The week in audio: Angela Rayner, Chris Bryant, Annie Mac and more radio sit-ins

Miranda Sawyer
·4 min read

James O’Brien: Angela Rayner, Matt Hancock, Chris Bryant Sit In (LBC)
Lauren Laverne: Annie Macmanus Sits In (BBC 6 Music) | BBC Sounds
Chris Hawkins: Deb Grant Sits In (BBC 6 Music) | BBC Sounds

It’s always tricky being an understudy. Stepping into a star’s regular role means necessarily disappointing an audience (“Who’s that, then?”); plus, the big stage isn’t the stand-in’s everyday habitat, which can’t be good for the nerves. Still, there are those who rise to the occasion. Yes, I’m thinking of Ed Miliband, covering for Jeremy Vine on Radio 2 in 2017. If you don’t recall this seminal radio moment, Miliband sang along to death metal, earnestly discussed toilet flushes and generally got on with whatever the producers chucked at him. He was brilliant.

Which brings me to LBC. The station has long looked to politicians to add spice, inviting variously sized beasts to do regular phone-ins. Call Clegg, Call Keir, Speak to Sadiq, Ask Boris … the list goes on. Giving politicians a full show hasn’t always proved successful – both Nigel Farage and Ken Livingstone had to be dropped – but the on-air interaction between politician and listeners is often revelatory. Some MPs seem authentically human; others, less so.

Rayner’s cheery mono-chatting was almost up to Vanessa Feltz’s peerless standards

Last week, in James O’Brien’s big-hitting 10am-1pm weekday slot, we were given a plethora of politicos (O’Brien is on holiday). Monday: Angela Rayner. Tuesday: Matt Hancock. Jeremy Hunt hosted on Thursday, Wes Streeting on Friday, both too late for my deadline. On Wednesday, we were promised Tom Tugendhat – but he pulled out, perhaps because call-in radio didn’t seem appealing after being dumped from the Conservative leadership race. Chris Bryant stepped into the breach. Labour 3 Tories 2, then.

First up: Rayner. Labour’s deputy leader proved an excellent choice, mostly because – like many of us Mancunian women – she knows how to rattle on. The best talk radio hosts can fill dead air for ages, nattering to an invisible audience about anything; personal, political and all in between. Although she occasionally searched for a word, Rayner’s cheery mono-chatting was almost up to Vanessa Feltz’s peerless standards. Plus she dealt very well with callers, even when they were hostile, such as the man who said he couldn’t forgive the Labour party for not supporting Brexit: “You went against what we voted for,” he said. Rayner listened hard, argued her point and the result was excellent radio.

Bryant was also on top form. He has the right upbeat cadence for broadcast and his opening piece, about the myriad ways that Britain isn’t functioning, hit home. He, too, was good with listeners – paying attention and responding honestly – and both he and Rayner will be on speed dial for LBC producers in the future.

What about Hancock? Hmm. One doesn’t like to be cruel, but when even LBC presenters are tweeting criticism, you’ve got to acknowledge that things aren’t going well (Iain Dale: “Anyone listening to the Matt Hancock on LBC? Otherwise known as the Party Political Broadcast on Behalf of Rishi Sunak”).

Hancock, who has the vim of a well-pummelled sofa cushion, only vaguely engaged with those who phoned in, often just giving a quick “Thanks” and moving on. He did offer the occasional “Yeah, great”, which sounded odd when the caller was slating the Tories’ record. One listener phoned in to suggest that profits from fuel companies could be used to help sort out the climate crisis. “Yeah,” said Hancock, “great”, before wondering: “With these energy specialists, how can we make sure that they play their part?” How, indeed, actual ex-cabinet minister of the actual government?

Speaking of new voices, which we kind of are, Radio 1 has been busily refreshing its presenter roster through the unconventional idea of trying out new talent, rather than just approaching celebrities/pop stars and training them up. Its regular “new presenter” weeks and early breakfast tryouts have brought the station several new hosts, including those of the upcoming weekday afternoon show, Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth, both due to start in September when Scott Mills moves to Radio 2. This, as well as Nat O’Leary, who’ll host 11am-1pm on Sundays from the autumn. Heavyweight talents such as Mills, Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac may have left, but Radio 1 has evolved into a new era, simply by casting its talent-search wide and giving young presenters time to develop.

Speaking of the brilliant Annie Macmanus, she was in for 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne from Tuesday to Friday last week, with Deb Grant taking over Chris Hawkins’s early breakfast show. Two lovely Dublin women, with great music knowledge, to encourage you to get your day together. And both were excellent, with Macmanus pulling off her usual trick of being cool and warm, relaxed and peppy, all at the same time.

Grant’s chat was less slick, perhaps, but she was as welcoming as ever, bossing the slot where she often pops up. Ah, we love it when the spotlight makes the understudies shine.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Leafs' offseason additions the depth needed to rewrite playoff disappointment

    The Maple Leafs made headlines for signed goaltender Matt Murray but general manager Kyle Dubas' main focus has been on filling out the bottom six, with a focus on forechecking, speed and scoring.

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Time has come for World Athletics to budge from its outmoded policy on false starts

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. What can you do in one one-thousandth of a second? Voluntarily, I mean. Hang up on a robocall? Block a forex/crypto grifter's follow request on Instagram? Hit "don't recommend channel" when YouTube's algorithm serves up a Joe Rogan/Jordan Peterson collaboration? Many of us could make many of those decisions in a flash, but not in .001 seconds. In the real

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Questions abound about Canadian 4x100m relay team selections at athletics worlds

    With injuries mounting at the World Athletics Championships and the men's 4x100-metre relay heats set for Friday, questions abound about what the competing countries' lineups are going to look like. Canada's sprinting superstar Andre De Grasse withdrew from the 200m event, having contracted COVID-19 for a second time less than a month ago. De Grasse has said he'll be good to race the relay. Italy's Olympic champion in the 100m Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the final of the event due to injury. It

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t