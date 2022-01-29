The week in audio: Feast Is Feast With Big Zuu; Remi Burgz; Going Home with Vick and Jordan and more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Miranda Sawyer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jermaine Jenas
    Jermaine Jenas
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Feast Is Feast With Big Zuu | Global

Remi Burgz (Radio 1Xtra) | BBC Sounds

Going Home With Vick and Jordan (Radio 1) | BBC Sounds

Wild Things: Siegfried and Roy | Apple TV+/At Will Media

If you, like me, are in search of some joy during the longest January ever recorded, may I recommend the new food podcast Feast Is Feast, from Big Zuu? Zuu, real name Zuhair Hassan, “aka Zig Buu, aka Fat Mo Salah” (he’s a Liverpool fan), is a grime artist and rapper with a cooking show on Dave, Big Eats, where he makes meals for comedians. Big Eats is also the name of a track Zuu made with his cousin AJ Tracey. On this “poddy”, he’s louder, warmer, sillier: “You say random things! It’s a poddy!” He’s a complete delight.

The show is, on the surface, similar to other well established foodie podcasts out there. Like Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, or Out to Lunch with the Observer’s own Jay Rayner, or Comfort Eating with Grace Dent, it uses food as a way into understanding a celebrity interviewee. But with each of these shows some eating is involved, whether a full meal or a comforting snack. Zuu’s approach is simpler. There’s no actual food here at all. He just chats with his interviewee about food-related stuff: what they ate as children, how they eat today, how they use meals in their job, what turns their stomach.

So far, he’s had two guests: musician Craig David and footballer turned pundit Jermaine Jenas. Both episodes are revelatory, not just in content, but in tone. Zuu brings the right vibes, married to the correct respect, and you can hear his guests relax. Their professional demeanour melts away, replaced by something more jokey, intimate and honest. You realise just how much they’ve been dialling down their full personalities for mainstream audiences.

Every time I hear another lower rank politician parsing the meaning of “party” or “work”, I switch to another station

David, in particular, is a brilliant listen. He clearly loves food – not cooking it, but eating it – and his pleasure is thoroughly infectious. He talks about selling (and eating) chocolate bars at school (“getting high on my own supply”), and describes how much he loved a particular chicken wrap made at an Ibizan hotel. Jenas is a surprise too, his Nottingham roots much more noticeable than on TV. Born to a Jamaican dad and a British mum, with all the culinary variety that implies, his ideal food is northern “stodge”: sausage, mash, gravy inside a big yorkshire pudding. But truly, this podcast should be heard simply for David describing the complicated way he eats Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough ice-cream.

I hope you noticed that I got through an entire section on food podcasts without using the words “ambush” and “cake”. In this, I am unlike Greg James, who, on Wednesday, asked his Radio 1 breakfast listeners to call in with their personal cake ambush scenarios. That’s where we are as a nation, politics-wise. I’ve been flipping between dials at breakfast, and every time I’ve gone back to the Today programme, I hear another lower rank politician minutely parsing the meaning of the words “party” or “work” or “rules”. And I switch to another station, again.

Anyway, after Zuu, I decided to extend my cheerful listening by tuning to 1Xtra in the afternoon, where new recruit Remi Burgz is into the second week of her afternoon show. Burgz is a born chatterer, with a mad laugh, and knows to ride the music when she occasionally searches for words. Her show will develop; for the moment, she’s nailing the good-time atmosphere. Over on Radio 1, in the Going Home slot, Vick Hope and Jordan North are another upbeat listen. Now six months into their slot, they easily spin silly chat into something listener-inclusive.

And, for us oldies, now that Radio 1 music can be anything and everything, the playlist can sound weirdly familiar. At one point Hope and North played a track (Ben Hemsley’s Love Peace and Harmony) that was so early-90s, I started having flashbacks. Straight after, they went into an impromptu riff about “-ation” words, inspired by the “higher and higher – temp-ta-tion” Heaven 17 sample in the Hemsley song. Later, some daftness about whether you should be able to video-call friends from the bath. Listeners responded to both, immediately. A nice way to forget about real life.

Siegfried and Roy and friend.
Siegfried and Roy and friend. Photograph: Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

I was hoping for more escapism with Wild Things, a podcast about the madly camp magic-with-white-tigers-in-Vegas act of Siegfried and Roy. Unfortunately, presenter Steven Leckart has elected to take S & R seriously, which rather kills the fun. Dry, diligent reporting is not what this story needs. It requires more surprise, more sugar. Where are those cake ambushers when you need them?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Local defender hopes 3rd time is the charm signing with Atletico Ottawa

    The old saying goes, "never two without three," and you have to believe Maxim Tissot is familiar with it by now. The Gatineau, Que., native will return to continue his pro career with Atletico Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), the team announced on Wednesday. Tissot, 30, played for the now-defunct Ottawa Fury FC of the United Soccer League in 2016 and 2020 before the club folded. "Yes, it's my third tour," he joked. "I'm very happy. There's a beautiful project shaping up with Atletico

  • MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

    Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall

  • Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets. Blueger left a trail of blood as he skated slowly from behind the Winnipeg net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed several minutes while crews cleaned up the ice. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals a

  • Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as controversial forward joins Oilers

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane knows signing with the Edmonton Oilers won't be a move universally loved by the team’s fans. Edmonton will be his fifth NHL city, and the Oilers the fourth franchise, for which the 30-year-old has played. There will be questions about his past — from suspensions due to violations of COVID protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. His contract was voided by the San Jose Sharks. The biggest headlines of his career, though, came from allegations of abuse

  • Émilie Castonguay becomes 1st female assistant GM in Canucks history

    The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Émilie Castonguay as assistant general manager. The 38-year-old Quebec native is only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history, and the first in Vancouver. "It is a big day ... an historic day," she said. "It goes to show that women have a place in sports and in hockey. I'm starting as assistant general manager and we'll see where that takes me." Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations and interim GM, said

  • Reimer, Sharks beat Capitals 4-1 to snap 2-game skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad's old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose's best penalty killer when Washington came up empty on four power plays. Noah Gregor scored his second goal of the season and Nicolas Meloche had the first of his NHL career to help get the Sharks’ four-game East Coast trip off

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank