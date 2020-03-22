The week ahead – indoors

Film

Vivarium

A wicked twist on haunted-house horror from Irish director Lorcan Finnegan sees Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg stranded in an identikit, and seemingly infinite, new-build housing estate. Nightmares await. Out on digital platforms on Friday. GL



Music

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams: Aporia

Sufjan Stevens and his beloved stepfather Lowell Brams (of Carrie & Lowell fame) collaborate on a cinematic, meditative album, Aporia – ancient Greek for a state of internal contradiction. Out on Friday. KE



Jonny Greenwood’s Mixtape

Radiohead’s lead guitarist is an acclaimed composer with his own label, Octatonic. On Radio 3’s Late Junction, he digs into his private collection for 30 minutes of works by Edmund Finnis and Pauline Oliveros, Arabic classical music and dub by Dennis Bovell. Friday, Radio 3, 11pm. FM



Dance

Kenneth MacMillan at the Royal Opera House, London, 1971. Photograph: Roy Jones/Getty Images

Ballet’s Dark Knight: Sir Kenneth Macmillan

The pioneering ballet choreographer created more than 60 works. This combination of exceptional performance footage, home movies and commentary from colleagues reveal a talented but often unpleasant personality. On BBC iPlayer. Bidisha



Comedy

The Stay at Home festival

Cosmic Shambles has swiftly organised an impressive lineup of guests, including Jo Brand, Stewart Lee and Stephen Merchant, for its new daily online #StayatHomeFestival hosted by Josie Long and Robin Ince. KM



Art

Age of the Image

In the age of smartphones, green screens, photoshop and CGI, can we really believe what we see? Fake Views is the final episode in this compelling BBC series on art in the zillion-image era, presented by the dynamic art historian James Fox. Monday, BBC Four, 9pm. LC



The Poet Laureate Has Gone to His Shed

Isolating before it was mainstream, Simon Armitage hosts musical guests such as Elbow’s Guy Garvey and Kate Tempest in a new BBC Sounds podcast recorded in his shed. KE



Story continues

Modern Art Notes Podcast

Episode 436 of Modern Art Notes, Tyler Green’s indispensable podcast, features the magnificent abstract painter Hedda Sterne, a new crush for us in Britain with her recent show at Victoria Miro in London; listen and learn! manpodcast.com LC



Theatre

Schreber

Christopher Eccleston stars in the world premiere of Anthony Burgess’s 1975 screenplay, originally written for Burt Lancaster. Based on the memoirs of a 19th-century German judge who believed he had to turn into a woman and been impregnated by the sun, Burgess’s unproduced script has been remoulded for Radio 3 by Jeff Young. Sunday, Radio 3, 7.30pm. SC



Going Viral

Companies great and small are working to connect with audiences online. One particularly apt example is Daniel Bye’s one-man 2015 show Going Viral, now on YouTube, examining how viruses of all types spread, which won a Fringe First award at Edinburgh. CB

