Week 9 Sunday Night Recap: Chiefs survive Titans in OT, Jets shock Bills & why Green Bay should've traded Aaron Rodgers last offseason

For a while there on Sunday night, it looked like rookie quarterback Malik Willis and the Tennessee Titans were going to outlast Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. It was a David vs. Goliath matchup for the 3rd round QB out of Liberty, and despite going home with the loss, they forced the Chiefs deep into overtime and Mahomes to throw a near-record 68 passes.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off their Sunday night recap podcast talking about the interesting game in Kansas City and why the lack of a run game for the Chiefs continues to be their Achilles heel.

Later in the show, the guys recap all of the games and storylines from Sunday's Week 9 action, including a shocking New York Jets win over the Buffalo Bills, the increasing possibility that Justin Fields may be the best QB in the 2021 class & why the Green Bay Packers should've blown up the team and traded Aaron Rodgers last offseason.

Tennessee Titans 17, Kansas City Chiefs 20 (OT)

Buffalo Bills 17, New York Jets 20

Miami Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32

Green Bay Packers 9, Detroit Lions 15

Seattle Seahawks 31, Arizona Cardinals 21

Los Angeles Rams 13, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Atlanta Falcons 17

Minnesota Vikings 20, Washington Commanders 17

Carolina Panthers 21, Cincinnati Bengals 42

Las Vegas Raiders 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 27

Indianapolis Colts 3, New England Patriots 26

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes flexes before his team's Week 9 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans at home in Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

