podcast showcases his amazing ability to nail awful characters, such as Patrick, who, when his house caught fire, rescued his vinyl before his wife and child (he tries to win his wife back with a mixtape featuring favourite bands Dusty Sex Chest and Breathe on Me). Matt Tiller plays the long-suffering interviewer, and future episodes include Spicer as 80s magician the Amazing Dennis, and Sean, who joined a cult and accidentally killed the leader.

The Turning: The Sisters Who Left
iHeartRadio
A strange one, this: The Turning talks to women who were once nuns in Mother Teresa’s order Missionaries of Charity. It’s a long 10-part series, presented by the fry-voiced Erika Lantz in such standard investigative podcast style that initially you feel like the whole show might be a mickey-take. But it’s not, and it tells the complicated tales of the women who felt a calling to God, but found the severe practices of Missionaries of Charity too difficult. There are moments that remind you of Gilead, and a lot that recalls a cult. “One doesn’t always know where to draw the line between religion and cult,” says one escapee. “My story is the story of a woman who disappoints the most admired woman in the world.”

Conversations With Annalisa Barbieri
annalisabarbieri.com
Annalisa Barbieri has been the Guardian’s family agony aunt for more than 12 years. In this capacity she regularly consults experts, and for this new podcast she calls on them to help unpick common problems and offer practical advice. The first episode is about listening, and Barbieri talks to therapist Chris Mills. Mills says that, in some cases, when he tells a client that he’s there to listen, they feel uncomfortable with “undisturbed positive attention that is aimed entirely at them” because they feel undeserving or inadequate. Barbieri has a lovely voice, and asks all the right questions. Recommended.

Latest Stories

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Stastny scores OT winner, Jets win both games in Edmonton for series lead

    A Paul Stastny overtime winner and another stellar outing by Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg's net gave the Jets a two-game lead in their playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers.

  • Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for head shot on Justin Faulk

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended eight games for yet another dangerous hit in the playoffs.

  • Bruins score 3 PPG, beat Capitals for 3-1 series lead

    David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart early in the third period, and Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots to lead Boston to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.

  • Matt Duchene scores in 2OT, Predators beat Hurricanes 5-4

    Matt Duchene scored at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

  • Braves-Pirates game gets so out of hand that Ronald Acuña Jr. tries to hit left-handed

    No one tell Tony La Russa.

  • John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

    The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

  • Stephen A. Smith isn't a fan of Nav Bhatia's Hall of Fame induction

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is categorically against any fan being inducted into the Hall of Fame, including long-time Raptors supporter Nav Bhatia.

  • PGA Championship Day 2: Mickelson, Oosthuizen tied at the top at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka halfway through the PGA Championship.

  • What will Leafs' lines look like without Tavares?

    The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.

  • Jazz, Blazers among biggest playoff questions

    The postseason is almost here and a few teams have some critics to silence, or prove right.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Nikita Kucherov deserves benefit of the doubt

    While some NHL fans are questioning whether Tampa Bay bent the rules too far with Nikita Kucherov, the star forward's return has sparked the Lightning's playoff push.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NBA tells head coaches they can go without masks in games

    Just in time for the playoffs, the NBA told its head coaches Saturday they may work without masks during games if they have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Assistant coaches and players will still be required to wear masks in the bench area. Head coaches may choose to go without masks after pre-game introductions through halftime, then again after halftime until the game concludes. The memo, sent Saturday morning just a few hours before the postseason opener between Miami and Milwaukee and obtained by The Associated Press, also said that head coaches will have to wear masks during halftime, during warmups and shootaround before the start of the third quarter and postgame. If opposing coaches choose to meet briefly on the court after a game, masks are encouraged. Coaches have needed to wear masks throughout games all season, and some even got calls from the NBA with a reminder to be more committed to keeping the masks over their nose and mouth. But for the playoffs, the league said it was making the mask change “to facilitate in-game coaching duties, and in light of vaccination rates among NBA head coaches" along with recent updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Coaches will still need to participate in the NBA's testing regimens, the league said. Meanwhile, for the playoffs, the NBA is going to see its largest crowds of the season. Miami announced Saturday that, starting with Game 3 of its series against Milwaukee on Thursday, it has increased capacity to 17,000 fans — basically double what it was planning to have for the start of the playoffs. The Heat said the NBA, along with local government, approved increased seating capacity, and it would remain in place for the rest of the playoffs. The 17,000 fans represent roughly 85% of the building's capacity in Miami. The Boston Celtics said they are increasing attendance limits for Game 3 of their series against Brooklyn on Friday, and that for Game 4 on May 30 they will be at "near full capacity." New York planned on welcoming up to 15,000 fans for its playoff games at Madison Square Garden against Atlanta, with that series starting Sunday, and Utah is prepared to host 13,000 fans to start its series against Memphis, also beginning Sunday. “You don't realize how much you miss them. ... It's just great to see things sort of getting back to normal," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. More changes could be coming as the playoffs go along. The NBA hasn't ruled out the possibility of having buildings able to return to 100% capacity for the NBA Finals in July, and the league is planning to evaluate whether teams can increase their travel parties starting with the second round of the playoffs. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Klay Thompson eager to come back after watching Warriors get eliminated: 'I've never been hungrier'

    Klay Thompson believes his best ball is ahead of him.

  • NBA playoff predictions: One question for every first-round matchup

    The NBA playoffs are finally here, and as always, there are plenty of storylines to break down.